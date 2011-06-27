2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
- New gasoline engine leads the class in torque
- Diesel engine feels stronger than its power and torque figures suggest
- 15-way camera makes towing an easier proposition
- Towing and payload ratings are strong no matter the options
- Interior design looks and feels dated
- Tall hood hurts forward visibility
- Redesigned for 2020
- Significantly improved towing and payload capacities
- More space for front and rear passengers
- Kicks off the fourth Silverado 3500HD generation
For the past few years, the Silverado HD lagged behind the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Ram. It wasn't as spacious and couldn't match the towing capacity of the Ford F-350 Super Duty or Ram 3500. But things have changed with the overhauled 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Thanks to a redesigned cabin with much more space than before, updated powertrains that deliver higher tow ratings across the board, and more tech to help manage whatever you decide to tow, haul or carry, the 3500HD is a far more compelling truck for 2020.
Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
As with most full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks, there's a lot to sort through with the Silverado HD. There are four trims — Work Truck, LT, LTZ and High Country — each one adding and offering more features and equipment than the last. Additionally, there are three cab configurations — regular, double (extended) and crew cab — with the latter two offering four full doors.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 4dr Double Cab LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 3500HD safety features:
- Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control
- Prevents the truck from rolling backward or picking up too much speed on hills. Especially useful when towing a trailer.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps prevent jackknifing by applying the brakes to slow down and stabilize a trailer when sensors detect too much movement.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The F-350 Super Duty is a few years older than the Silverado, but it's still a powerful and capable truck. Ford offers more powertrain variants, though you have to mix and match a lot to reach the truck's full towing potential. Chevy makes it easier to go big on towing right from the start.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
The Ram offers more horsepower from its base gasoline engine than the Silverado, and its Cummins diesel engine offers an astounding 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The updated interior is a step above what you'll find in the Silverado, but you'll have to opt for the Mega Cab version if you want to match the Chevy's interior space.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
The Silverado 2500HD is basically a slightly less capable 3500HD. Cab and trim configurations are essentially the same, as are the engines. However, the 2500's max towing and payload ratings can't match the 3500HD's. The 2500HD is worth considering if you want to save some money and don't need the capability of the 3500HD.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD:
- Redesigned for 2020
- Significantly improved towing and payload capacities
- More space for front and rear passengers
- Kicks off the fourth Silverado 3500HD generation
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,900.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,600
- LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,400
- LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,400
- LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,200
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,900
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,100
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,700
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,900
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Silverado 3500HD Double Cab 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Silverado 3500HD Double Cab.
