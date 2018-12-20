  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab

What's new

  • Regular-cab Silverado 2500HD is no longer available
  • Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful diesel engine option
  • Immense hauling and towing capabilities
  • Solid build quality
  • Rougher ride than competing 2500 series heavy-duty trucks
  • Visibility compromised by thick pillars and small mirrors
  • Brakes don't inspire much confidence
  • Interior is plain and dated, especially in its top trim levels
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab pricing

Build & price

Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

High-end, fully loaded trim levels are surprisingly popular in the heavy-duty segment, but the Silverado's High Country trim just isn't as luxurious as its rival trucks to warrant its high cost. As such, we think the middle of the truck's lineup is the sweet spot. The LT trim level offers a decent amount of standard equipment plus most of the extra feature content you'll actually use.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Highly capable yet relatively easy to live with, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a lot to offer. More capable than the standard Silverado 1500, the 2500HD is a serious workhorse with massive towing and hauling capability.

While the Silverado 1500 is completely redesigned for 2019, the heavy-duty Silverado 2500HD is largely unchanged. That means you still get a choice of the robust 6.0-liter V8 or the massively powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel. Maximum towing weight is still more than 14,000 pounds, and payload capacity tops out at more than 3,200 pounds. While these aren't the highest numbers in the class, they're certainly close and definitely respectable.

Inside, the 2500HD has an impressive array of features, offering standard tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with optional upgrades such as ventilated seats and leather upholstery. The seats are relatively comfortable, and the highway ride is impressively quiet.

There are only three heavy-duty pickup trucks on the market (plus the Silverado's GMC Sierra twin), so there's no reason not to consider them all. With the 2019 Silverado 2500HD, you get a comfortable, capable work rig that's perhaps a little less frilly than its increasingly ostentatious competitors. We're guessing such a no-nonsense approach will appeal to many heavy-duty truck buyers.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for this year.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy, the Silverado 1500. It is available in double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Both models offer either a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) or a long bed (8 feet 2 inches). There are four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country.

All trims come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison six-speed automatic. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas.

Standard equipment for the Work Truck trim includes 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, power door locks and windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Optional on the WT is satellite radio and OnStar with 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Custom package basically adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded trim and a few convenience options to create a less overtly work-oriented truck.

The LT trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated power-adjustable mirrors, keyless entry, a remote-locking tailgate, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior carpeting, OnStar, HD and satellite radio, and a CD player. Crew-cab models gain upgraded steering, while 4WD models gain an electronic transfer case controller.

Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.

At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, power-adjustable pedals, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a navigation system and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which adds lane departure warning, forward collision warning and parking sensors.

Most features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Silverado 2500HD has received some revisions, mostly to available optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2500HD.

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.0

Driving

8.0
The 6.6-liter diesel V8 gives the Silverado 2500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. The steering and braking are less awe-inspiring, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

8.5
The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, which give it a surge of acceleration off the line. In our testing, it zipped from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's plenty of power to get this truck up to freeway speed.

Braking

5.0
These brakes don't inspire much confidence. Under hard braking, the pedal can go all the way to the floor. Braking distances are long. But in traffic, they seem to work well enough if you leave some distance. You just don't feel very connected to the action.

Steering

7.0
The steering is well-weighted and provides stability when cruising straight, but it's hard to judge what the tires are doing around turns. The low steering ratio adds stability when towing but results in busy hands when parking or making U-turns.

Handling

7.5
The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough considering its size.

Drivability

7.5
If you live in a city, drivability will be low, as it is with any 2500 series pickup truck. Otherwise, the diesel's low-end torque and abundant features make for a pretty approachable truck.

Off-road

8.0
Our test vehicle had the Off-Road Z71 package — which is a great deal for the price — and serious ground clearance. You won't be taking this on any tight trails, but it will easily conquer your average dirt road.

