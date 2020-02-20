(Version 5.19.20)

Edmunds has undertaken substantial efforts to comply with the CCPA with respect to the "Personal Information" (as defined in the CCPA) that is in our possession.

Edmunds acknowledges and agrees that it is subject to the CCPA with respect to the Personal Information that is either sent to us by our dealer clients (or their service providers) or that we obtain from the websites of our dealer clients (which we refer to as "Dealer-Sourced Personal Information"). As a provider of services to our dealer clients, Edmunds agrees not to "Sell" (as defined in the CCPA) any Dealer-Sourced Personal Information (and not to retain, use or disclose any Dealer-Sourced Personal Information for any purpose) other than (i) providing our products and services to our dealer clients and billing and demonstrating to our dealer clients the value of those products and services; (ii) internally, for verifying or maintaining the quality or safety of such products and services or to improve such products and services; (iii) providing such information to third parties who provide services to or on behalf of Edmunds, or who assist us to improve our data or our products and services, or to better understand their value to our visitors or to the persons or entities with which we do business; (iv) if a dealer client's store holds a franchise to sell new vehicles, providing such information to the manufacturer or distributor who granted that franchise and/or to any of its affiliates and its respective agents and third-party service providers; or (v) for the purpose of complying with Edmunds' legal obligations.