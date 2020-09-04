  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS

2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS

MSRP range: $37,500 - $48,500
(1)
Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Coupe Exterior Shown
7.4/10 Expert Rating
+24
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Camaro
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
MSRP$44,415
Edmunds suggests you pay$40,985
Start Price Checker
3 for sale near you
Build & PriceAd
Chevrolet.com
Other years
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
  • Difficult to see out of
  • Tiny back seat is essentially useless
  • Limited trunk space with small opening
  • Some controls are awkward to use
  • Minor revisions to standard feature availability
  • Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
  • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016

Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip. It also offers excellent handling, the latest infotainment features, and plenty of speed no matter which engine you choose.

A mighty 6.2-liter V8 engine is the jewel of the lineup, but the V6 and turbocharged four-cylinder also have spirit. As for features, the 2021 Camaro now comes with wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone to the touchscreen without having to plug it in with a USB cable. As before, poor visibility and a lack of storage space limit the Camaro's usability. But when it comes to the driving experience, the Camaro is tops in its class.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
Regardless of engine, the Camaro is the best-driving muscle car of its segment, edging out more expensive sports cars when it comes to behind-the-wheel thrills. Poor outward visibility and a tiny trunk limit its practicality as a daily driver. If you can live with these downsides, you'll be rewarded every time you drive it. If not, the Mustang and the Challenger deliver similar thrills with fewer flaws.
This Camaro is a strong performer that blends speed with precision and enjoyment in a way that previous Camaros never did. The V8 is stout and our choice if you want the full muscle-car experience, but even the V6 and four-cylinder are punchy. Most models will out-drag an equivalent Mustang by a slight margin, and the brakes are up to the task of getting it stopped in a hurry.

Handling feels more precise with the smaller and lighter engines, but the V8 with its stickier tires exhibits higher limits. The manual transmissions have great positive gates, and rev matching ensures downshifts that are as good as a pro racer's.
The base suspension delivers a supple ride. The optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension (V8 only) is more capable over a variety of surfaces. The ride quality is very good considering the Camaro's mission. All engines are quiet cruisers, but only the V8 sounds good when driven hard.

The well-shaped front seatbacks offer good lateral support without being confining, but the bottom cushion can feel tight to some. We also like the effectively padded door and center armrests. Unsurprisingly, the back seat is cramped even for short drives. The climate control center vents are oddly placed in front of the shift lever where they excel at freezing or heating your hand while cruising.
Visibility remains a big concern, and it makes the Camaro harder to operate and park in tight places than it should be. Surprisingly, the view forward and the view to the sides are even bigger problems. It's very hard to place the Camaro on tight roads (watch that rock wall!) or in tight spots (watch that shopping cart!). Shorter passengers can't see over the dashboard.

Interior controls are arranged in an unusual way that comes with a surmountable learning curve. The forward half of the interior feels large provided you don't opt for the sunroof. In back, people of average height won't find much space, especially if the driver is tall. In true performance coupe fashion, this back seat is for kids only.
The Camaro is a little hit-or-miss in this category. There's a respectable level of tech features, and we like the infotainment system's quick reactions and modern aesthetic, but the screen is oddly angled on the dash. The base touchscreen is also on the small side, which is one reason to upgrade to the larger one that comes with optional navigation. You must upgrade to higher trims for rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system — things it sorely needs due to its terrible rear visibility.
At 9.1 cubic feet, the Camaro coupe's trunk has not only the smallest volume in the segment, but it also has a tiny opening and a high liftover height. If you ever wondered why tourists who rent Camaro convertibles put their suitcases in the back seat, this is why.

Interior storage is minimal. The door pockets and under-armrest bin are tiny. At least the cupholders are of a fair size and mostly out of the way during shifting. And although the back seat may be useless for adults, it does allow for extra interior storage.
The EPA rates the V6 automatic at 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway), the V8 automatic at 20 mpg combined (16 city/27 highway), and the four-cylinder automatic at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) rating. These figures are similar to those for other muscle cars.
The strong performance value really trumps all else here. The Camaro is the best driver's car of its type. There are some hard plastics that seem out of place in an otherwise pleasant interior. That said, the construction and assembly are strong with no creaks or squeaks.

From its mid-$20,000 base models to the top-level ZL1, the Camaro costs about the same as an equivalent Mustang. Features for the dollar are comparable too, be they the track packages or exterior styling upgrades, but performance is squarely in the Camaro's favor.
The Camaro delivers a surprisingly cohesive and involving driving experience that competes at a class above. The V8's sound is compelling and the tremendous thrust addictive. Handling with the V6 and four-cylinder models is honest and lithe, but the sound from either engine is hard to like. Exuberantly styled, this low-slung coupe grabs attention, which may or may not be to your liking.

Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

The Camaro is at its best with a V8 under the hood. From there, consider the 1SS trim level. While the LT1 is the cheapest way to get the V8, you miss out on a few desirable features (such as the bigger infotainment display, Brembo brakes and extra powertrain cooling capacity) that only come on the SS trims.

Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2021 Camaro comes in eight trim levels, starting with a four-cylinder 1LS and progressing to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT that can be optioned with a V6. The LT1 comes with a V8, while the 1SS and the 2SS receive further performance upgrades. Finally, the mighty ZL1 offers a supercharged V8 and track pedigree. Most come as either a coupe or convertible. Highlight features include:

1LS
This entry trim is coupe-only. It starts you off with:

  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (275 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque)
  • Six-speed manual transmission (with rev matching) or optional eight-speed automatic
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Single-zone automatic climate control
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (wireless capable for 2021)
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

1LT
Very similar to the 1LS but with:

  • Optional 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 284 lb-ft); can be paired to a 10-speed automatic
  • Power-adjustable front passenger seat
  • Greater access to optional features and packages

2LT
Adds just a few extras, such as:

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Heated and ventilated front seats

3LT
Comes with a bunch of extra features, including:

  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Nine-speaker Bose audio system
  • Upgraded driver information display
  • Forward collision alert
  • Head-up display
  • Rear camera mirror (rearview mirror can display live rear video camera feed)
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Wireless device charging
  • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Rear parking sensors

LT1
Essentially reverts back to the 1LT's feature set but has:

  • 6.2-liter V8 engine (455 hp, 455 lb-ft)
  • Six-speed manual transmission or optional 10-speed automatic
  • 20-inch wheels

1SS
Has a few more features such as:

  • Brembo brakes
  • Enhanced powertrain cooling
  • Rear spoiler
  • 8-inch touchscreen and upgraded driver information center

2SS
The 2SS combines the V8 engine with features from the 3LT.

ZL1
King-of-the-hill Camaro that adds onto the 2SS with:

  • Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine (650 hp, 650 lb-ft)
  • Upgraded Brembo brakes
  • Adaptive suspension dampers (Magnetic Ride Control)
  • Electronic limited-slip rear differential
  • Recaro front bucket seats
  • Three-spoke suede microfiber-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Many of the features found on the higher trims can be added to the lower trims through option packages. Notably, you can also add the 1LE Track Performance package to most Camaros to upgrade the brakes, V6 powertrain cooling, suspension and tires, and aerodynamics.

Latest Chevrolet News from Edmunds
The 2021 Rivian R1T Is the First New Electric Pickup Truck in 23 Years
Save as much as $3,747 with Edmunds

2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Camaro
1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1

msrp

$46,545
starting price
See All Trims
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Build & price

Shopping Tools

See all for sale
See all Camaro lease offers
2021 Chevrolet Camaro price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro.

Average user rating: 5.0 stars
1 total reviews

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    See all 1 reviews
    Write a review

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro video

    Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

    ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]

    Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

    NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, but since the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.

    Features & Specs

    2SS 2dr Coupe6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$42,500
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    1SS 2dr Coupe6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$37,500
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    2SS 2dr Convertible6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$48,500
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    1SS 2dr Convertible6.2L 8cyl 6M
    MSRP$43,500
    MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower455 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS specs & features
    PRICE CHECKER
    Check a dealer's price
    Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

    Example Price Checker

    Check your price quote
    Price:
    $ -
    GreatGoodFairHigh
    Get started
    Ad
    Build Your Camaro
    At a Glance:
    • 8 Trims
    • $46,545starting MSRP
    See pricing and options on your next Chevrolet
    *The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:

    Side Blind Zone Alert
    Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
    Forward Collision Alert
    Signals to the driver that the vehicle's cameras, radar, or both detect an approaching vehicle that may result in a collision.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Provides alerts when the vehicle is in reverse and the system detects approaching traffic from either side that may be out of the driver's view.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.3%

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    2020 Ford Mustang

    2020 Ford Mustang

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang

    Chevrolet gets the slight performance edge here, but the Mustang is a more usable and comfortable everyday car. It has a better-looking interior and more storage space. Picking between these two cars is tough.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Ford Mustang features 

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger

    The Challenger is the most traditional muscle car of the three American icons. It's big, brash and heavy. You can famously pack more than 700 horsepower under the hood, but the Challenger suffers when the road gets twisty. Still, its massive trunk and back seat and available Widebody treatment give it undeniable appeal.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Dodge Challenger features 

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Toyota GR Supra

    It's not the prototypical muscle car, but the GR Supra packs up to 385 horsepower (2021 model) into a lightweight coupe body. Acceleration is impressive, and it's naturally athletic around turns. Storage space and ride quality aren't great. But the GR Supra is a welcome entrant in the sports car world.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Toyota GR Supra features 

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Camaro both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Camaro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Camaro gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Camaro ranges from 7.3 to 9.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Camaro. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro:

    • Minor revisions to standard feature availability
    • Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
    • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Camaro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Camaro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Camaro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Camaro and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Camaro is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,500.

    Other versions include:

    • 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $42,500
    • 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $37,500
    • 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $48,500
    • 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $43,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Camaro, the next question is, which Camaro model is right for you? Camaro variants include 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of Camaro models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS Overview

    The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS is offered in the following styles: 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Camaro SS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Camaro SS.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Camaro SS featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2SS, 1SS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS?

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,415. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is trending $3,430 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,430 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,985.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is 7.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

    The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,610. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is trending $3,747 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,747 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,863.

    The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is 7.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SSES are available in my area?

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 4 new 2021 [object Object] Camaro SSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,850 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,546 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Camaro SS available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Camaro SS for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS Camaro SS you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,119.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS and all available trim types: 1SS, 1SS, 2SS, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles

    More photos

    Other vehicles