Comfort

7.0
Despite the harsh ride from a very stiff and bouncy suspension, the Silverado HD is relatively comfortable. Put a big load in back, and you'll have a road-trip-ready vehicle. But day-to-day comfort suffers, so you might want a 1500 if you don't need the 2500's extra towing capacity.

Seat comfort

7.5
You'll find big, well-bolstered and comfortable seats no matter which seating position you're in. The seats are wide with sufficient contours to hold you in place, and they provide great road-trip comfort.

Ride comfort

6.0
This truck bounces, shimmies, shakes and jumps over the slightest road imperfections. That's forgivable in the 3500 class, but this 2500 should be a bit better. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality is significantly better.

Noise & vibration

7.0
While road noise is subdued, there is quite a bit of wind noise from the Silverado's square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit, but it isn't particularly grating or abrasive while cruising on the highway.

Climate control

8.0
The big knobs and easy-to-read layouts are plusses. The air conditioning blows cold. The split-operation for the heated seats is a neat feature — you can heat your sore back without cooking your behind as well. The vents are vertically mounted, which isn't ideal, but they're easy to direct.

Interior

7.5
While it might not be the most luxurious vehicle in the class, this Silverado HD has a totally livable interior. The overall design is dated, but the materials quality is sufficient.

Ease of use

8.0
The 2500HD's controls are easy to use with large, readable buttons and quick touchscreen response times.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
A grab handle and side steps make it easier to get in and out of the Silverado HD, but there is still some climbing involved. Still, entering or exiting isn't any harder than usual in the HD truck class.

Driving position

8.0
The adjustable pedals, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and generally good view over the hood combine for an excellent driving position. You've got a commanding view of the road any way you position the seat.

Roominess

8.0
Call all your NBA player friends and have them stretch out. You can be tall, wide — or both — and fit with no problem in this truck. It's big on the outside, so there's a lot of space for five people on the inside.

Visibility

6.0
All of the Silverado's roof pillars are wide and thick, obstructing your view. The big towing mirrors and the rearview camera help the situation, but it's tough knowing where the corners of the truck are.

Quality

6.5
The body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. Interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for such a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

7.5
The 2500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it in a couple of key categories.

Small-item storage

9.0
Massive pockets are everywhere. Additional small-item storage includes a giant center console, a split-open glovebox, multiple cupholders in each door, both front and back. If you're looking for even more space for your stuff, the only place you'll find it is in the Ram equivalent, which has small, in-floor cooler boxes in the rear seat.

Cargo space

8.0
Mirroring its rivals, the Silverado 2500HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 2 inches). Our test truck had the long bed, which provides a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The 2500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower LATCH anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. But this truck's sheer altitude makes it less than desirable unless lifting kids is your workout program.

Towing

7.5
The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Silverado's towing capacities are a bit lower than those of key rivals. The max trailer weight behind the Chevy 2500HD is 14,500 pounds; it can tow 18,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel gooseneck.

Hauling

7.5
All full-size truck beds are similar in size. This one can be accessed by corner bed steps built into the rear bumper corners. Payload maxes out at 3,204 pounds — lower than what the class leaders can handle, but only by a few hundred pounds.

Technology

6.0
Using Chevy's MyLink interface is pretty simple and straightforward for the most part, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections throughout the test. When it worked, we generally like the interface, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. It's best to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Voice control

6.0
Several attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 12%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • cup holders
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • doors
  • interior
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Upgraded to a 2500hd High Country from a Z71 LTZ!
kojak,
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I switched from Ford to Chevy almost 5 years ago and have been very happy with my 2016 Silverado 1500 Z71 with the 6.0L engine. I wanted more towing ability and upgraded to a 2019 2500HD with the turbo diesel in the high country trim. Im taking it for a cross country trip in 2 weeks and will post my experience when back home. So far, very pleased. Its definitely a much bigger, heavier truck than the 1500 and requires a bit more awareness in navigating tight spaces (highway construction, congested parking spots etc). The high country trim is very upscale and everything works like my 2016 so its an easy transition for controls, electronics etc. The diesel has a lot of grunt and the heavy truck can move pretty quick. The quality is good, ride is relatively quiet for a diesel and have not experienced any mechanical issues so far. Update: We've got about 9000 miles on the truck by now. 6000 was in one trip towing an enclosed v-nose trailer from VA to CO to AZ to NM to UT and back to VA. We've also taken couple to trips to the Smoky Mountains and up north to Mass. Extremely pleased with the truck, mileage is exceptional for a big rig, power is outstanding and the high country trim inside is very nice. I liked the interior controls of my last Silverado and so it was a very easy transition since they are very similar. As a 1st time diesel truck owner, I was amazed at the easy availability go diesel fuel all over the country, rare to find a gas station near a highway that didn't sell it. Seem to go through a 2.5 gal container of DEF every 2k miles or so. I've seen the new trucks from Ford, Dodge and even the new 2020 Silverado. I still think my truck is one of the best looking trucks out there but I could be prejudiced, lol! Finally, the 6 speed transmission works fine for me, no issues towing or otherwise. The exhaust brake was a great help coming down those steep Rocky Mountain descents towing 2 baggers.

5 out of 5 stars, Best like always
GIXXERRANGER,
High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

To the review complaining about traction control bs you need to learn how to google and read this can be turned off by hitting the traction control two times and holding the button down the second time until the system turns off it’s a few seconds. I didn’t care to read the rest of your review if you were a true loyal Chevy owner you wouldn’t give up so easy on something you could find out in under 5 minutes of research. Chevy makes the best trucks that are reliable and have high resale after 5 years even though you won’t want to sale or trade it in.

5 out of 5 stars, Love the Truck, HATE the Center Console!
Mike G,
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

This is a great truck, I bought the "Custom" Trim level. The center console on this trim level does not open, has no rear cup holders, or usb ports. With this console, you have no place to store anything and no rear cupholders, zero. To replace the console is over $1000. GIVE ME A FREAKING BREAK CHEVY!!!

See all 8 reviews

Features & Specs

LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$52,700
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$47,000
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$59,000
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$41,300
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Silverado 2500HD safety features:

Teen Driver
Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior and limiting certain vehicle features.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall3 / 5
Driver2 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.4%

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. the competition

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ram 2500

Much like its 1500 series counterpart, only bigger, the Ram 2500 offers significant hauling capability paired with an excellent interior and a comfortable ride. Both the Silverado and the Ram 2500 are available with larger optional engines that increase towing capacity, and both trucks offer several extras to keep the interior comfy. The Ram, however, feels a bit more plush on the inside, especially on higher trim levels.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD & Ram 2500 features

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty

While the Silverado 2500HD and the F-250 Super Duty are both highly capable trucks, the Ford offers a little more in the way of optional equipment and slightly higher towing capacity. The Ford's infotainment interface is also a touch more modern with easy-to-use voice controls and added tech such as the handy Trailer Tow camera system.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD & Ford F-250 Super Duty features

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD

Underneath the sheet metal, the Silverado 2500HD and the Sierra 2500HD are the same rig. They are powered by the same standard and optional engines, they have the same towing capacity and they look pretty similar, both inside and out. The Sierra does offer a few more optional features, a more elegant exterior design and the popular Denali trim level.

Compare Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD & GMC Sierra 2500HD features

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Silverado 2500HD both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD:

  • Regular-cab Silverado 2500HD is no longer available
  • Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Silverado 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Silverado 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Silverado 2500HD and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Silverado 2500HD is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,400.

Other versions include:

  • LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,700
  • LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,000
  • High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,000
  • Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,300
  • Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,500
  • Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,600
  • LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,900
  • LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,200
  • High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,900
  • LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,700
  • LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,900
  • LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,700
  • Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,400
  • LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, the next question is, which Silverado 2500HD model is right for you? Silverado 2500HD variants include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Silverado 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including LTZ, LT, High Country, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab here.

