2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392
What’s new
- SRT Hellcat with supercharged 6.2-liter V8 added to lineup
- Refreshed, more aggressive exterior design
- Refreshed interior with larger touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
- Strong V8s provide exceptional towing ability
- Real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
- SRT Hellcat Durango provides a tire-shredding 710 horsepower
- Fuel economy is below average, especially with the V8s
- Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossover SUVs
What is the Durango?
Described by its manufacturer as an SUV "for muscle car people with families," the Dodge Durango is a burly crossover that looks, sounds and feels aggro. The refreshed 2021 model is a Durango that was sent to reform school, got kicked out for bad behavior, and came back angrier and ready to unleash its fury.
Like the Charger sport sedan and the Challenger muscle car, the Durango has a distinctive square-shouldered design that exudes bravado, but this three-row SUV is more go than show. It backs up its beefy looks with class-leading towing numbers, enviable acceleration, and ample room for up to seven passengers. It's been a solid pick since its introduction for the 2011 model year, during which time newer and more advanced players have entered the field. For 2021, Dodge is updating the line with an even more aggressive exterior design, a revised interior, additional technology features, and a new king of the Durango hill: the high-performance SRT Hellcat.
What's under the Durango's hood?
All powertrains carry over for 2021, including the standard 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Though the output isn't anything to write home about, the V6 gives the Durango competitive acceleration and 6,200 pounds of towing ability — a higher figure than its rivals.
But Dodge is known for performance and so offers a range of engines for members of the Cult of the V8. A 5.7-liter V8 — optional on the midtier Citadel and standard on the R/T — kicks things up with a potent 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. If you need a practical reason to upgrade, it also bumps the Citadel's towing ability to 7,400 pounds, while the R/T with the new Tow N Go package gives it a best-in-class rating of 8,700 pounds.
For performance junkies, the SRT 392 is a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. It's driven by a 6.4-liter V8 that puts out 475 hp and 470 lb-ft, and while it's no longer the top-tier model, the SRT 392 should satiate your need for speed.
But the SRT 392 is no match for the new king of the hill, the SRT Hellcat. Under its hood roars the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the Charger and Challenger Hellcats. It's slightly detuned in the Durango, developing 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft, but the Durango SRT Hellcat shouldn't be much slower than its siblings. According to Dodge, the Durango SRT Hellcat posts a 0-60 mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, which is only a few tenths of a second slower than Charger and Challenger Hellcats we've tested. The exhaust system has also been upgraded and tuned to deliver a deeper sound that screams muscle car more than SUV.
How's the Durango's interior?
Whichever trim you select, the interior updates are a welcome addition. The Durango's increased use of leather trim and chrome accenting presents a cabin far more upscale than the previous model's spartan accommodations. The SRT Hellcat is particularly handsome and dresses up the interior in suede and carbon-look trim. The underlying strengths of the Durango seem intact: tons of interior room for both passengers and cargo, plush seating and decent outward visibility.
How's the Durango's tech?
Inside, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen running FCA's new Uconnect 5 is the center of attention. Dodge says the new system is considerably faster than its previous incarnation, and it offers more features to boot. Two phones can be connected via Bluetooth, so DJ functions can be handled by multiple passengers, and there's a deep level of integration with Amazon Alexa. The 2021 Durango will also be one of the only vehicles in its class to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
What about the SRT Hellcat?
Stuffing a 710-horsepower V8 into a decade-old SUV is an eyebrow-raising proposition, but Dodge has thoroughly upgraded the Durango to cope with the extra power. Compared to last year's SRT 392, the Hellcat's suspension revisions should better control the Durango's body roll, and understeer is said to be reduced. A new front fascia with a chin splitter and the revised rear spoiler create extra downforce to keep the wheels planted under heavy acceleration, while larger front brake rotors help quickly bring the big SUV to a halt.
If the SRT Hellcat's sweet siren song is too much to resist, you'll have to act quickly since Dodge says the SRT Hellcat will only be available for the 2021 model year. Orders open up this fall, and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021.
Edmunds says
This Dodge Durango generation is beginning to show its age, so a healthy update to its exterior styling and interior accommodations are more than welcome. The new SRT Hellcat was a long time coming, but the wait is (almost) finally over.
Features & Specs
|SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$62,995
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Dodge Durango a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Dodge Durango?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Durango:
- SRT Hellcat with supercharged 6.2-liter V8 added to lineup
- Refreshed, more aggressive exterior design
- Refreshed interior with larger touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Is the 2021 Dodge Durango a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Durango?
The least-expensive 2021 Dodge Durango is the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,995.
Other versions include:
- SRT 392 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,995
