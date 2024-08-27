Best First Cars

Starting price: $21,745

Edmunds Rating: 7.9

The Hyundai Elantra and Kia K4 are very similar vehicles, built on the same platform and with the same engines and transmissions. There are some slight differences between the two, but both come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You get more driver aids on the cheapest Honda Civic than you do on the K4 so targeting the second-lowest trim (LXS for K4) is a good idea if you're interested in adaptive cruise control, a bigger touchscreen and heated front seats.

As with the Civic and Corolla, every K4 will come with adaptive cruise control and speed limit recognition. On the options list are front cross-traffic collision detection and a 360-degree parking camera. The available Highway Driving Assist 2 function adds lane centering assistance, requiring little driver input while you're on the highway.

A little roomier and more standard creature comforts