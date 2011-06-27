  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Monaco
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Monaco
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Dodge Monaco Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Monaco
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Monacos for sale
List Price Estimate
$764 - $1,867
Used Monaco for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Dodge of Its Time

DougNDO, 07/14/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I got my red 1990 Monaco ES, it was a fabulous sedan. Everything was powered, including both front seats and the antenna. The MSRP was high at over $20k, but slow sales led to hefty rebates and discounts, which made the car a steal at under $16k. This car is really a Renault sedan, and was the last Renault in the states as part of chrysler's obligation to Renault when it purchase AMC. Parts are a bit pricy, but fortunately few have been needed. With proper care, this car carried on though many a MI winter without a hitch, and it took many cross country trips in the heat of summer with no disappointments.

Report Abuse

A real sleeper

masondr, 02/17/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best overall combo ofcomfort and handling of any car I have ever driven. Bought mine used 8 years ago for almost nothing, and currently have 160000 miles on it. Extremely reliable, but has a few quirks which are minor if you understand them , and potentially major if you don't. These have killed the reputation, but also result in a great used car buy for the informed if you can still find one.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Monacos for sale

Related Used 1990 Dodge Monaco info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles