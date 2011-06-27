Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Consumer Reviews
Best Dodge of Its Time
When I got my red 1990 Monaco ES, it was a fabulous sedan. Everything was powered, including both front seats and the antenna. The MSRP was high at over $20k, but slow sales led to hefty rebates and discounts, which made the car a steal at under $16k. This car is really a Renault sedan, and was the last Renault in the states as part of chrysler's obligation to Renault when it purchase AMC. Parts are a bit pricy, but fortunately few have been needed. With proper care, this car carried on though many a MI winter without a hitch, and it took many cross country trips in the heat of summer with no disappointments.
A real sleeper
Best overall combo ofcomfort and handling of any car I have ever driven. Bought mine used 8 years ago for almost nothing, and currently have 160000 miles on it. Extremely reliable, but has a few quirks which are minor if you understand them , and potentially major if you don't. These have killed the reputation, but also result in a great used car buy for the informed if you can still find one.
Sponsored cars related to the Monaco
Related Used 1990 Dodge Monaco info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango