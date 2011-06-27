2020 Dodge Durango Review

Dodge mostly grabs headlines these days for its drag-strip-destroying Challenger and Charger muscle cars. So maybe it won't come as a surprise that the Durango is essentially the muscle car of the three-row crossover-SUV class. You won't find a four-cylinder engine or a fuel-sipping hybrid setup here. Instead, Dodge makes a V6 standard and then offers one of two strong V8 engines as optional upgrades. Thankfully, the Durango doesn't skimp on SUV utility in favor of straight-line performance. The V8s offer class-leading towing capacity and, if you opt for four-wheel drive, a low-range gearbox for more capability for off-road work or extra traction on boat ramps. You also get a good amount of space for up to seven passengers thanks to the Durango's large overall dimensions. Updates over the years have managed to keep the Durango mostly fresh, with current infotainment and other upgrades coming regularly. But those changes can't entirely mask the fact that the Durango's platform is both old and heavy. That means real-world maneuverability and fuel economy both take a hit, and the weight hurts acceleration with the V6 engine. The interior packaging also isn't as clever or efficient as in other three-row competitors. While the Durango has some definite strengths, its no-replacement-for-displacement approach to everything does makes it a blunt instrument that isn't necessarily well-suited to the needs of most three-row crossover shoppers. For the right buyer, though, nothing else in the segment will offer such robust power and towing.

Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?

The V6 engine is a bit outmatched in a vehicle this heavy, so we'd go with the R/T trim to unlock both the extra oomph and the extra towing capacity. You do give up fuel economy, but if that's your top concern you probably shouldn't be shopping for a Durango anyway.

2020 Dodge Durango models

The 2020 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.