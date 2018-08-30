  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV
  5. 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV

What’s new

  • Only minor changes for 2019
  • Part of the fourth-generation Escalade introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engine never lacks for power
  • Cabin remains quiet on any type of road
  • Seats up to eight passengers
  • Tows up to 8,100 pounds
  • Ride quality is less refined than that of some other luxury SUVs
  • Sheer size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
  • High cargo floor hinders easy luggage and cargo loading
  • Infotainment interface isn't always intuitive
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
MSRP Starting at
$78,195
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?

All Escalade ESVs are equipped with the same variable suspension dampers and powertrain configuration. The differences among the trim levels then come down to features. In our estimation, the Premium Luxury trim is the sweet spot of the range since it includes forward and reverse automatic braking, a rear-seat entertainment system and adaptive cruise, all of which are optional on the Luxury trim level beneath it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.0 / 10

Aside from a 14-inch increase in wheelbase and an additional 250 pounds or so, the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the same as the regular Escalade. Like its standard-wheelbase brother, the Escalade ESV is built on GM's full-size truck and SUV platform and shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the GMC Yukon XL and the Chevrolet Suburban. As the top model of the range, the Escalade ESV boasts more unique interior appointments and a longer list of standard and optional features.

Though the Escalade ESV's first- and second-row seating accommodations are essentially the same as the Escalade's, its longer wheelbase liberates much more legroom for third-row occupants. Additionally, its cargo area is larger to the tune of a maximum of 120.9 cubic feet (the regular Escalade's is 94.2 cubic feet).

Despite its more premium cabin, there are some compromises associated with its utilitarian roots. The cargo area's load floor is very high, the ride quality is middling at best, and its driving dynamics border on indifferent. The Escalade ESV has its charms, but it's a concept that's showing its age.

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV models

The 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to a whole different level.

The base trim is generously appointed both inside and out. Standard features include a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet), a 10-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive (four-wheel drive is optional on every trim), 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, a hands-free liftgate and remote start.

Inside the cabin, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding split third-row seats.

Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, OnStar with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi, a surround-view camera system, a customizable gauge cluster, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio, five USB ports and a wireless device charger.

For additional driver aids and more plush equipment, the Luxury trim adds 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, and a camera-based rearview mirror system in which the rearview mirror is a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle. It also includes a blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, hits the sweet spot with the above features plus adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, adaptive cruise control, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.

The most lavish Escalade ESV is the Platinum trim, which adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console, and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests) with the ability to display individual video sources, for times when your passengers can't agree on what to watch.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac Escalade Platinum (6.2L V8 | 10-speed Automatic | 4WD).

Note: The 2018 Escalade we tested differs from the ESV by having a shorter wheelbase and comparatively less third-row seat room and cargo space. Most of our observations still apply, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.0 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
Big V8 power is the primary driver of the Escalade's performance. The 10-speed transmission shifts smoothly and even rev-matches downshifts, but the Escalade is too big to be a competent handler.

Acceleration

7.0
The 6.2-liter V8 engine is responsive and torquey, and it sounds good as the revs rise. Thanks to the Escalade's robust power and quick-shifting 10-speed transmission, 0-60 mph comes in at under 7 seconds. The engine's responsiveness is one of the Escalade's high points.

Braking

6.0
For a vehicle of this size, you shouldn't expect braking performance like a sport car's. The pedal has a long travel with a slow and gradual buildup of brake pressure. There's no initial grabbiness, which may reduce confidence.

Steering

6.0
There's no on-center feel, very little feedback, minimal self-centering, and a slow steering ratio. That means you have to wind the wheel a lot to get it to turn. On the plus side, the Escalade is responsive to inputs, with moderate weighting. You just can't tell what the front tires are doing.

Handling

6.0
The Escalade has low cornering limits, even among other full-size SUVs. The adjustable dampers keep body motions under control, up to a point. Sport mode stiffens the ride and decreases body roll, but the ride gets overly rough on bumpy roads. The Escalade is big and you can't escape physics.

Drivability

7.5
The Escalade's powertrain is responsive, particularly in Sport mode. The 10-speed transmission tends to skip gears, simulating a traditional five- or six-speed automatic, so there's less hunting around. Due to the Escalade's weight, though, nothing happens particularly quickly.

Off-road

6.5
The transfer case features a true low range and an auto mode to allow the front axle to engage as needed. Airing down is not recommended for more grip due to the low-profile tires. It's no rock crawler, but it can tackle aggressive terrain. Its size and maneuverability are its biggest issues.

Comfort

7.0
Oddly, ride comfort, once a Cadillac strength, suffers noticeably in the Escalade. The excellent massaging seats in our Platinum-trim tester helps the balance, but there's no avoiding the fact that many competitors do better for the same or less money.

Seat comfort

8.0
Although the padding and general contouring of the seats are comfortable, you can feel the stitching in the upper seatback. The seat bottom is wide with no bolstering, so it feels like you're in your dad's old recliner. You frequently find yourself shifting around to straighten your posture.

Ride comfort

6.0
The adjustable shocks work well on smooth rolling roads, but they get overwhelmed on bumps in quick succession. And they're ineffective against square-edge bumps, such as the choppy conditions on concrete highways. You can occasionally feel the solid axle jiggling around on certain bumpy roads.

Noise & vibration

7.0
For the most part, the Escalade's interior is a quiet place since active noise cancellation keeps the bulk of noise at bay. Road noise sneaks in over coarse road surfaces, and certain impacts are out of sync with the active noise cancellation system causing boominess. The cabin is vibration-free.

Climate control

8.0
The three-zone climate control can be adjusted via the touchscreen or by capacitive-touch buttons. Front passengers get seat ventilation and heating, while the second-row seats get heating only. The system is quiet and works well.

Interior

7.0
Aside from the infotainment system, the rest of the interior is a nice place to while away the miles. The only real issues are the compromises made to the floor of the cabin and third-row seats to accommodate the solid rear axle and non-sliding second-row seats.

Ease of use

7.0
The primary controls are easy to use. The infotainment software is adequate, but the buttons around the display are laggy and lack the haptic feedback of the lower buttons. The glossy infotainment stack shows fingerprints and glare.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Even with large door apertures and automatically retracting steps, getting in and out of the Escalade is like climbing two steps of tall stairs. The power-operated tumbling second-row seats allow easy access to the third row.

Driving position

7.0
The power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and adjustable pedals allow both short and tall drivers to drive the Escalade comfortably. The reach to the infotainment system, particularly the passenger-side buttons on the center console, requires a stretch even for taller drivers.

Roominess

7.0
The inside of the Escalade is generous, with ample shoulder room, leg- and headroom for first- and second-row passengers. The third row is limited by its high floor and so-so legroom. The Lincoln Navigator's third row is much better.

Visibility

6.5
The front and driver's side provide excellent visibility but, due to the vehicle's size, views to the rear and to the passenger side are restricted. Quarter-view blind spots are large due to wide pillars. The surround-view camera's display is low-res and distorted, but it's better than nothing.

Quality

7.0
The Escalade is well-built, and parts sharing of switches and touchpoints from the Suburban is the only real sore point. The materials quality is noticeably better for the front seats versus the rear seats. The hard plastic used in some areas of the interior feels cheap.

Utility

7.0
This is the realm of the full-size SUV, and the Escalade is about average. We would gladly give up the standard, somewhat tepid, center console cooler for more storage space. An oversight is any towing-friendly tech, found in other GM products, on this otherwise capable platform.

Small-item storage

6.0
A standard cooler takes up all the space in the center console. Two slim areas, in front of the cool box and in front of the cupholders, are barely enough for cables. Dual-tier door pockets alleviate the issue. The lower pocket is large, while the upper pocket is partially blocked by the armrest.

Cargo space

7.0
With its rear seats folded down, the Escalade ESV can hold up to 120.1 cubic feet of cargo. Cargo height is limited due to a high load floor, and loading bulky and heavy items is difficult due to its deep reach-over. More tie-down points are needed.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
A car seat can be installed in any of the rear seat positions. Because the second row doesn't slide, installing a seat in that row will prevent entry to the third row from that side. All anchor points are clearly labeled and easily accessible.

Towing

7.0
Two-wheel-drive models can tow 8,100 pounds; four-wheel-drive models can tow 7,900 pounds. Tow mode holds gears longer and keeps revs higher for better acceleration and more engine braking. The adjustable suspension keeps the body level for steady handling. But there's no trailer brake controller.

Technology

7.5
Lack of top-level drivers aids is the Escalade's only real fault. For instance, where's Cadillac's Super Cruise on this otherwise great road-trip hauler? Otherwise, the CUE haptic touch feedback system suffers only because of its gloss-black finish and lack of a dedicated audio-source select button.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Bluetooth, auxiliary-in and three USB ports that support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. There's a 12-volt outlet for the front and a 12-volt outlet and 110-volt plug in the second row. A wireless charging pad is on the center armrest.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are all standard features on the Platinum. For the most part, they work well. But lane departure warning comes on later than expected, and the auto-parking feature requires a lot of room.

Voice control

7.0
Cadillac's own voice control system is satisfactory, but you'll have an easier time using your smartphone's voice controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • towing
  • comfort
  • transmission
  • safety
  • wheels & tires
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Traded '18 Escalade ESV Premium for '19 Platinum
Fred Flickster,
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

This is by far the best at what it does. It goes country club to cross country vacation hauling with luxurious power and comfort. Haul the family, dogs, luggage and boat to the coast. Doesn't breath hard, smooth as silk, pulls like there's nothing attached & passes like a muscle SUV. All weather, in all seasons with comfort and confidence. I've driven everything in the $75K to $125K, over 6000lb GVW category luxury SUV category for Section 179 business purposes... they're all nice and each has their niche. However, they (like any vehicle) have their drawbacks. For example, take the 2018 Mercedes 450 GLS. The front seat ride and comfort is super, however the back seats are not designed for any drives other than a straight line. Avoid riding in the back with a full stomach. Range Rover is too small. XC90 is a front wheel drive SUV? X5. Q90, etc... are great as well, but again, not the SUV of choice. For family, toys, horse trailers, boats, etc... and all the gear that goes with them, the 2019 Escalade ESV Platinum can't be beat. Drive train choices are 2wheel, AWD, 4High and 4Low, paired with a heavy duty 10spd Automatic. Plus Touring, Sport and Snow modes at the touch of a button... it's the standard by which all others are judged.

5 out of 5 stars, the best car out
Patricia,
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

This is an awesome vehicle. It is safe and easy to handle.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$86,795
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$100,295
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$91,195
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$83,795
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Escalade ESV safety features:

Rear Camera Mirror
Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
OnStar
Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.4%

Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. the competition

Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Lincoln Navigator L

The Navigator L is the Escalade ESV's primary foe. It was redesigned last year and is the best in its class. Why? The Navigator is refined, with a beautiful cabin, and has a strong turbocharged V6 engine. Compared to the Escalade, it has a more versatile second-row seat and a more comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads.

Compare Cadillac Escalade ESV & Lincoln Navigator L features

Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Land Rover Range Rover

As it lacks third-row seating, the Range Rover won't likely be in the running if you absolutely need to accommodate more than five occupants. It is, however, more performance-oriented, with a potent supercharged V8 and tidier handling. It's also more expensive than the Escalade ESV. And if you ever find yourself off-road, the Range Rover outshines the Escalade ESV in its ability to adapt to different terrain.

Compare Cadillac Escalade ESV & Land Rover Range Rover features

Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. GMC Yukon XL

It's hard to ignore the Yukon Denali XL if you're shopping the Escalade ESV. They're both fundamentally the same vehicle, sharing the same body, frame and powertrain. The differences come down to features — the Escalade ESV is simply better-equipped when it comes to creature comforts, though there's a price premium associated with it.

Compare Cadillac Escalade ESV & GMC Yukon XL features

FAQ

Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Escalade ESV both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac Escalade ESV fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Escalade ESV gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Escalade ESV has 39.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac Escalade ESV. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV:

  • Only minor changes for 2019
  • Part of the fourth-generation Escalade introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac Escalade ESV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escalade ESV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escalade ESV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Escalade ESV and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Escalade ESV is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV?

The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $78,195.

Other versions include:

  • Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $86,795
  • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $100,295
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $91,195
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $83,795
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,195
  • 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $78,195
  • Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $97,295
  • 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $81,195
Learn more

What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade ESV?

If you're interested in the Cadillac Escalade ESV, the next question is, which Escalade ESV model is right for you? Escalade ESV variants include Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of Escalade ESV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Large and in charge: That's what we think when we see the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. An extended-length version of the full-size Escalade, the ESV can seat up to eight people, stow up to 120.9 cubic feet of cargo, and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Despite its blue-collar work ethic, this is a white-collar vehicle brimming with luxury features and fancy technology.

GM's 6.2-liter V8 powers the Escalade ESV, giving it 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. This engine has power to spare. We haven't timed the ESV to 60 mph, but the shorter and slightly lighter Escalade does it in 6.4 seconds, and we expect the ESV will be only a few tenths of a second behind. According to the EPA, highway fuel economy is 23 mpg for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 mpg for four-wheel-drive models.

Posh as it may be, the Escalade ESV is still a full-size body-on-frame truck, and it drives accordingly. The interior is quiet, and despite the use of GM's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, it still rides harder than a car-based SUV. Handling response is better than we expected, but given its weight and bulk, it's no surprise that the Escalade ESV's limits of traction are relatively low and its braking distances are long. What did surprise us was the steering — although it's very precise, it's also very heavy.

Another surprise was the third-row accommodations. In a vehicle this size, we expect plenty of stretch-out space. So why is the Escalade ESV's third row so cramped? With such a huge volume behind the second-row seats, surely those in the way, way back could have better accommodations. Head- and legroom in the first and second rows are generous, though all three rows feel narrow at the shoulders.

And the front seats are a disappointment: They are stiff and wide and don't provide the comfort or support we want for long drives. As for the rest of the interior, it's just OK. Though the basic driving controls are easy to find and use, the CUE infotainment system is difficult and slow to respond, and the cabin build quality isn't up to the standards we expect in a vehicle this expensive.

The Cadillac Escalade ESV is available in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum trim levels. All, including the base model, are lavishly equipped. The Luxury offers a long list of premium equipment, yet the Premium Luxury model launches the Escalade ESV to an entirely different level. The plushest Platinum offers every feature you could possibly want and a few you didn't know you needed. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV for you.

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Overview

The 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Luxury, Platinum, Premium Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 7 new 2019 [object Object] Escalade ESV SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $91,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Escalade ESV SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Escalade ESV SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Cadillac Escalade ESV for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,702.

Find a new Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,379.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all available trim types: Base, Base, Luxury, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials

Related 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles