Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me

Bought this vehicle new in 1994. Have put 220,000 miles on it and it still runs great. No problems ever with a/c or engine. Transmission was rebuilt at 175,000 miles. Burns oil now. Have changed hoses, belts, water pump, transmission lines, batteries and lots of tires. Acceleration is slow, especially with a/c on. Molly is a great vehicle for trips. She has become a member of the family, complete with a name! My teenagers hate her because she "isn't cool", but I love Molly! Upholstery and carpet are in exceptional condition considering her years.

