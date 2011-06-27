Used 1998 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
1998 Cadillac Seville STS
Best automobile I've ever owned, wouldn't want anything else, great power, very confortable, has all the options you need, great stereo system, heated front and rear seats, love everything about this car
98 Seville SLS
My wife and I purchased this vehicle used in 2000. We have had to replace the drivers seat heater (the whole cushion)that was warrantied. One electric window motor; warrantied. Oil changes are more than normal; the Northstar V8 holds about 9 quarts of oil. Great comfort and conveniences but an expensive vehicle overall to maintain.
Looks good but u should pass
Just three weeks into buying I started getting "check coolant level" I thought no biggie. I put some in but after a few weeks boom same problem again. Went online and seen Head gasket leaking was a common problem. I heard it's expensive. Still putting coolant in it. Now it says "servise suspension" tired of car. In process of selling it or trade in. Only had car for 11 months now.
Cadillac Rules !
This 98 STS is the best. Got all the options. Had to look hard for the wood steering wheel and 4 heated seats. I get outstanding MPG on the highway or hot rod V-8 power. Love the Diamond/white paint and comfy interior. Have other fast cars but this one rocks !!!
Time to call it quits?
Have owned 6 Cadillacs the last three nothing but trouble think a girl would learn. The last two 99 Eldorado 98 Seville both head gasket problems right after 100,000 miles. Not sure what to do this time fixed the Eldorado but was never right! Gets to be very expensive!! Time I guess to look at something different. Would think Cadillac would do something!!!
