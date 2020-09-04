2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip or do burnouts until its rear tires are puddles of goo. Thanks to its precise steering and Herculean grip, it can also challenge the world's best sports cars on a racetrack. As for features, the 2021 Camaro ZL1 now comes with wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone to the touchscreen without having to plug it in with a USB cable. That joins other cool features such as the available data recorder that lets you record video and telemetry from track day sessions. As has been the bane of this Camaro generation since its debut for 2016, poor visibility and a lack of storage space limit the car's usability as a daily driver. But when it comes to providing the purest driving experience of Detroit's muscle cars, the Camaro ZL1 is tops in its class.

With 650 hp, this top-dog Camaro ZL1 is a monster in a straight line. Its advanced performance-enhancing tech also makes it similarly talented when the road bends. But you'll have to put up with a lot of compromises when you're not trying to set lap time records.

How does it drive? 9.5

The superpowered ZL1 dominates all areas of performance. It's a multifaceted sports car that's equally capable on a drag strip, a road course or your local boulevard. The optional 10-speed automatic transmission is wonderfully behaved no matter the task. You might have a tough time choosing between a ZL1 or a Corvette.



The V8 produces awesome acceleration, including an 11.8-second quarter-mile pass in our testing, but the tractability of its power might be more impressive. This is a smooth, responsive engine that's just as happy to idle in stop-and-go traffic as it is to embarrass exotic cars that cost twice as much. Wide and sticky tires provide high cornering limits, and the Camaro's balanced handling makes it pretty easy to get a feel for its limits.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The ZL1 retains decent civility for a sport coupe. The Recaro seats are soft and comfortable, and the large bolsters have good lateral support when you're cornering. Alas, lumbar support and adjustment are lacking, and those with broader shoulders might experience some upper-back strain during a long drive.



The ride quality is firm but not harsh. The suspension mitigates impacts well enough to stop your head from getting tossed around, but you'll feel most road imperfections. The adaptive suspension's three settings feel distinct and can be changed independently of the drive mode.

How’s the interior? 6.5

Not surprisingly, the Camaro ZL1 comes up short in this category. In terms of outward visibility, it's kind of like driving a blue UPS mailbox. The narrow windshield, tall doors and slit of a rear window make for massive blind spots. You have to rely heavily on your mirrors and instrumentation — not to mention your own intuition.



The Camaro's controls are easy to learn, and getting in and out isn't too bad. But you're better off pretending the Camaro is a two-seater. Rear leg- and headroom are almost nonexistent.

How’s the tech? 8.0

It might not look high-tech, but the ZL1 boasts some seriously advanced features. The configurable stability control and optional video data recorder, for instance, are pretty cool and can enhance your fun on track days. As for the more basic stuff, the 8-inch touchscreen's simple layout doesn't take long to learn, and it reacts quickly to your inputs. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support comes standard. The entertainment screen appears to be angled downward, and though this doesn't impact usability, it sure looks weird.

How’s the storage? 5.5

The Camaro coupe's 9.1 cubic feet of trunk space is the smallest you'll find among domestic counterparts. The tiny trunk opening has a high liftover height too. Big luggage is tricky to fit, so you'll want to pack light. Interior storage is minimal. The cupholders and door pockets are small, and the center console barely fits a modern phone. The back seats, though useless for humans, make for a decent place to store items. Just don't plan on taking much with you.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates automatic ZL1s at 15 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway). The manual-equipped version gets 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway). Our automatic-equipped ZL1 returned 20.5 mpg on our 115-mile test route and 14.2 mpg over the duration of its stay, landing within its EPA rating. The result is average for high-performance competitors.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The speed-to-dollar ratio here is unmatched. You'll find German sports cars with nicer-looking and better-assembled interiors, but they're slower. The domestic competitors come close, but they lack the ZL1's sophisticated performance-enhancing hardware. Paying around $70,000 for a Camaro may be shocking, but the ZL1 matches its highest-performing competition from Ford and Dodge. More impressively, the ZL1 delivers performance and a suite of sophisticated tech features.

Wildcard 10.0

Often cars at this level of power and handling prowess can feel unusable or numb at normal speeds. Not the ZL1. Thanks to its many advanced features, its many capabilities and performance are accessible and approachable for all types of drivers. This is an extraordinarily well-rounded sport coupe.



You can be a hooligan in the ZL1 if you want. Burnouts and powerslides are just a gas pedal smash away, and its exhaust blares terrific sounds. It also buttons up nicely when you need it to. But no matter where you go, or how fast you get there, you always feel like you're driving something special.

Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

If you're considering a Camaro ZL1, odds are your priority is all-out performance. Since it comes with almost every available feature, we'd only add the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance package. It offers sharper handling and a performance and data recorder so you can show all of your friends your on-track exploits.

2021 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 represents the pinnacle of performance within the Camaro lineup. It is available as either a coupe or convertible. Rumbling under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic is optional. Features include: