2020 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews
Visited dealership for repairs 6 times in 6 months
I have a Chrysler Pacifica Limited. It's had one issue after another. Electrical issues, infotainment screen freezing, fuel pump failed, issues with sliding doors, and the latest is the compressor on the A/C is bad. It's unbelievable how many times I've had to take it to the dealership for repairs. I love this van as far as the interior features and comfort but it has not been reliable and I've spent hours taking it on for repairs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car!
I did my homework, shopped around, considered the new 2019 and pre-owned Limited’s and decided on the less bells and whistles, Touring. I chose Touring with upgraded Safety features and the GPS 8” screen. The Dealer will add the leather and complete all weather mats as well as having the windows tinted (since there are no pull up screens for the 3rd seat). It will have everything I want without paying for extras I won’t use. This is on the advice of the great salesman, Chris Rodriquez and his team at Bill Bryant Chrysler in Florida. Thank you!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Glad I bought this van
Researched all the minivans. Owned an older Odyssey spans and liked it. Couldn’t get away from all the Pacifica’s features and good reviews. Got it a month ago and the more I drive it the more I like it. It’s got good power, comfortable, quiet, and many, many features. The 9 speed tranny’s fine so far, smooth. If you’re on the fence get it you’ll like it. Touring L “S” with advanced safety tec
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2nd Pacifica and we love it even more
We replaced our leased 2017 Pacifica with a 2020 Pacifica. We liked our 2017 very much but it had several widely documented annoyances (e.g. lack of carplay, backup camera/infotainment display too dim, etc). The 2018 and newer models fixed these annoyances - I guess that's the problem of getting a 1st model year car. The 2 cars are 95% the same, but these updates and other minor improvements made the 2020 even better. We had no issues w our 2017 except for a handful of recalls, which were annoying. Hopefully the 2020 will be as reliable. I actually wanted to get a hybrid version, but b/c of production delay and the timing of our lease expiration, we were forced to get another gas version. We had previously leased a 2014 Odyssey, which was an OK car. We also looked into a 2020 Odyssey. Each has its virtues, but we felt the Pacifica fits our needs better. Even though we have other luxury cars in the family, I would usually prefer driving the Pacifica as it's just so functional as a family vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2020 Pacifica Hybrid died 2 weeks after purchase
Unfortunately, there is no review for the 2020 model on Edmunds yet so I'm putting it under 2019. Purchased a Pacifica Hybrid in January 2020 and the car died 2 weeks later while driving it. Had to tow it to dealer. PIM problem with 7 different failure codes. P061B, P062C, P06B4, P0A45, P0C1A and P215B.
- Technology
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Pacifica
Related 2020 Chrysler Pacifica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 NV200
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster City