Used 1993 Chrysler Imperial for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Chrysler Imperial
    used

    1993 Chrysler Imperial

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,977

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Imperial

1993 Chrysler Imperial
NY3UVL714,05/01/2006
Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevadier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, and lots of super floaty motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.
