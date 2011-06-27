  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Venture
5(29%)4(39%)3(16%)2(16%)1(0%)
3.8
31 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,123 - $1,953
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it!

johnboy, 02/15/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this van used in 2001 and I must say it's the most reliable car I ever owned. I just hit 100000 miles and the only issue I've had was having to replace the ac which cost $900. The gas mileage is great for a van.

Report Abuse

BrewChevVen97

jbrewer, 05/16/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have had no problems with this vehicle. Now have over 80K miles and it handles as well now as it did when purchased. For a large car the gas mileage is excellant and the ride is smooth and comfortable.

Report Abuse

Great Value

Iver, 07/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great space and the split folding seats make it flexiable for family stuff. Hauling people and the folding table and chairs. Popular SUVs are less spacious (unless huge) and more expensive then (1997) & now.

Report Abuse

watch the engine

daddy d, 07/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

After owning the car for five months and it being at 70000 miles the engine blew a head gasket. I was told it was caused by the dexcool system not being properly taking care of before I bought.

Report Abuse

problems with dexcool and manifold gaske

no more chevy's, 08/14/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

bought new. had to dealer 3 times for muddy antifreeze. Now the manifold gasket is leaking, and waterpump. all problems noted on other reviews. I love driving it, but can't stand the maintenance problems. 6 years old, only 53,000 mi. Why can't chevy build a vehicle to last. I'm looking into Toyota next time.

Report Abuse
