Used 1990 Dodge Ram Wagon Consumer Reviews

List Price Estimate
$944 - $1,597
1990 Dodge B150 Ram Wagon

acarver, 07/19/2007
This van is the king of the road. It drives incredibly nice and smoothly. It is extremely reliable, and I know whenever I turn the key, I know it will roar to life! My particular van has only 104,000 miles, which is EXTREMELY rare for a vehicle of this age, and those are nearly all highway miles, which is definitely a plus!

