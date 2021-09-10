2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak
MSRP range: $84,495
•(1)
2022 Dodge Charger video
2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Dodge Charger, but since the 2022 Dodge Charger is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The Dodge Charger carries on the long and wonderfully American tradition of rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedans. In this video, Kurt Niebuhr reviews the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and explains why it remains one of the best of its kind.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Charger a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Charger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Charger has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Charger. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Dodge Charger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Dodge Charger:
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced for 2011
Is the Dodge Charger reliable?
To determine whether the Dodge Charger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Charger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Charger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Dodge Charger a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Dodge Charger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Charger and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Charger is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Dodge Charger?
The least-expensive 2022 Dodge Charger is the 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $84,495.
Other versions include:
- SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $84,495
What are the different models of Dodge Charger?
If you're interested in the Dodge Charger, the next question is, which Charger model is right for you? Charger variants include SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Charger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
