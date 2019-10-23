2020 Chrysler Pacifica Review

The Chrysler Pacifica makes a solid alternative to the typical default minivan choices from Honda and Toyota, standing out with handsome style, an easily configurable cabin, and abundant safety and tech features. But the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stands out for another reason altogether: It's today's only hybrid minivan, and a plug-in (i.e., rechargeable) hybrid no less. Why other automakers haven't yet dabbled in hybrid minivans is a mystery — likely an impossible nexus between soft demand and pricey technology — but credit Chrysler with being first out of the gate. The Pacifica Hybrid's primary appeal is its ability to travel up to 32 miles solely on an electric charge. Considering that the duty cycle of most minivans involves short trips in and around town, that's a respectable measure of range for handling most daily errands. That you can top up the battery overnight only enhances the appeal. And if you happen to be out driving and exhaust the electric charge, the gas engine takes over and returns 30 mpg in combined driving, which is 8 mpg better than the non-hybrid Pacifica. The hybrid version does require some concessions, however. It doesn't offer Chrysler's convenient Stow 'n Go seats since the hybrid battery occupies the in-floor space where the seats normally disappear into. But the alternative fixed captain's chairs are actually more comfortable. The hybrid's battery also adds significant weight, which hinders the Pacifica's acceleration and handling. Granted, these aren't metrics that make or break a minivan, but the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Sienna are noticeably quicker and more dynamic. Fun even. The Pacifica Hybrid is also more expensive than its gas-only counterpart, especially in base trim, although potential fuel savings and tax rebates can lessen the long-term sting. If you like the idea of covering the day's miles in a minivan powered by electricity, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only option. Fortunately, its other qualities make it a worthy alternative to the usual suspects.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The weight of the Pacifica Hybrid's battery and components dulls its handling, but that's not this van's forte anyway. Instead, it excels at delivering unmatchable minivan efficiency, especially if you're able to regularly recharge it, while still being a fully functioning minivan. It's pricier than its non-hybrid counterpart, but with tax credits and fuel savings, you're likely to come out ahead.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Pacifica Hybrid's battery adds a lot of weight, which hinders acceleration and handling. In electric mode, there's instant torque that moves the van sharply. But this heavy machine, when combined with a heavy foot, will quickly deplete the battery. Throttle and transmission response are weird in gasoline mode, but both are golden in electric mode. Plug it in often and you'll like it much more.



In corners, the hybrid isn't especially nimble and its tires don't offer much grip. The steering also feels lighter than the regular Pacifica's, likely because the hybrid's additional weight (more than 600 pounds) calls for more steering assist. But it tracks straight and true when cruising.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

While the Pacifica Hybrid lacks the regular Pacifica's handy Stow 'n Go seats (the space they would otherwise occupy belongs to the hybrid battery pack), its middle seats are actually more comfortable and adjustable. The front seats are also nicely contoured and supportive for long stretches. A soft suspension and tall tire sidewalls take the edge off modest road impacts, but the Pacifica still feels a bit wobbly.



Despite the smooth and calm ride, noise is a mixed bag. The minivan is hushed in EV mode, but it's capable of getting quite noisy when the gas engine is running. The climate controls are easy to use, and the air conditioning is quite effective at cooling the whole cabin on hot days (three-zone control is standard).

How’s the interior? 8.5

It's easy to get in and out of the Pacifica Hybrid thanks to low doorsills, a tall ceiling and reasonably high-mounted front seats. The driver's seat and steering column offer broad adjustability and good access to all the dash controls, and there's loads of legroom up front. Abundant glass, slim pillars and a low window line make for excellent sight lines all around the van. There are a few blind spots.



The rear rows are just as comfortable. The second-row seats slide and recline and offer a gap that allows easy access to the third row. The third row, though, feels smaller and more kid-oriented than the third rows of some competitors

How’s the tech? 8.5

The Pacifica's Uconnect infotainment system excels at ease of use, features and smartphone integration. The large touchscreen has crisp graphics, a ready response and an abundance of features. Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and there are multiple USB ports front and rear. An optional seatback video system can also stream video from Android devices.



The Pacifica comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply (Apple's Siri Eyes Free is also available with the optional 8.4-inch display system). The van can also be fitted with an effective suite of driver assistance systems, but it's disappointing that they don't come standard.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Although the hybrid loses the handy disappearing Stow 'n Go seats that come with the regular Pacifica, we actually prefer the comfort and car-seat-friendliness of the hybrid's second-row captain's chairs. While you lose some versatility (and the option for flat-floor "car-camping"), the total capacity is the same. As for cubbies, this van has you covered.



Car seat anchors for child seats in the second and third rows are easy to access, and the hybrid's sliding second-row seats offer added room for bulky rear-facing seats. Power-sliding side doors are a real benefit too. And while the non-hybrid Pacifica can tow up to 3,600 pounds, the hybrid isn't recommended for towing.

How economical is it? 10.0

As a minivan, the numbers are outstanding: 32 miles on a full battery, 30 mpg on gasoline after the battery runs out. And we basically matched those figures with an average of 31.4 miles per charge and 30.2 miles per gallon in mixed driving. Nothing even comes close, and all minivan functionality is retained.

Is it a good value? 8.5

The high-end versions of the Pacifica Hybrid get pricey, but the sting is lessened when you factor in a qualifying $7,500 federal tax credit. Its electric range and fuel economy are also unmatched for a fully capable full-featured minivan you can drive anywhere, which makes for additional fuel savings. The battery can be recharged in just two hours, so you may find yourself often driving on electricity.



Despite the lofty price, the interior isn't quite as nice in person as it looks in photos. The seats are decent, but the overall fit and finish isn't especially impressive. But Chrysler does offer a lengthy warranty on hybrid components and the battery as well as five years of roadside assistance.

Wildcard 7.0

The Pacifica styling team did an admirable job of making this minivan look good. It has nice flowing lines and clever styling details that make it look far better than you thought possible for any box on wheels.



And while the extra weight befuddles its driving dynamics, the Pacifica Hybrid is still a full-fledged plug-in hybrid that can go 32 miles on electricity and sip gas to the tune of 30 mpg. It's also a fully functional minivan. That's an unprecedented combination and leaves the Pacifica Hybrid with the field to itself.

Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited is the most appealing trim level, but also the most expensive. Still, that money buys a serious suite of gear. On top of the base equipment, the Limited offers luxury and convenience touches such as premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 20-speaker premium sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Limited is also the only trim level that offers optional driver aids such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and a self-parking system.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan with seven-passenger seating, available in three well-equipped trim levels: Touring, Touring L and Limited.