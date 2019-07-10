2019 Chevrolet Suburban SUV
What’s new
- New RST Performance Edition package with 6.2-liter V8
- Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Seating for up to nine passengers
- Cargo capacity is generous
- Strong V8s can tow and haul plenty of cargo
- Maneuvering in tight spaces is challenging
- High cargo floor means more effort to load objects
- Lazy gas pedal response makes base engine feel weaker than rated
Which Suburban does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
These days, it seems like just about every vehicle is a SUV-this or crossover-that. Yet some of these so-called SUVs are little more than front-wheel-drive hatchbacks styled to look a little more aggressive. Keeping it real, however, is the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. It's about as traditional a SUV as you'll find.
The big Suburban offers three rows of seating to accommodate up to nine passengers, or you can fold down the rear seating to get up to 120 cubic feet of cargo space. Under the hood is a brawny V8 and available four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. For 2019, the Suburban also gets an injection of even more power. A new optional 6.2-liter V8 provides 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
Whether you go with the standard V8 or upgrade to the optional 6.2-liter V8, the Suburban has plenty of thrust for daily driving, even when fully loaded. Unfortunately, all that power and the significant weight it's pulling means that fuel economy suffers. Many modern three-row crossover SUVs will do much better at the pump. The Suburban is comfortable and quiet, sure, but it's also harder to maneuver in town and significantly less comfortable on the highway than those similarly priced crossover (car-based instead of truck-based) rivals.
You might also want to take a look at the Ford Expedition, which is the Suburban's main rival. It's similarly capable, but benefits from a fresher design and a more comfortable ride quality. Still, there's still a place in the world for a big and capable SUV, and the Suburban definitely gets the job done.
2019 Chevrolet Suburban models
The 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is a full-size SUV with seating for up to nine passengers. It is offered in three trim levels: LS, LT and Premier.
Standard feature highlights for the LS include a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, seating for eight passengers (a front-row three-passenger bench seat is optional), automatic wipers, remote start, rear parking sensors, tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel and a household-rated power outlet.
On the technology front, you get an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB port and aux audio input, and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Also included is OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and onboard Wi-Fi) and the teen-driver system (limits certain settings for young drivers).
The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision alert with automatic low-speed braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and power-adjustable pedals.
The LT trim includes all of the above, along with a power-operated liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front bucket seats (thereby reducing passenger capacity to eight), a telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.
The optional Luxury package adds power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, a heated and power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The Texas Edition package is equipped identically but adds badges, plus crossbars for the roof-mounted cargo rails.
At the top of the Suburban lineup, there's the Premier trim, which includes the Luxury package and adds 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, an adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, ventilated front seats, a navigation system, upgraded power-adjustable front seats, a wireless charging pad and a 10-speaker premium Bose surround-sound audio system.
Only on the Premier can you get the RST Performance Edition package which includes a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and some unique exterior trim.
The LT and Premier trims are eligible for second-row bucket seats (thereby reducing seating capacity to seven). You can also get the Sun, Entertainment and Destinations package on these trims. It includes a sunroof, a navigation system (LT trim) and a rear-seat entertainment system. Adaptive cruise control with enhanced automatic emergency braking, power-retractable rocker-sill passenger steps and a head-up display are available only on the Premier trim.
Many of the standard features offered by the top trim levels of the Suburban are available as options for the lower trim levels.
Offered on all trims are 22-inch wheels. The Max Trailering package, available on all trims, includes a special rear-axle ratio, electronic two-speed transfer case (for four-wheel drive models), a trailer brake controller and an auto-leveling suspension for non-magnetic suspension vehicles.
