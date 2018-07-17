2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV
- Newly available 8-inch touchscreen
- Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
- Passenger room is generous in all three rows
- Loads of space for any combination of passengers and cargo
- Feature-rich infotainment system comes with standard Wi-Fi hotspot
- Some safety features are only available on top trims
- Quality of some interior panels and controls seem low-rent for this class
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Chevrolet redesigned its big Traverse crossover SUV just last year. With 400 fewer pounds to move around, an additional 3 inches of legroom for second-row passengers, and more third-row legroom than its Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander competitors, the Traverse solidified its place as one of the roomiest three-row crossover available. For more room, you'll pretty much have to step up to a minivan or a full-size SUV such as a Chevrolet Suburban.
For 2019, the Traverse returns with the same winning formula. Today's lighter Traverse carries over the same V6 engine from the last model, but with an additional 29 horsepower (310 hp). The engine pairs with a nine-speed transmission, a combination that helps achieve up to 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway). There's also a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it's only available on the sport-styled RS trim.
Technology is abundant. An easy-to-use 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, plus OnStar with a 4G connection and Wi-Fi, are standard across most of the Traverse lineup. You can also get a larger 8-inch display this year. Chevy's Teen Driver system — which lets you track the car, receive notifications if it's in an accident, and set limits on functions such as stereo volume — is also standard equipment.
Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring are available across most of the lineup, although adaptive cruise control — an increasingly common feature on rival three-row crossovers — is available only on the top-trim, near-luxury High Country model.
The Traverse's extended range of trim levels remains a strength. With features and amenities that cover everything from basic utility to slightly sporty to borderline luxury, the Traverse doesn't just take on traditional rivals such as the Pilot, the Highlander and the Mazda CX-9, but also luxury SUVs such as the Acura MDX and the Volvo XC90. We've found that the Traverse doesn't quite deliver the engaging drive of its rivals — it's a little too slow and the handling is a bit sloppy — but when it comes to a pleasant highway ride and the most room to spread out and carry your stuff, nothing beats it.
2019 Chevrolet Traverse models
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse boasts seven trim levels: L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier and High Country. These trims run the gamut from reasonably well-equipped to luxury SUV competitor. Most trims are fitted with a V6, with the sport-styled RS an exception. It comes with a torquey turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The standard engine is a 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 266 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Most trims come with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.
The Traverse L may be the base model, but it comes respectably equipped with LED running lights, xenon headlights, 18-inch wheels and an engine stop-start system. Inside, you get a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, seating for eight, a rearview camera, OnStar communications with a 4G LTE connection and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, Chevy's Teen Driver system, and a 7-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
The L is only available in front-wheel drive and doesn't have access to most optional extras. It's a build-to-order trim, so you're unlikely to ever even see a Traverse L on a dealer lot.
Functionally, the LS trim is the base trim you'll likely come across. The LS has the same equipment as the L, but it can be had with all-wheel drive and a few optional dealer-sourced extras, such as second-row tablet mounts with dedicated USB charging ports and a cargo management package.
Stepping up to the LT Cloth gets you second-row captain's chairs in place of a bench, reducing seating capacity to seven but improving accessibility and comfort (the bench remains an option). The LT Cloth also gets roof rails, mirror-integrated turn signals and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
Two notable option packages are available for the LT Cloth. The Convenience and Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a power liftgate, remote engine start, an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a color driver information display, and heated front seats. The Trailering package adds a trailer hitch and heavy-duty cooling system. If you order the LT Cloth with all-wheel drive, the Convenience and Driver Confidence package comes standard.
The LT Leather comes standard with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, and the features from the Convenience and Driver Confidence package. The new-for-2019 optional Premium package adds 20-inch wheels, a navigation system, a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a 120-volt power outlet, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in rearview camera display, and a top-down parking camera system. A panoramic sunroof is also available as a stand-alone upgrade.
The RS trim is a bit of an anomaly in the Traverse lineup. It comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (257 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque) and only front-wheel drive. It's equipped much like the LT Leather and comes standard with Premium package features, but also features unique styling cues and accents, including 20-inch wheels and a blacked-out grille and bow tie badge. The RS offers a little bit of extra low-end power, but it's really no sportier than other trims despite its looks.
Near the top of the range, the Premier trim adds LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, hands-free operation for the liftgate, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, wireless device charging, and driver-seat memory settings.
