More about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Large and in charge: That's what we think when we see the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. An extended-length version of the full-size Escalade, the ESV can seat up to eight people, stow up to 120.9 cubic feet of cargo, and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Despite its blue-collar work ethic, this is a white-collar vehicle brimming with luxury features and fancy technology. GM's 6.2-liter V8 powers the Escalade ESV, giving it 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. This engine has power to spare. We haven't timed the ESV to 60 mph, but the shorter and slightly lighter Escalade does it in 6.4 seconds, and we expect the ESV will be only a few tenths of a second behind. According to the EPA, highway fuel economy is 23 mpg for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 mpg for four-wheel-drive models. Posh as it may be, the Escalade ESV is still a full-size body-on-frame truck, and it drives accordingly. The interior is quiet, and despite the use of GM's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, it still rides harder than a car-based SUV. Handling response is better than we expected, but given its weight and bulk, it's no surprise that the Escalade ESV's limits of traction are relatively low and its braking distances are long. What did surprise us was the steering — although it's very precise, it's also very heavy. Another surprise was the third-row accommodations. In a vehicle this size, we expect plenty of stretch-out space. So why is the Escalade ESV's third row so cramped? With such a huge volume behind the second-row seats, surely those in the way, way back could have better accommodations. Head- and legroom in the first and second rows are generous, though all three rows feel narrow at the shoulders. And the front seats are a disappointment: They are stiff and wide and don't provide the comfort or support we want for long drives. As for the rest of the interior, it's just OK. Though the basic driving controls are easy to find and use, the CUE infotainment system is difficult and slow to respond, and the cabin build quality isn't up to the standards we expect in a vehicle this expensive. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is available in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum trim levels. All, including the base model, are lavishly equipped. The Luxury offers a long list of premium equipment, yet the Premium Luxury model launches the Escalade ESV to an entirely different level. The plushest Platinum offers every feature you could possibly want and a few you didn't know you needed. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV for you.

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Overview

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Platinum, Premium Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 7 new 2019 [object Object] Escalade ESV SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Escalade ESV SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Escalade ESV SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,702 .

Find a new Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,379 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all available trim types : Base, Base, Luxury, etc . Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials

