Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive
I just bought a 93 van. Its my first Van and first GM product. It has 198K and still runs good. Smokes a little on start up but that's expected for its age and mileage. A/C had some minor issues with leaks that I fixed. 4.3L surprisingly has enough power. Gas mileage has been fairly good also considering its age and size of the vehicle. Very fun to drive. We are planning several road trips now and will be using this van to site see the states.
1993 Chevy G20 Sportvan
I have a 1993 G20 with a 5.7 liter V8. It has plenty of power, great mileage on the highway, and can haul just about anything. I bought it with 53,000 miles and now has 65,000 miles on it. I have had to do nothing to it but general maintenance. I am very pleased with it and hope to have it for years to come. It drives and runs like it is brand new.
Better than expected
Bought used April 2004 with 94,500 miles. Van now (July 2006) 125,000 miles on it. It's a G20 Shorty (180in long) with a 4.3L engine. The front end is excellent, compared to Ford van. Gas mileage ranges from 17 (city) to 20 (highway) at 65mph. Engine has been very reliable. A/C is a constant problem. The A/C compressor has been replaced twice in the last two years, and is broken again now. The factory jack is very clumsy to use.
Love to play
Love to play at fishing, camping, travel and my g20 has turned out to be the best way to go. Gets around easy and cheaper than a large motor home or travel trailer. Some say it's roughing it but at 72 I disagree. I'll keep my van till my number comes up and enjoy every mile, every minute.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buying used
I drove this vehicle from New England down to Florida and it was pretty dependable and fuel efficient (20+mpg/hwy) considering the size. However, it was under powered when climbing up hills. Overall, it's an excellent economical work horse when it's fully loaded.
Sponsored cars related to the Chevy Van
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Chevy Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD