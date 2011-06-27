  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$29,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,100
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume133.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Exterior Colors
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, leather
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,100
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
