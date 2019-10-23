2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
What’s new
- Trim levels reduced to four choices
- All-wheel drive now available
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Minor cosmetic changes to the interior
- Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Pros & Cons
- Upscale-looking interior design and materials
- Many available convenience, safety and luxury features
- All-around visibility is excellent
- Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunky or slow shifts
- Seat padding is on the firm side
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Review
The Chrysler Pacifica makes a solid alternative to the typical default minivan choices from Honda and Toyota, standing out with handsome style, an easily configurable cabin, and abundant safety and tech features. But the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stands out for another reason altogether: It's today's only hybrid minivan, and a plug-in (i.e., rechargeable) hybrid no less.
Why other automakers haven't yet dabbled in hybrid minivans is a mystery — likely an impossible nexus between soft demand and pricey technology — but credit Chrysler with being first out of the gate. The Pacifica Hybrid's primary appeal is its ability to travel up to 32 miles solely on an electric charge.
Considering that the duty cycle of most minivans involves short trips in and around town, that's a respectable measure of range for handling most daily errands. That you can top up the battery overnight only enhances the appeal. And if you happen to be out driving and exhaust the electric charge, the gas engine takes over and returns 30 mpg in combined driving, which is 8 mpg better than the non-hybrid Pacifica.
The hybrid version does require some concessions, however. It doesn't offer Chrysler's convenient Stow 'n Go seats since the hybrid battery occupies the in-floor space where the seats normally disappear into. But the alternative fixed captain's chairs are actually more comfortable.
The hybrid's battery also adds significant weight, which hinders the Pacifica's acceleration and handling. Granted, these aren't metrics that make or break a minivan, but the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Sienna are noticeably quicker and more dynamic. Fun even. The Pacifica Hybrid is also more expensive than its gas-only counterpart, especially in base trim, although potential fuel savings and tax rebates can lessen the long-term sting.
If you like the idea of covering the day's miles in a minivan powered by electricity, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only option. Fortunately, its other qualities make it a worthy alternative to the usual suspects.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
In corners, the hybrid isn't especially nimble and its tires don't offer much grip. The steering also feels lighter than the regular Pacifica's, likely because the hybrid's additional weight (more than 600 pounds) calls for more steering assist. But it tracks straight and true when cruising.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Despite the smooth and calm ride, noise is a mixed bag. The minivan is hushed in EV mode, but it's capable of getting quite noisy when the gas engine is running. The climate controls are easy to use, and the air conditioning is quite effective at cooling the whole cabin on hot days (three-zone control is standard).
How’s the interior?8.5
The rear rows are just as comfortable. The second-row seats slide and recline and offer a gap that allows easy access to the third row. The third row, though, feels smaller and more kid-oriented than the third rows of some competitors
How’s the tech?8.5
The Pacifica comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply (Apple's Siri Eyes Free is also available with the optional 8.4-inch display system). The van can also be fitted with an effective suite of driver assistance systems, but it's disappointing that they don't come standard.
How’s the storage?8.0
Car seat anchors for child seats in the second and third rows are easy to access, and the hybrid's sliding second-row seats offer added room for bulky rear-facing seats. Power-sliding side doors are a real benefit too. And while the non-hybrid Pacifica can tow up to 3,600 pounds, the hybrid isn't recommended for towing.
How economical is it?10.0
Is it a good value?8.5
Despite the lofty price, the interior isn't quite as nice in person as it looks in photos. The seats are decent, but the overall fit and finish isn't especially impressive. But Chrysler does offer a lengthy warranty on hybrid components and the battery as well as five years of roadside assistance.
Wildcard7.0
And while the extra weight befuddles its driving dynamics, the Pacifica Hybrid is still a full-fledged plug-in hybrid that can go 32 miles on electricity and sip gas to the tune of 30 mpg. It's also a fully functional minivan. That's an unprecedented combination and leaves the Pacifica Hybrid with the field to itself.
Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chrysler Pacifica models
The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan with seven-passenger seating, available in three well-equipped trim levels: Touring, Touring L and Limited.
All models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine augmented with two electric motors (260 horsepower total). A 16-kWh battery pack provides the electric miles, and it can fully recharge in about two hours from a 240-volt power supply.
The Touring comes with all you need for the daily hustle: power-sliding doors, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and three-zone climate control. An 8.4-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and USB/auxiliary jacks provide the tunes and connectivity. Standard driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and a rear cross-traffic alert system.
The Touring L amplifies some premium touches by adding a power liftgate, leather upholstery and heated front seats. But the Limited goes all in with features such as hands-free-opening liftgate and sliding doors, upgraded leather, ventilated front seats, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a Uconnect Theater rear entertainment system, and a 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
The Limited is exclusively available with more sophisticated driver aids, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, a 360-degree parking camera and a self-parking system. These are bundled in the Advanced SafetyTec package. A panoramic sunroof is also available with the Limited trim.
Unfortunately, there is no review for the 2020 model on Edmunds yet so I'm putting it under 2019. Purchased a Pacifica Hybrid in January 2020 and the car died 2 weeks later while driving it. Had to tow it to dealer. PIM problem with 7 different failure codes. P061B, P062C, P06B4, P0A45, P0C1A and P215B.
Features & Specs
|Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$45,845
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$46,540
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$42,295
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$43,785
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pacifica safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Uses a camera and radar to detect an imminent collision, issues alerts and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
- LaneSense
- Warns you if you start to deviate from your lane without using a turn signal. Vibrates the steering wheel to get your attention.
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Hold
- Maintains distance between the Pacifica and the vehicle in front of it. Can bring the Pacifica to a complete stop.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler Pacifica vs. the competition
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey is our top choice in the minivan class, thanks to a long list of clever family-friendly features. As a counterpoint to Chrysler’s Stow 'n Go seats, the Odyssey's second row can slide fore and aft as well as side-to-side, allowing for third-row access while leaving a child seat in place.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Toyota Sienna
The Sienna scores big points for its smooth ride quality, powerful V6 and available all-wheel drive. Holding it back, however, is a rather dated platform, as the current Sienna has been around for nine years. As a result, you won't be able to get some of the latest features, and the second-row seats are heavy and difficult to remove.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Kia Sedona
The Kia Sedona gives you a lot of minivans, and features for the money. We also give it credit for its quiet highway ride and SUV-like cockpit, but it has a bit smaller cargo capacity than rivals and the ride quality can be a little stiff over rough pavement.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica:
- Trim levels reduced to four choices
- All-wheel drive now available
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Minor cosmetic changes to the interior
- Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?
Is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica?
The least-expensive 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,995.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $45,845
- Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,540
- Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,295
- Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 01/20 (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $43,785
- Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $39,995
- Hybrid Red S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $49,140
What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?
