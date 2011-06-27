  1. Home
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Pacifica
5(57%)4(14%)3(7%)2(7%)1(15%)
3.9
14 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$34,045
Save as much as $8,292
Select your model:
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Visited dealership for repairs 6 times in 6 months

Nicole, 02/24/2020
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
50 of 52 people found this review helpful

I have a Chrysler Pacifica Limited. It's had one issue after another. Electrical issues, infotainment screen freezing, fuel pump failed, issues with sliding doors, and the latest is the compressor on the A/C is bad. It's unbelievable how many times I've had to take it to the dealership for repairs. I love this van as far as the interior features and comfort but it has not been reliable and I've spent hours taking it on for repairs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this car!

Annie, 10/06/2019
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
32 of 35 people found this review helpful

I did my homework, shopped around, considered the new 2019 and pre-owned Limited’s and decided on the less bells and whistles, Touring. I chose Touring with upgraded Safety features and the GPS 8” screen. The Dealer will add the leather and complete all weather mats as well as having the windows tinted (since there are no pull up screens for the 3rd seat). It will have everything I want without paying for extras I won’t use. This is on the advice of the great salesman, Chris Rodriquez and his team at Bill Bryant Chrysler in Florida. Thank you!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Glad I bought this van

Ron, 11/30/2019
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
26 of 29 people found this review helpful

Researched all the minivans. Owned an older Odyssey spans and liked it. Couldn’t get away from all the Pacifica’s features and good reviews. Got it a month ago and the more I drive it the more I like it. It’s got good power, comfortable, quiet, and many, many features. The 9 speed tranny’s fine so far, smooth. If you’re on the fence get it you’ll like it. Touring L “S” with advanced safety tec

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2nd Pacifica and we love it even more

Gerald, 12/28/2019
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

We replaced our leased 2017 Pacifica with a 2020 Pacifica. We liked our 2017 very much but it had several widely documented annoyances (e.g. lack of carplay, backup camera/infotainment display too dim, etc). The 2018 and newer models fixed these annoyances - I guess that's the problem of getting a 1st model year car. The 2 cars are 95% the same, but these updates and other minor improvements made the 2020 even better. We had no issues w our 2017 except for a handful of recalls, which were annoying. Hopefully the 2020 will be as reliable. I actually wanted to get a hybrid version, but b/c of production delay and the timing of our lease expiration, we were forced to get another gas version. We had previously leased a 2014 Odyssey, which was an OK car. We also looked into a 2020 Odyssey. Each has its virtues, but we felt the Pacifica fits our needs better. Even though we have other luxury cars in the family, I would usually prefer driving the Pacifica as it's just so functional as a family vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2020 Pacifica Hybrid died 2 weeks after purchase

Simon, 02/19/2020
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
29 of 34 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately, there is no review for the 2020 model on Edmunds yet so I'm putting it under 2019. Purchased a Pacifica Hybrid in January 2020 and the car died 2 weeks later while driving it. Had to tow it to dealer. PIM problem with 7 different failure codes. P061B, P062C, P06B4, P0A45, P0C1A and P215B.

Technology
Reliability
