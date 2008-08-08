Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Lumina Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 1996 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    1996 Chevrolet Lumina

    141,966 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1994 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    1994 Chevrolet Lumina

    81,064 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    1997 Chevrolet Lumina

    227,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,449

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Lumina

    163,289 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,951

    Details
  • 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro
    used

    1991 Chevrolet Lumina Euro

    173,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,501

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Lumina

    110,233 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Lumina
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Lumina

    157,500 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,595

    Details

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Lumina

Overall Consumer Rating
3.839 Reviews
  • 5
    (21%)
  • 4
    (49%)
  • 3
    (26%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Awesome car
John,08/08/2008
We bought it with 12000 on it. Just got rid of it yesterday with 172k. Most reliable car I have had. No major motor or transmission issues. We kept up with the maintenance. All things end. This year we were fixing things monthly. On the way to shop for brake switch the master cylinder failed and the brakes mostly locked up. Only recurring problem with the Lumina was brakes and rotors. Replaced them all several times and still they warped and the rear in particular would sqeak and had to be cleaned frequently. Mechanic said the Luminas were known for this problem. I will miss my Lumina.
