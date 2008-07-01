Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RAM 250 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge RAM 250 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge RAM 250
  4. Used 1990 Dodge RAM 250

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge RAM 250

Read recent reviews for the Dodge RAM 250
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Can't beat it
breckon7,01/07/2008
Great truck, bought with 144,000 miles on it, gonna see 300,000 I'm sure. Tons of power when needed, gets 20-25 miles per gallon when empty.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
RAM 250
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to