2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS
|MSRP
|$44,415
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$40,985
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review
- Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
- Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
- Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
- Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
- Difficult to see out of
- Tiny back seat is essentially useless
- Limited trunk space with small opening
- Some controls are awkward to use
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip. It also offers excellent handling, the latest infotainment features, and plenty of speed no matter which engine you choose.
A mighty 6.2-liter V8 engine is the jewel of the lineup, but the V6 and turbocharged four-cylinder also have spirit. As for features, the 2021 Camaro now comes with wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone to the touchscreen without having to plug it in with a USB cable. As before, poor visibility and a lack of storage space limit the Camaro's usability. But when it comes to the driving experience, the Camaro is tops in its class.
Our verdict
Regardless of engine, the Camaro is the best-driving muscle car of its segment, edging out more expensive sports cars when it comes to behind-the-wheel thrills. Poor outward visibility and a tiny trunk limit its practicality as a daily driver. If you can live with these downsides, you'll be rewarded every time you drive it. If not, the Mustang and the Challenger deliver similar thrills with fewer flaws.
How does the Camaro drive?
This Camaro is a strong performer that blends speed with precision and enjoyment in a way that previous Camaros never did. The V8 is stout and our choice if you want the full muscle-car experience, but even the V6 and four-cylinder are punchy. Most models will out-drag an equivalent Mustang by a slight margin, and the brakes are up to the task of getting it stopped in a hurry.
Handling feels more precise with the smaller and lighter engines, but the V8 with its stickier tires exhibits higher limits. The manual transmissions have great positive gates, and rev matching ensures downshifts that are as good as a pro racer's.
How comfortable is the Camaro?
The base suspension delivers a supple ride. The optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension (V8 only) is more capable over a variety of surfaces. The ride quality is very good considering the Camaro's mission. All engines are quiet cruisers, but only the V8 sounds good when driven hard.
The well-shaped front seatbacks offer good lateral support without being confining, but the bottom cushion can feel tight to some. We also like the effectively padded door and center armrests. Unsurprisingly, the back seat is cramped even for short drives. The climate control center vents are oddly placed in front of the shift lever where they excel at freezing or heating your hand while cruising.
How’s the interior?
Visibility remains a big concern, and it makes the Camaro harder to operate and park in tight places than it should be. Surprisingly, the view forward and the view to the sides are even bigger problems. It's very hard to place the Camaro on tight roads (watch that rock wall!) or in tight spots (watch that shopping cart!). Shorter passengers can't see over the dashboard.
Interior controls are arranged in an unusual way that comes with a surmountable learning curve. The forward half of the interior feels large provided you don't opt for the sunroof. In back, people of average height won't find much space, especially if the driver is tall. In true performance coupe fashion, this back seat is for kids only.
How’s the tech?
The Camaro is a little hit-or-miss in this category. There's a respectable level of tech features, and we like the infotainment system's quick reactions and modern aesthetic, but the screen is oddly angled on the dash. The base touchscreen is also on the small side, which is one reason to upgrade to the larger one that comes with optional navigation. You must upgrade to higher trims for rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system — things it sorely needs due to its terrible rear visibility.
How’s the storage?
At 9.1 cubic feet, the Camaro coupe's trunk has not only the smallest volume in the segment, but it also has a tiny opening and a high liftover height. If you ever wondered why tourists who rent Camaro convertibles put their suitcases in the back seat, this is why.
Interior storage is minimal. The door pockets and under-armrest bin are tiny. At least the cupholders are of a fair size and mostly out of the way during shifting. And although the back seat may be useless for adults, it does allow for extra interior storage.
How economical is the Camaro?
The EPA rates the V6 automatic at 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway), the V8 automatic at 20 mpg combined (16 city/27 highway), and the four-cylinder automatic at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) rating. These figures are similar to those for other muscle cars.
Is the Camaro a good value?
The strong performance value really trumps all else here. The Camaro is the best driver's car of its type. There are some hard plastics that seem out of place in an otherwise pleasant interior. That said, the construction and assembly are strong with no creaks or squeaks.
From its mid-$20,000 base models to the top-level ZL1, the Camaro costs about the same as an equivalent Mustang. Features for the dollar are comparable too, be they the track packages or exterior styling upgrades, but performance is squarely in the Camaro's favor.
Wildcard
The Camaro delivers a surprisingly cohesive and involving driving experience that competes at a class above. The V8's sound is compelling and the tremendous thrust addictive. Handling with the V6 and four-cylinder models is honest and lithe, but the sound from either engine is hard to like. Exuberantly styled, this low-slung coupe grabs attention, which may or may not be to your liking.
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Camaro models
The 2021 Camaro comes in eight trim levels, starting with a four-cylinder 1LS and progressing to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT that can be optioned with a V6. The LT1 comes with a V8, while the 1SS and the 2SS receive further performance upgrades. Finally, the mighty ZL1 offers a supercharged V8 and track pedigree. Most come as either a coupe or convertible. Highlight features include:
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2021 Chevrolet Camaro video
Example Price Checker™
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Signals to the driver that the vehicle's cameras, radar, or both detect an approaching vehicle that may result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides alerts when the vehicle is in reverse and the system detects approaching traffic from either side that may be out of the driver's view.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
2020 Ford Mustang
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang
Chevrolet gets the slight performance edge here, but the Mustang is a more usable and comfortable everyday car. It has a better-looking interior and more storage space. Picking between these two cars is tough.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger
The Challenger is the most traditional muscle car of the three American icons. It's big, brash and heavy. You can famously pack more than 700 horsepower under the hood, but the Challenger suffers when the road gets twisty. Still, its massive trunk and back seat and available Widebody treatment give it undeniable appeal.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Toyota GR Supra
It's not the prototypical muscle car, but the GR Supra packs up to 385 horsepower (2021 model) into a lightweight coupe body. Acceleration is impressive, and it's naturally athletic around turns. Storage space and ride quality aren't great. But the GR Supra is a welcome entrant in the sports car world.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,500.
Other versions include:
- 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $42,500
- 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $37,500
- 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $48,500
- 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $43,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?
Related 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga