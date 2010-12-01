Used 1993 Dodge Spirit for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Spirit Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Spirit searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Spirit

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Spirit

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Spirit
Overall Consumer Rating
411 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (18%)
Great Value
Reno Rider,01/12/2010
'93 Spirit, 2.5L, Gold Package. Excellent value and performance. Purchased new and after 191K miles car is reliable. Maintenance cost/mile less than 4 cents. Routinely serviced, particularly transmission. No problems. Don't recommend the 3.0L engine - had that on a '88 Ply mini van and had engine and trany issues. Same trany on the spirit and no problems. Offers 6 seat belts and more leg room than some larger more expensive cars. Biggest expense was a brake proportioning valve failure. Engine, AC, trany, power steering pump fine. Replaced alternator and water pump twice. 2.5L has a timing belt which had to be replaced 3xs per mfg recommendation. Power okay.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Spirit
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to