Major packages for the Premier include the Driver Confidence II package, which adds forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. There's also the Redline Edition package, an appearance package that blacks out all the chrome trim and adds the panoramic sunroof. Adding all-wheel drive to the Premier trim gets you the Driver Confidence II package, Trailering package and adaptive headlights.
The range-topping High Country comes with all the Premier's goodies and adds a special all-wheel-drive system with an auto-locking rear differential, along with automatic high beams, the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a power-folding third-row seat, and unique interior leather upholstery. It can only be had with all-wheel drive.
I was in love with this vehicle as everyone should be when purchasing a new vehicle. I purchased the 2019 Traverse Premier, I was a afraid of changing from a compact car to a SUV but I have gotten adjusted to it. At about 6,000 miles a few weeks after my 1st oil change my engine light came on resulting in a catalytic converter issue, replacement. I took it in for service and within about 1 week and half my Traverse catalytic converted was repaired. I took my Traverse for its second oil change to the dealership which I had to pay out of pocket since my dealership only offers 1 free oil change and shortly after, 2 weeks or so the engine light came on again, shocker! It turns out being the catalytic converter needing to be replaced this part went to a "special case" so there is no ETA being that it's a 2019 and they are having trouble getting the part. I'm sure they are sending them off the line without issues but here I am in a Tahoe loaner basic model and I must say it drives a lot better than the Traverse plus it has the HD radio stations that for some reason the Traverse does not. I'm just very disappointed with this experience. For a warranty of only 30,000 and only at less than half with 2 issues already is worrisome.
Transmission failure left me on the side of the road at 600 miles. Dealer attempted fix but vehicle had pronounced transmission whine and smelled like burnt parts after driving. Back with the dealer now for another repair. At this point I'll have been in a loaner vehicle as long as I was in my Traverse. Isolated case? Maybe, but at this point I'd have a better review of my Malibu loaner.
After owning the Traverse for a year, and multiple cross country trips, we couldn't be happier with this vehicle. It has performed better than expected, the fuel efficiency is amazing, and the roominess and comfort are better We owned and Expedition, Tahoe, Armada, Pathfinder and the Traverse has exceeded expectations. This vehicle has renewed my faith in chevrolet. It is extremely quiet, fuel efficient, and has more space than the Tahoe and Armada with a smaller footprint. I am amazed at how well this vehicle drives with the lower ride height than the truck based frames. I was not expecting this to be the best in class vehicle, but I am amazed at how easily it parks, turns, and handles, and it has enough space to carry my extra cargo due to my disability. Chevy has made a long term family car and changed its quality perception with this vehicle.
After much research of the Traverse and usual competitors, we went with the Traverse with RS trim, as it had everything that we wanted and needed. It has leather seats, surround vision, upgraded sound system, and 20” black wheels. We have been driving the vehicle for a week now, so this is a preliminary review. There is no noticeable drop in acceleration with the 4 cylinder turbo engine, and it does have slightly more torque than the 6 cylinder models. This engine would probably not be appropriate for heavy towing. The bonus is better gas mileage around town. We were first going to go with the LT Leather Trim (3LT), but discovered at the last minute that Chevrolet had pulled a fast one between the 2018 and 2019 model years. They have removed many standard features from the 3LT trim, including the surround vision! All of the reviews available talk about the 2018 model and what was standard on the 3LT, and the change in standard features for 2019 was very hard to come across. The Chevrolet website defaults to the 2018 model when comparing trims. The sales people probably won’t know about this. It’s almost as if Chevrolet doesn’t want people to know. Seems odd to remove standard features, instead of adding them over the years. If you want the 3LT leather trim and features such as surround vision, you need to add the new LT Premium package for a little over $3K. As this is just an add-on and not a trim, it will be very hard to search for online. We were lucky that the dealer had an RS available in the color and with features we wanted. As with any auto purchase, make sure you verify all important features on the exact vehicle you would like to buy, especially before traveling a long distance to a dealer or ordering sight unseen.
