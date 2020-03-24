2021 Dodge Durango Review

What is the Durango?

Described by its manufacturer as an SUV "for muscle car people with families," the Dodge Durango is a burly crossover that looks, sounds and feels aggro. The refreshed 2021 model is a Durango that was sent to reform school, got kicked out for bad behavior, and came back angrier and ready to unleash its fury. Like the Charger sport sedan and the Challenger muscle car, the Durango has a distinctive square-shouldered design that exudes bravado, but this three-row SUV is more go than show. It backs up its beefy looks with class-leading towing numbers, enviable acceleration, and ample room for up to seven passengers. It's been a solid pick since its introduction for the 2011 model year, during which time newer and more advanced players have entered the field. For 2021, Dodge is updating the line with an even more aggressive exterior design, a revised interior, additional technology features, and a new king of the Durango hill: the high-performance SRT Hellcat.

What's under the Durango's hood?

All powertrains carry over for 2021, including the standard 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Though the output isn't anything to write home about, the V6 gives the Durango competitive acceleration and 6,200 pounds of towing ability — a higher figure than its rivals. But Dodge is known for performance and so offers a range of engines for members of the Cult of the V8. A 5.7-liter V8 — optional on the midtier Citadel and standard on the R/T — kicks things up with a potent 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. If you need a practical reason to upgrade, it also bumps the Citadel's towing ability to 7,400 pounds, while the R/T with the new Tow N Go package gives it a best-in-class rating of 8,700 pounds. For performance junkies, the SRT 392 is a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. It's driven by a 6.4-liter V8 that puts out 475 hp and 470 lb-ft, and while it's no longer the top-tier model, the SRT 392 should satiate your need for speed. But the SRT 392 is no match for the new king of the hill, the SRT Hellcat. Under its hood roars the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 borrowed from the Charger and Challenger Hellcats. It's slightly detuned in the Durango, developing 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft, but the Durango SRT Hellcat shouldn't be much slower than its siblings. According to Dodge, the Durango SRT Hellcat posts a 0-60 mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, which is only a few tenths of a second slower than Charger and Challenger Hellcats we've tested. The exhaust system has also been upgraded and tuned to deliver a deeper sound that screams muscle car more than SUV.

How's the Durango's interior?

Whichever trim you select, the interior updates are a welcome addition. The Durango's increased use of leather trim and chrome accenting presents a cabin far more upscale than the previous model's spartan accommodations. The SRT Hellcat is particularly handsome and dresses up the interior in suede and carbon-look trim. The underlying strengths of the Durango seem intact: tons of interior room for both passengers and cargo, plush seating and decent outward visibility.

How's the Durango's tech?

Inside, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen running FCA's new Uconnect 5 is the center of attention. Dodge says the new system is considerably faster than its previous incarnation, and it offers more features to boot. Two phones can be connected via Bluetooth, so DJ functions can be handled by multiple passengers, and there's a deep level of integration with Amazon Alexa. The 2021 Durango will also be one of the only vehicles in its class to offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

What about the SRT Hellcat?

Stuffing a 710-horsepower V8 into a decade-old SUV is an eyebrow-raising proposition, but Dodge has thoroughly upgraded the Durango to cope with the extra power. Compared to last year's SRT 392, the Hellcat's suspension revisions should better control the Durango's body roll, and understeer is said to be reduced. A new front fascia with a chin splitter and the revised rear spoiler create extra downforce to keep the wheels planted under heavy acceleration, while larger front brake rotors help quickly bring the big SUV to a halt. If the SRT Hellcat's sweet siren song is too much to resist, you'll have to act quickly since Dodge says the SRT Hellcat will only be available for the 2021 model year. Orders open up this fall, and deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021.

