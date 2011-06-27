Used 1997 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I bought this van used in 2001 and I must say it's the most reliable car I ever owned. I just hit 100000 miles and the only issue I've had was having to replace the ac which cost $900. The gas mileage is great for a van.
BrewChevVen97
Have had no problems with this vehicle. Now have over 80K miles and it handles as well now as it did when purchased. For a large car the gas mileage is excellant and the ride is smooth and comfortable.
Great Value
Great space and the split folding seats make it flexiable for family stuff. Hauling people and the folding table and chairs. Popular SUVs are less spacious (unless huge) and more expensive then (1997) & now.
watch the engine
After owning the car for five months and it being at 70000 miles the engine blew a head gasket. I was told it was caused by the dexcool system not being properly taking care of before I bought.
problems with dexcool and manifold gaske
bought new. had to dealer 3 times for muddy antifreeze. Now the manifold gasket is leaking, and waterpump. all problems noted on other reviews. I love driving it, but can't stand the maintenance problems. 6 years old, only 53,000 mi. Why can't chevy build a vehicle to last. I'm looking into Toyota next time.
Sponsored cars related to the Venture
Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Venture info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner