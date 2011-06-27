2020 Dodge Durango SRT
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
- Strong V8 power provides exceptional towing ability
- Has real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
- Fuel economy is below-average, especially with the V8
- Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossover SUVs
2020 Dodge Durango Review
Dodge mostly grabs headlines these days for its drag-strip-destroying Challenger and Charger muscle cars. So maybe it won't come as a surprise that the Durango is essentially the muscle car of the three-row crossover-SUV class. You won't find a four-cylinder engine or a fuel-sipping hybrid setup here. Instead, Dodge makes a V6 standard and then offers one of two strong V8 engines as optional upgrades.
Thankfully, the Durango doesn't skimp on SUV utility in favor of straight-line performance. The V8s offer class-leading towing capacity and, if you opt for four-wheel drive, a low-range gearbox for more capability for off-road work or extra traction on boat ramps. You also get a good amount of space for up to seven passengers thanks to the Durango's large overall dimensions.
Updates over the years have managed to keep the Durango mostly fresh, with current infotainment and other upgrades coming regularly. But those changes can't entirely mask the fact that the Durango's platform is both old and heavy. That means real-world maneuverability and fuel economy both take a hit, and the weight hurts acceleration with the V6 engine. The interior packaging also isn't as clever or efficient as in other three-row competitors.
While the Durango has some definite strengths, its no-replacement-for-displacement approach to everything does makes it a blunt instrument that isn't necessarily well-suited to the needs of most three-row crossover shoppers. For the right buyer, though, nothing else in the segment will offer such robust power and towing.
Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Dodge Durango models
The 2020 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.
All Durango models except the SRT use rear-wheel drive and offer optional all-wheel drive. The SRT is only available with all-wheel drive. Seven-passenger seating is standard in the SXT, the GT and the R/T. Second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity to six) are standard on the Citadel and the SRT and optional on all others. If you need to prioritize cargo over passengers, you can order the base SXT with just two rows of seats, or you can order the Lightweight Performance package on the SRT that also removes the third row.
The base SXT comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (295 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Even in base trim, the Durango is a competent family hauler. You get features such as push-button start, three-zone climate control, power-folding third-row headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Load-leveling rear suspension is also standard. And properly equipped, the base SXT can still tow up to 6,200 pounds, beating out competitive midsize three-row crossovers.
The GT adds some value with conveniences such as remote ignition, a power liftgate, a power driver's seat, 115-volt power outlet and satellite radio. It also has a more aggressive appearance thanks to trim bits borrowed from the R/T and the SRT, along with 20-inch alloy wheels.
The Citadel trim gives you luxury features while saving you money by coming standard with the base powertrain. (It can be upgraded with the R/T's V8, though.) You get leather and vinyl upholstery, heated front and second-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with navigation, and a nine-speaker stereo with a subwoofer, among other features.
The R/T is a more performance-oriented trim with its lower ride height and upgraded brakes. It also comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (360 hp, 390 lb-ft), allowing for a max towing capacity of 7,400 pounds when properly equipped. Low-range gearing is also included with the optional all-wheel-drive system. Overall, it looks and drives much more aggressively.
But for raw on-road power, nothing beats the high-performance SRT, with mechanical upgrades all around, such as a 6.4-liter V8 engine (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), an electronic limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, and performance-tuned suspension. You also get upgraded leather, simulated-suede upholstery and ventilated front seats. With the towing package, the SRT can tow up to 8,700 pounds.
If you'd like to customize your Durango's content, many of the higher-trim features are available as optional extras on lower trims. There are also quite a few appearance package options for various trim levels for further customization. Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are optional on every trim level. And more advanced driver aids such as adaptive cruise control are available from the Citadel and up.
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Durango.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|SRT 4dr SUV AWD
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$62,995
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|475 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Durango safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent an impact by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Durango vs. the competition
Dodge Durango vs. Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer has benefitted from a complete redesign for 2020. We expect that it will provide a better ride and handle better than the Durango. The new Explorer also has a wide range of engine options that includes a four-cylinder engine, a V6 hybrid and a 400-hp twin-turbo V6.
Dodge Durango vs. Chevrolet Traverse
The Traverse is Chevy's biggest three-row crossover SUV. While it generates less power than high-trim Durango models, it's lighter and handles better on the road. It's also spacious, with plenty of third-row room. In the Durango's favor are its bolder style and greater towing capacity.
Dodge Durango vs. Dodge Journey
The Dodge Journey is the brand's budget-minded three-row SUV. It's smaller than the Durango inside and out and offers much less power and excitement. The Journey also suffers from a poor ride and lackluster handling. Its only worthwhile advantage over the Durango is its lower price tag.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Durango a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Durango?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Durango:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
Is the Dodge Durango reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Durango a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Durango?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Durango is the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,995.
Other versions include:
- SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $62,995
What are the different models of Dodge Durango?
More about the 2020 Dodge Durango
2020 Dodge Durango SRT Overview
The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT is offered in the following styles: SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Durango SRT 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Durango SRT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Durango SRT featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Durango SRT?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Dodge Durango SRTS are available in my area?
2020 Dodge Durango SRT Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] Durango SRTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,755 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Durango SRT for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Durango SRT you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Durango for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,769.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,657.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT and all available trim types: SRT. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Dodge Durango SRT include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Durango SRT?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related 2020 Dodge Durango SRT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020