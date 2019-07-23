2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab
- Newly available remote-locking tailgate
- Changes to standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
- Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
- Front seats can feel confining for larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Review
If you're looking for a pickup truck but don't need all the considerable capability and size of a full-size or heavy-duty rig, there are a lot of appealing options these days in the midsize truck segment. Notably, the Chevy Colorado is right up near the top of that segment. Like its big brother Chevrolet Silverado, it offers a wide variety of trim levels and available engines and has a comfortable ride on the highway. Its payload and towing capacities aren't as high, but it's much more maneuverable than its full-size brethren.
You can get a Colorado with a base four-cylinder, an optional V6 or even a diesel engine, all of which return respectable fuel economy. The optional engines have robust towing ratings for the class. Inside, the Colorado gets the truck vibe right: It's simple, sturdy and easy to use. What's more, Chevy has expanded the availability of safety equipment this year, making equipment such as forward collision and lane departure warning available on a broader selection of trim levels.
So, what are the drawbacks? Well, a topped-out Colorado has a hard time competing with a similarly priced Silverado. Sure, the Colorado will have more features, but the Silverado has much more interior space, more hauling capability (a larger bed helps there) and a much larger potential tow rating. And then there are the midsize rivals such as the more refined Honda Ridgeline, the all-new Jeep Gladiator and the popular Toyota Tacoma. Yet the 2020 Colorado occupies a nice middle ground, offering a little bit of something for everyone and compromising very little along the way. If you're in the market for a midsize pickup, you'll want to see what the Colorado has to offer. Notably, the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with the Colorado?
Edmunds' editors ran the Colorado ZR2 off-road variant through a battery of tests over the course of more than two years and 50,000 miles. While we were conflicted about its optional turbodiesel engine, the Colorado proved able to handle duress, and the rugged ZR2 add-ons provided loads of fun. Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2020 Colorado is of the same generation and most of our reporting still applies.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension tuning, so you can hustle the Colorado along a curvy road with confidence.Thinking about going off-road? The low front airdam limits off-road clearance, but you can remove it in about 30 minutes. And even though there's no locking rear differential, the Z71's standard single-mode traction control can cope with wheel lift in rocky terrain.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Colorado's cabin has a bit of wind, road and engine noise, but nothing close to levels that will cause passengers to raise their voices. The tall gearing of the eight-speed transmission does a lot to keep the engine quiet when cruising.
How’s the interior?8.0
The driving position is high, and there's a commanding view of the road, with a good range of adjustability in the optional tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Large pillars impede outward visibility, however. When it comes to interior controls, everything is easy to reach, and there's plenty of well-labeled and generously sized switchgear.
How’s the tech?8.5
Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see the inclusion of blind-spot monitoring on the options list.
How’s the storage?7.5
Troublingly, though, the bed is relatively narrow with high sides, which make it difficult to load. Inside, the rear seats don't fold flat, and there are no clever compartments for larger items. But there are plenty of places for small items, including a cellphone tray next to the USB port, door pockets that are cleverly tiered, and generously sized cupholders. For child seats, the outboard rear seats offer car seat points, but the tether anchors are difficult to access and rear-seat space is limited.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Pricing is competitive for the segment with a basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty and an impressive two years of maintenance visits covered up front. Roadside assistance is covered (with towing) for five years/60,000 miles.
Wildcard6.5
For competition, though, things are similarly average. The Frontier is ... the Frontier, the Tacoma's not as pleasant or fuel-efficient on-road, and the Ridgeline is an open-backed crossover. If what you want is a road-duty truck that looks like a truck but isn't as big as a full-size truck, the Colorado is your niche player.
Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Colorado models
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels: Base, Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2.
The entry-level model, known simply as Base, covers the truck basics. It's offered only as an extended cab. Standard features include a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 lb-ft of torque), rear-wheel drive, a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, and power windows.
You also get a rearview camera, a 7-inch infotainment system (GM's new Infotainment 3 system), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. There aren't too many changes when you step up to the Work Truck (WT) model. But it does come in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds cloth upholstery and carpeting.
The Work Truck can also be equipped with a few tech items, optional engines and exterior trim that make it feel less basic. Notable options include remote keyless entry, cruise control, an EZ Lift tailgate, a remote locking tailgate, and OnStar telematics and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.
From the WT level on up, you can get one of the Colorado's two optional engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic.
The LT adds most of the above items, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and additional USB ports. LT options include heated front seats, automatic climate control, and forward collision and lane departure warning systems. For LT models and above, there's an available upgraded audio system and a navigation system.
The somewhat off-road-ready Z71 comes standard with most of the LT's optional equipment, plus all-terrain tires (instead of all-season tires), an off-road-oriented suspension, a locking rear differential, hill descent control and unique upholstery. If you want a real-deal off-roader, the ZR2 is your truck. The Chevy Colorado ZR2 has a raised suspension with special dampers, bigger all-terrain tires, fender flares, a special front and rear bumper for improved approach and departure angles, a spray-in bedliner (optional on other trims), and an electronically locking rear differential. The off-road ZR2 can be diesel-powered, but it comes standard with the V6.
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado.
Well mannered, comfortable seats with plenty of room for 6 footers. Front seat sets back enough for even 7 footer. Handles well on smooth and rough surfaces. Solid - no squeaks. Trans is smooth and shifts well in drive. Using low allows you to shift all 8 gears according to your situation. Good power and great pickup speed. Air and heat is super with great fan speeds. Good turning radius and great view on all sides to park. Apple play is outstanding and removes requirement for expensive extra Navigation. Very impressed with back seats and ample seating space for adults. Would rate it #1 in all midsize pickups. Towing is less than the others but ride and quality is best rated to offset towing. We bought for quality, ease of driving and not for towing.
I've been driving a Dodge Dakota for the past 16 years, and researched extensively the differences between the Ranger, Colorado, and Tacoma. I haul and tow pretty regularly, but don't want a full-size truck. Since I need a long (6') bed, the Tacoma and Colorado become my only options. The Colorado rides better than the Tacoma (my opinion, of course), has a higher tow capacity, and is less-expensive for comparably-equipped models. I settled on the Colorado and have been very satisfied with my choice so far. It's a great mid-size truck that pulls 5000 pounds nicely. One criticism of the Colorado is that the interior feels a little cheap, and I'd agree, but I'm far more concerned with the functionality of the truck than the look of the interior
Just purchased a 2020 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab Z71. Lots of Power in this Midsized Truck. V6 engine is very responsive. Very nicely designed in the cab. Long Bed option gives you plenty of hauling space. Rides and Handles Great. Surprisingly quiet in the cab. My wife and I can carry on a nice conversation without having to talk above the road noise. Couldn’t be any happier with our purchase.
Purchased brand new 2020 WT from dealership in November. Two months and 7000km later the check engine light is flashing. Towed truck to dealer, 4 out of the 6 lifters in upper engine replaced. Question the longevity of the vehicle, Canada does not have lemon law.
|Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,700
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,100
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,700
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,700
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Colorado safety features:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking. Standard on the LT and above.
- Safety Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. Available on the LT and Z71 models only.
- Teen Driver Mode
- Lets you have custom key settings for secondary drivers and can provide in-vehicle reports.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|22%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Colorado vs. the competition
Chevrolet Colorado vs. Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the top competitors in the midsize pickup truck segment, and it has been for quite some time. It offers seriously impressive off-road capability, a wide range of available configurations, and all the pickup-truck attitude you could ask for. The Colorado is a bit more refined, though, with a better seating position for the driver and more available powertrain options. A choice between these two will come down to shopper priorities.
Chevrolet Colorado vs. Honda Ridgeline
Unless you plan on towing 5,000-plus pounds on a regular basis or going off-road every weekend, you should put the Honda Ridgeline at the top of your shopping list for midsize trucks. It's practical and fuel-efficient, and it's the most comfortable vehicle in the class. Unfortunately, it isn't a body-on-frame truck, so it loses major points in the capability category. But we think it's worth the trade-off for owners who only get occasional use out of the bed and the tow hitch.
Chevrolet Colorado vs. Ford Ranger
It might be all-new to the United States, but the current Ford Ranger has been available overseas for several years now. And that might explain why the Colorado feels more modern and upscale on the inside. The Colorado also offers a much wider range of available engines and configurations, including the robust V6 and Duramax diesel options — helpful for owners who want to pull a trailer regularly.
Is the Chevrolet Colorado a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado:
- Newly available remote-locking tailgate
- Changes to standard and optional equipment availability
- Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
Is the Chevrolet Colorado reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,700.
Other versions include:
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,700
- Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,100
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,700
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,700
- ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,000
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,400
- Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,900
- Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,700
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,600
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,000
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,300
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,900
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Colorado Crew Cab 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Colorado Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Colorado Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Work Truck, Z71, LT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab?
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,450. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,530 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,530 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,920.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,085. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,545 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,545 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,540.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 3.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,875. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,844 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,844 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,031.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs. Edmunds provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cabs are available in my area?
2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 35 new 2020 [object Object] Colorado Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,640 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,751 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Colorado Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Colorado Crew Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Colorado Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,162.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,554.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab and all available trim types: Work Truck, Work Truck, ZR2, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