The Z71 Off-Road package is available only on the LT trim, and it includes all-terrain tires, unique cosmetic elements, tubular-type rocker-sill passenger steps, underbody skid plates, an off-road suspension calibration, the electronically operated two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors and rubber floor mats.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Suburban LT (5.3L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | Z71 Off-Road Package).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current Chevy Suburban has received some revisions, including the addition of optional safety features such as forward collision warning and a teen-driver system. Overall though, findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Suburban.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|5.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.0
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability6.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration9.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility5.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have always been a Ford Truck guy , Pick Up truck and Excursion , and then I wonder into Ourisman Chevy in Baltimore and Took out a Suburban for a Nice Test Drive , I was impress with style and Interior of Model I took out , Told salesman that i needed a little more then a trip around the block , so We took a nice Ride . So I came back told them i see them in a week and went Home , Got on Chevy Site and Built my Suburban , I went for the Premier , and got Everything i wanted and back to Dealer No Hassle sat and built and order , I have had my Suburban since November I thought I put about 15000 miles a year on it , Here we are almost easter I just had my second oil change at dealer and over 14000 miles , so that 15000 is out the window , The Comfort of Suburban is great and ease of getting in and out for passengers in Front or 2nd row is easy I doubt i ever need the 3rd but i am sure it be fine , handling is awesome , Just did a trip to charleston sc it 562 miles from Balt to downtown , Mileage is great on road , I have bump avg of 22 letting cruise control do most of the work . just running 5 mph over speed limit , The GPS is great and and various safety control help keep you in your lane and aware , But great thing is taking a few breaks on the trip arrive in Charleston not feeling like i had did 562 miles . Not Stiff or Tired I enjoyed the ride , and with GPS I was warned of a Traffic Issue and It took me around it , So as I looked over at 95 south and North Sitting still , I just eased by on 301 because of Technology at it best .
We recently purchased a 19' Suburban Premier Plus with the 6.2L V8. It's unbelievable! It's by far the most comfortable vehicle we've owned and is very nimble for it's size. If you are looking at a Denali XL or Escalade, look here first. It's the same vehicle with the same options for much less. Thank you Chevy for looking out for the middle class!
It’s a very spacious car with comfortable seating. TVs are great entertainment for kids.
This SUV lacks nothing! The emblem is something many buyers pay for, but this vehicle offers all of the power, sport and luxury options without the ostentatious emblem. We are still searching for a forgotten option or want but I think Chevy has it covered :)
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$58,600
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$55,800
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$68,500
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$65,500
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Suburban safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides standard subscription-based safety systems such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and automatic crash notification.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an impending forward collision and will even apply the brakes in low-speed scenarios.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Monitors road markings and alerts the driver when the vehicle is drifting out of the lane without signaling.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.2%
Chevrolet Suburban vs. the competition
Chevrolet Suburban vs. Chevrolet Tahoe
The Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chevrolet Suburban are pretty much the same vehicle. The Suburban is a bit longer and has more cargo space behind the rear seats (39 cubic feet of cargo space versus 15 cubes). We like the Suburban more because of that added utility, though the Tahoe is marginally less expensive.
Chevrolet Suburban vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is one of the Chevy Suburban's top rivals. The Expedition has a larger and more usable third-row seat, lots of high-tech features (both standard and optional) and a modern turbocharged V6 under the hood. The Ford's base turbocharged V6 produces more power and torque than even Chevy's standard V8, something you're bound to notice while towing a big trailer.
Chevrolet Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL
If you're looking for Suburban levels of utility but with a bit more luxury, the GMC Yukon XL will probably be your first stop. The Yukon XL offers the same amount of space and the same new 6.2-liter V8 on the options sheet, along with some upgraded interior materials and a few additional options that the Chevy doesn't get. The GMC however, does carry a bit of a price premium over the Chevy.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Suburban a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban:
- New RST Performance Edition package with 6.2-liter V8
- Part of the 11th Suburban generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Suburban reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Suburban is the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $58,600
- LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,800
- Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $68,500
- Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $65,500
- LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,800
- LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,800
- Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,700
- Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,700
What are the different models of Chevrolet Suburban?
