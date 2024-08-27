Depending on your needs, the best first car can be anything from a Nissan Versa to a Mazda CX-5. Broadly speaking, you should look for a first car that is relatively inexpensive, comfortable to drive, and easy to use. You might also need a vehicle with great fuel economy, a ton of driver aids, or all-wheel drive. Once you've decided which features are important, you'll be in a much better position to pick a vehicle. We've compiled a list of vehicles with low starting prices and good reviews from Edmunds editors. The starting prices below include destination charges.
Best First Cars
Here's what to consider when shopping for your first car
Starting price: $17,820
Edmunds Rating: 7.4
The Versa is one of the least expensive cars you can buy. As such, the lowest trim (S) comes with basic amenities like power windows, a manually adjustable driver's seat, and a 7-inch touchscreen. If Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are important features, look for a Versa with the S+ package. Standard driver aids include lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
Best first car for car guys
2025 Honda Civic
Starting price: $25,345
Edmunds Rating: 8.1
The Honda Civic has long been a jumping-off point for car enthusiasts. It is fun to drive and practical and has a ton of customization options for those who want to stand out. Like the Nissan Versa, the Civic is available in both sedan and hatchback versions. The Civic is a little bit larger than the Versa and more expensive. But the bottom-tier LX trim comes with many desirable features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and adaptive cruise control. Honda is offering a hybrid option for the Civic for the first time starting in 2025, so keep that in mind if fuel economy is a priority.
Best cars for first-time drivers
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Starting price: $22,775
Edmunds Rating: 7.8
The Hyundai Elantra is a very good value, especially when compared to its rival, the Honda Civic. If creature comforts and driver aids are important to you, check out the second-tier Elantra as it delivers more at a lower starting price than its Japanese competitor. Adaptive cruise control and speed limit recognition both come standard, and Hyundai's warranty is one of the most generous in the business.
2025 Kia K4
Starting price: $21,745
Edmunds Rating: 7.9
The Hyundai Elantra and Kia K4 are very similar vehicles, built on the same platform and with the same engines and transmissions. There are some slight differences between the two, but both come standard with an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You get more driver aids on the cheapest Honda Civic than you do on the K4 so targeting the second-lowest trim (LXS for K4) is a good idea if you're interested in adaptive cruise control, a bigger touchscreen and heated front seats.
As with the Civic and Corolla, every K4 will come with adaptive cruise control and speed limit recognition. On the options list are front cross-traffic collision detection and a 360-degree parking camera. The available Highway Driving Assist 2 function adds lane centering assistance, requiring little driver input while you're on the highway.
A little roomier and more standard creature comforts
2025 Kia K5
Starting price: $26,745
Edmunds Rating: 8.3
The Kia K5 replaced the Kia Optima and is the midsize sedan in the South Korean automaker's lineup, competing with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The K5 offers several standard features on the bottom-tier LXS trim, including remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB ports for front and rear passengers, and blind-spot warning. But you must upgrade to the GT-Line and add the Premium package to get adaptive cruise control.
Best first SUVs
2025 Volkswagen Taos
Starting price: $25,420
Edmunds Rating: 8.1
Want your first car to have more cargo space and sit a little higher off the ground? Consider the Volkswagen Taos, which, despite its small size, offers 27.9 cubic feet of storage space behind the second row. That's the biggest cargo area in its class of compact SUVs. Its long list of standard features, including adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, and blind-spot warning, makes the Taos a great choice. The EPA estimates you'll get 28 mpg in combined driving, which is good for an SUV but worse than what you'll find on many sedans.
2025 Chevy Trailblazer
Starting price: $24,395
Edmunds Rating: 8.0
Like the Taos, the Trailblazer offers plenty of cargo room (25.3 cubic feet) despite its small size. The bottom-tier LS trim includes an 11-inch touchscreen along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. All-wheel drive is available on every trim, which can make the Trailblazer compelling if you live somewhere with nasty weather. But very few driver aids are standard features and some, like adaptive cruise control, are only available as stand-alone options.
Best first cars for teens
2025 Mazda CX-5
Starting price: $30,720
Edmunds Rating: 8.1
Safety should be a top priority for a teen's first car. The IIHS maintains a list of recommended cars for teenage drivers. The Mazda CX-5 is one notable example. Other considerations are similar to any first-time buyer. You're looking for something easy to use and easy to drive. Looking for driver aids like blind-spot warning and lane departure warning are also worth considering.
The CX-5 is Mazda's most popular model. The small SUV competes against the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and is one of Edmunds' top-rated SUVs. Mazda has also released the CX-50, an updated version of the CX-5's tried-and-true formula. But the CX-5 remains excellent and comes with a lower starting price than the RAV4, CR-V and CX-50. Its upscale interior, powerful engine, and roomy cargo space make it a great choice.
Best first hybrid car
Starting price: $28,315
Edmunds Rating: 8.0
The Kia Niro comes in three flavors: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric. The hybrid version returns an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving, which is quite good. Considering the Niro's small size, its 22.8 cubic feet of storage space is also impressive. Its ride quality is good, and it sits a tad higher off the ground than most sedans. The Niro is worth a gander if you're looking for a subcompact SUV that's still easy to park and returns great gas mileage.
Best first cars under $10K
Due to their lower starting prices, subcompact sedans such as the Nissan Versa and subcompact hatchbacks and SUVs, such as the Mitsubishi Mirage, Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Venue, will typically hit the $10,000 mark and below the soonest. It's important to note that in this price range, you're looking at a roughly 5- to 10-year-old car with plenty of miles on the engine and not always in the best condition. It is important to get the car looked at by a mechanic or at least a knowledgeable friend who can help you spot any potential repair issues.