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Review
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Review
SPEAKER 1: We've been talking a lot about vehicles that are good for families with young children. The Honda Pilot comes to mind is one that's particularly baby friendly. But kids grow up, and families with teens have different car needs. The 2019 Chevy Traverse promises cargo space and a more grown up approach to the midsize SUV. Will it do its chores without being reminded seven times? Let's find out. First, a very important question. Does it do a burnout? No. A little bit. All right. The Traverse does a burnout if you start on gravel. Today's midsize SUV as are like minivans in flannel shirts-- they're trying to look more macho. The Traverse was redesigned in 2018, and I think Chevy did a good job. It's boxy, kind of aggressive, but not boring. I recently reviewed the Kia Sorento, and in the comments on that video, I got scolded by Kia Sorento for saying that the Kia wasn't sporty. That made me realize, OK, sportiness is subjective. I mean, it all depends on what you were driving before. So OK, mid-sized SUVs are sporty in the same way that bowling is sporty. And now, you can all be mad at me for dissing bowling. But what I mean is it's not the same as a Miata or a Corvette. It's specifically designed to be a softer ride, and to be more gentle and quiet. To me, that's not sporty. That said, the Traverse has a pretty zippy 3.6 liter V8, making 310 horsepower, and backed by a nine speed automatic transmission. It has noticeably more passing power than most of the crossovers I've been in. It's good the V6 is such a solid engine, because there really aren't any others that you can choose from. Well, that's not true. There is the RS trim, which comes with a turbo charged four cylinder, and it gets a little bit better gas mileage. But honestly, the V6 gets 20 miles per gallon, and that's right on par with the rest of the SUVs in this class. On the highway around town, the Traverse has an excellent ride. It's very comfortable, it's very predictable. And it's very quiet. For more spirit and driving like on this curvy mountain road, well, it's not the car I would choose for fun, but I feel perfectly safe. Like I said, this isn't what it's for. Safety is obviously a major consideration when you're buying a vehicle to haul your whole family around in. This Traverse, the High Country, has everything you'd need. Lane change assist, and lane keep assist, and pedestrian warning, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control. All the things, but you can't even option them up on the lower trim models. And I think when a lot of the competitors like Honda and Toyota and Kia are offering that stuff as standard all the way up and down the trim levels, Chevy ought to get with the program. Stop being so stingy. The Traverse isn't intended to be primarily an off road or tow vehicle, but it's capable of both if you option for the all wheel drive and tow package. The controls for that are in this mode dial down here by the shifter. And you can go two wheel drive, all wheel drive, the off road setting, and a tow setting, which I think changes shift points. The dial is a different approach to all wheel drive than some of the competitors in this sort of front wheel drive midsize segment, because usually, they do it as a sort of automatic all wheel drive. Like, it just senses if there's wheel slip, and moves from front wheel drive to all wheel drive for as long as you need it. But Chevy has sort of giving you more control as the driver. We tend to talk about the infotainment systems in these reviews while we're parked, which is fine if you think ahead, and are ready. But a lot of times, you're on the road, and then you're like, oh crap, did I plug my phone in. And I don't want to listen to this anymore. And it's always interesting to see how hard it is to figure out these systems while you're driving, which I guess you're not really supposed to be doing, but you know that you are. Anyhow, it's easy to plug a phone in. It doesn't matter which USB you plug into. Apple CarPlay or Android Auto will work from either one. And everything in the screen is reachable and visible while you're driving without having to look away from the road for very long. The steering wheel controls aren't quite as easy. I don't like the adaptive cruise control at all. I can barely figure out how to turn it on and I have a hard time knowing when it's on. It just doesn't show very much in the dash. It's great that the Traverse is so big and roomy on the inside, but it's also very big on the outside. And with some pretty substantial blind spots, that can make parking intimidating. Luckily, there's some tech that makes it easier. There's a rear view camera, and a 360 degree camera so you can see everything that surrounds you. There's also a pretty nifty little camera here in the rear view. Mirror and rear sensor to tell you when you're getting close to stuff. Let's see how it works. Going backwards in a straight line, not going to hit anything today. Parked. Success. OK, so Traverse is great at backing into spots. But what about pulling into a spot? You know, it's got a pretty long hood, and I can't really see the end of it. I can still use the camera, that's great. No parking sensors in the front? What the what? Earlier, I said that the Traverse was a really good choice for parents with teenage children. One of the reasons I said that is the Traverse has something