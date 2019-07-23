2020 Chevrolet Colorado Review

If you're looking for a pickup truck but don't need all the considerable capability and size of a full-size or heavy-duty rig, there are a lot of appealing options these days in the midsize truck segment. Notably, the Chevy Colorado is right up near the top of that segment. Like its big brother Chevrolet Silverado, it offers a wide variety of trim levels and available engines and has a comfortable ride on the highway. Its payload and towing capacities aren't as high, but it's much more maneuverable than its full-size brethren. You can get a Colorado with a base four-cylinder, an optional V6 or even a diesel engine, all of which return respectable fuel economy. The optional engines have robust towing ratings for the class. Inside, the Colorado gets the truck vibe right: It's simple, sturdy and easy to use. What's more, Chevy has expanded the availability of safety equipment this year, making equipment such as forward collision and lane departure warning available on a broader selection of trim levels. So, what are the drawbacks? Well, a topped-out Colorado has a hard time competing with a similarly priced Silverado. Sure, the Colorado will have more features, but the Silverado has much more interior space, more hauling capability (a larger bed helps there) and a much larger potential tow rating. And then there are the midsize rivals such as the more refined Honda Ridgeline, the all-new Jeep Gladiator and the popular Toyota Tacoma. Yet the 2020 Colorado occupies a nice middle ground, offering a little bit of something for everyone and compromising very little along the way. If you're in the market for a midsize pickup, you'll want to see what the Colorado has to offer. Notably, the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article. What's it like to live with the Colorado? Edmunds' editors ran the Colorado ZR2 off-road variant through a battery of tests over the course of more than two years and 50,000 miles. While we were conflicted about its optional turbodiesel engine, the Colorado proved able to handle duress, and the rugged ZR2 add-ons provided loads of fun. Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2020 Colorado is of the same generation and most of our reporting still applies.

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

We like the Colorado a lot. The cabin is spacious and easy to use, and the tech interface is straightforward and effective. The recent addition of an eight-speed transmission helps make the Colorado more enjoyable to drive, too. The cargo bed is fairly simple, but that bed step is golden. This Chevy is a solid all-round truck.

How does it drive? 8.0

The 305-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 helps the truck feel light and eager. At our test track, 0-60 mph took 7.3 seconds, which is a respectable time for a midsize truck. On inclines, there's no real issue of the transmission hunting for gears, but it is occasionally reluctant to downshift on flat roads. The brakes are predictable and easy to modulate in routine driving.



Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension tuning, so you can hustle the Colorado along a curvy road with confidence.Thinking about going off-road? The low front airdam limits off-road clearance, but you can remove it in about 30 minutes. And even though there's no locking rear differential, the Z71's standard single-mode traction control can cope with wheel lift in rocky terrain.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Colorado offers a better ride quality than many of the competitors in its class, and it smooths out large bumps and small cracks with equal ease. Climate control and seat adjustability are basic, but drivers used to driving pickups should be comfortable. The front seats are firm and nicely shaped. The rear bench, however, is harder, and its backrest is a bit too upright. The heated seats and steering wheel work well and are easy to operate.



The Colorado's cabin has a bit of wind, road and engine noise, but nothing close to levels that will cause passengers to raise their voices. The tall gearing of the eight-speed transmission does a lot to keep the engine quiet when cruising.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Colorado is a high vehicle and steps are optional, so getting in and out might be a reach for some. The front doors open wide, but the rear door openings are narrow, so entry there will be harder. The same problems carry over inside, with a good amount of room in the front seat but limited space in the back, even in the crew cab.



The driving position is high, and there's a commanding view of the road, with a good range of adjustability in the optional tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Large pillars impede outward visibility, however. When it comes to interior controls, everything is easy to reach, and there's plenty of well-labeled and generously sized switchgear.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Chevrolet offers solid in-car technology thanks largely to its Infotainment 3 system, which is easy to use and feature-rich. It features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. The optional Bose system is a nice upgrade, but volume doesn't get as high as we'd like. For device charging, there are two USB ports up front and two in back, as well as 110-volt outlets front and back. Chevy's Wi-Fi hotspot setup is also one of the easier systems to use as it offers a 4G LTE connection and can handle up to seven devices.



Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see the inclusion of blind-spot monitoring on the options list.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Colorado offers high towing ratings (7,000 pounds with the V6 and 7,700 pounds with the optional diesel) and class-leading payload, and it's the only midsize truck with a built-in trailer brake controller.



Troublingly, though, the bed is relatively narrow with high sides, which make it difficult to load. Inside, the rear seats don't fold flat, and there are no clever compartments for larger items. But there are plenty of places for small items, including a cellphone tray next to the USB port, door pockets that are cleverly tiered, and generously sized cupholders. For child seats, the outboard rear seats offer car seat points, but the tether anchors are difficult to access and rear-seat space is limited.

How economical is it? 7.5

The Chevy's fuel economy is slightly above the segment average, especially with the diesel. Our 4WD V6 is officially rated at 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). We handily matched this figure during our mixed-driving test loop, netting 21 mpg thanks to the 2WD mode and cylinder deactivation.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Value for money is a tough proposition here. The cabin is full of hard plastics and generally cheap-feeling surfaces, but it seems solidly put together and feels modern enough to beat the Frontier and the Ranger. Then, there's the issue of off-road usability compared to the Tacoma or the lack of practicality and livability compared to the Ridgeline ― so it seems to fall right in the middle.



Pricing is competitive for the segment with a basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty and an impressive two years of maintenance visits covered up front. Roadside assistance is covered (with towing) for five years/60,000 miles.

Wildcard 6.5

Most Colorados on the road are going to be utilitarian players, offering a very specific set of skills for owners and doing so without really wowing anyone. Sure, the bonkers ZR2 is fun to look at and it can go bouncing around the rockiest trails without an issue, but most shoppers will opt for less capable, less expensive trim levels.



For competition, though, things are similarly average. The Frontier is ... the Frontier, the Tacoma's not as pleasant or fuel-efficient on-road, and the Ridgeline is an open-backed crossover. If what you want is a road-duty truck that looks like a truck but isn't as big as a full-size truck, the Colorado is your niche player.

Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?

As is the case with most pickups, the Colorado is highly customizable. There are two cab configurations, two bed lengths, three engines, and five trim levels to choose from. It mostly comes down to what you want your truck to do. But for the most versatility and customization, we recommend the midlevel LT trim. It gets a good amount of standard equipment and can be had with most of the Colorado's available options. Plus, you can get it with the optional V6 engine, which we definitely prefer over the base four-cylinder.

2020 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels: Base, Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2.