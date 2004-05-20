Used 1994 Dodge Ram Van for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Van searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Van
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Van
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Molly's Mom,05/20/2004
Bought this vehicle new in 1994. Have put 220,000 miles on it and it still runs great. No problems ever with a/c or engine. Transmission was rebuilt at 175,000 miles. Burns oil now. Have changed hoses, belts, water pump, transmission lines, batteries and lots of tires. Acceleration is slow, especially with a/c on. Molly is a great vehicle for trips. She has become a member of the family, complete with a name! My teenagers hate her because she "isn't cool", but I love Molly! Upholstery and carpet are in exceptional condition considering her years.