called Teen Driver, a monitoring system for when your kid takes the car. It's not like valet mode, where it limits them to first gear or 30 miles an hour or something like that. I mean, you can drive normally. But it gives a report card at the end that you can go over with your kid, and talk about, Oh, what was their top speed, and did any of the traction aides come on. Was there any emergency braking. And so it can kind of help you help them to improve their driving without you having to be in the car. Oh, it also prevents them from turning on the radio until their seatbelts are on. The Traverse has a tough guy exterior, but inside, it's surprisingly soft. The steering wheel is pretty squishy, it has a lot of leather trim on most of the spots that you're going to touch. And overall, it's pretty luxurious. Now bear in mind, we're in the High Country trim, which is the top of the line Traverse. So as you go down in the trim levels, you won't have all of this luxury. Traverse come standard with a seven inch touchscreen, and we have the optional eight inch here. There are plenty of storage cubbies and a nice big console. And so many options for charging a phone. From front to back, I counted 10 different ways that you could plug-in and charge a phone, or a tablet, or something similar. And that's including USB ports 12 volts AC adapter. There's even a hidden charging spot behind the screen in case you're a spy, and you have like, a secret burner phone or something. I don't know. The point is, there are enough spots for everyone in the car to charge their phones and then some. Noticing all the places to charge your phone was sort of what made me think, man, this would be a really good vehicle for somebody with teenagers. Because you know, little kids might use the dropdown screen or whatever, but big kids tend to bring their entertainment with them. And I just feel like Chevy is thinking about that. You know, they have a lot of leg room, and there's a lot of charging spots. And there's sort of a lot of privacy. Like, they could sit all the way in the back and sort of feel like they weren't stuck right up with mom and dad. There's plenty of room in the front of the Traverse. There's a lot of space between the driver and the passenger, and between the driver and the door. The seats however, are a little bit narrow. And there's actually a big gap here. And if you are broader, you might feel a little bit cramped. They're also very firm. Which is fine. Some people like a firm seat. Me, if I'm driving in a big SUV, I kind of want to feel like I'm in a barcalounger. So I wouldn't mind if they were a little softer. They are heated though, and that makes up for it. One thing Chevy did really well in the Traverses give it this bright airy feeling. It's really nice and light all the way from the front to the back of the car. I hate it when you get into these SUV and it's just all black plastic and you feel like you're in sort of a terrible cave of misery. The Traverse doesn't feel like that. It's really bright. Some of that might be from the twin sunroof on this car, which is standard on the High Country, but you can option it on some of the lower levels. Hurray for second rows with plenty of space. There's foot room, there's knee room, there's plenty of room all around you. It's nice back here. Especially when you option up to the captain's chairs. Feel pretty important. My same complaints about the front seats apply to the back seats in that they aren't plush, they're a little bit firm. But they're totally comfortable. I'd be happy to sit back here. The best thing about the second and third rows in the Traverse is how easy it is to get from one to the other. I mean, you can just walk there, like it's a freaking airplane. Or if you're getting in from outside, the passenger seat tilts forward. You can even do it with a child seat in there and it's not a problem there's plenty of space to get into the back row. Take the baby out first. I've been in second rows that don't have as much room as the third row in the Traverse. I mean, it's pretty great back here. Plus, it has all of the creature comforts-- cup holders, USB ports, a vent for climate control. I mean, I wouldn't want to be the kid in the middle here on a long road trip, but for around town, totally fine. With 23 cubic feet behind the third row, and 98 cubic feet with it down, plus the ability to have just part of it down the Traverse winds the cargo space awards offering more room than the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, or Ford Explorer. Bonus points for how easy it is to put the seats down and bring them up again. Bonus, bonus points for bonus storage under the floor. Obviously, I don't play the cello, but maybe your kid does. Or maybe you find and refinish antiques on the weekend. Whether it's for your growing family or your outsize hobbies, the Chevy Traverse is big on interior space. It's not just big, it's useful. And isn't that the whole point of a midsize SUV? For reviews of the Chevy Traverse and other midsize SUV, visit Edmunds. For more videos like this, please subscribe and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
If you need a lot of space to haul big kids and all their stuff, the interior of the 2019 Chevy Traverse promises cargo space, seating room, and a roomier approach to the midsize SUV. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr asks in her review of the Traverse if there are any midsize SUVs that feel a little more grown-up.
Features & Specs
|LT Cloth 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$35,400
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
|L 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$29,930
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
|LT Leather 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,100
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
|RS 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$45,700
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Traverse safety features:
- Teen Driver Mode
- Limits some systems, prevents safety features from being deactivated, and reports driving behavior.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Warns the driver when a lane change may result in a collision with another vehicle.
- Front Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to help you avoid potential collisions with vehicles in front of you.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Chevrolet Traverse vs. the competition
Chevrolet Traverse vs. GMC Acadia
The first-generation Traverse and Acadia models were mechanical twins, with the GMC the more upscale, premium offering of the two. Both were workhorse three-row family SUVs, but the Acadia offered a bit more interior refinement and styling panache. That's changed with the second generation of both SUVs since the Acadia has actually shrunk in size with its redesign in 2017. It's still an appealing three-row SUV with refined style, but without the Traverse's massive cargo space.
Chevrolet Traverse vs. Ford Explorer
The Explorer is one of the original family SUVs. And today's Explorer is larger than several earlier generations, but it's no less functional or comfortable. With a quiet cabin, generous cargo space and attractive price, the Explorer still has plenty to offer, but a cramped third row and a big, heavy feel from behind the wheel keep it from being a class leader.
Chevrolet Traverse vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is among the benchmarks for three-row SUVs. Easier to get in and out of, with plenty of passenger and cargo space, it's one of the go-to SUVs for big families. While it's not quite as big inside as the Traverse, it feels a bit easier and "smaller" to drive. It's also packed with more standard safety tech than the Traverse.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Traverse a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse:
- Newly available 8-inch touchscreen
- Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
Is the Chevrolet Traverse reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,930.
Other versions include:
- LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,400
- L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,930
- LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,100
- RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,700
- RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $43,100
- LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,200
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,400
- Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,500
- High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,200
- LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,100
- LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,900
- LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,900
- RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,100
- High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $50,900
- LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $33,500
- LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,900
- LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,900
- LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Traverse?
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse continues the winning formula it established with last year's comprehensive redesign, combining reduced weight, increased passenger room, added power and improved technology.
The previous-generation Traverse offered a generous amount of passenger and cargo space. Unfortunately, it was also heavy, and it wound up feeling ponderous and slow on the road. The 2019 Traverse, however, is a stronger all-around competitor in the three-row midsize crossover SUV market.
For starters, today's Traverse has shed a few hundred pounds and gained 20 horsepower from its 3.6-liter V6 engine. There's also a turbocharged four-cylinder with ample torque for drivers who need a quicker SUV. Both engines pair with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The combination yields improved fuel economy, which is up 3 mpg to an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway). The turbo-four is rated to return up to 22 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway).
Passenger space is larger in today's Traverse as well, with 3 inches of extra legroom for the second row. Cargo capacity has actually decreased, but at 98.2 cubic feet, with the seats folded down, it still offers above-average storage space.
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse comes in seven trim levels, starting with the base L trim. Standard equipment includes LED running lights, xenon headlights, heated power-adjustable mirrors, 18-inch wheels, and engine stop-start. Inside, you get cloth upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, seating for eight, a rearview camera, OnStar with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi, Chevy's Teen Driver system, and a 7-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Moving up to the Traverse LS gets you access to all-wheel drive and some other options. The LT Cloth adds second-row thrones in place of a bench and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat. You can also get a power rear liftgate, heated front seats, remote start and an 8-inch touchscreen — which are all standard if you opt for all-wheel drive.
The LT Leather then adds leather upholstery and trim along with options that include a premium Bose sound system, a rearview mirror with a built-in backup camera display, and a 360-degree camera. The Traverse Premier adds LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats.
In between the LT Leather and the Premier is a bit of a wild card in Chevy's lineup: the Traverse RS. This version of the three-row SUV comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 257 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's slightly sportier than the others, but is by no means a "sport" SUV.
The range-topping trim for the Chevrolet Traverse is the High Country, which gets unique leather, adaptive cruise control, a power-folding third row, and a unique all-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential.
Make sure to read Edmunds' full review to find out more about the redesigned Traverse, and take advantage of our shopping tools to get the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse in your area.
2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV is offered in the following styles: LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Traverse SUV 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Traverse SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Traverse SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT Cloth, L, LT Leather, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Traverse SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Traverse SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,213.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,833.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV and all available trim types: L, LT Leather, LT Cloth, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
