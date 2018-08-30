2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV
What’s new
- Only minor changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth-generation Escalade introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engine never lacks for power
- Cabin remains quiet on any type of road
- Seats up to eight passengers
- Tows up to 8,100 pounds
- Ride quality is less refined than that of some other luxury SUVs
- Sheer size requires careful maneuvering in tight quarters
- High cargo floor hinders easy luggage and cargo loading
- Infotainment interface isn't always intuitive
Which Escalade ESV does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.0 / 10
Aside from a 14-inch increase in wheelbase and an additional 250 pounds or so, the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the same as the regular Escalade. Like its standard-wheelbase brother, the Escalade ESV is built on GM's full-size truck and SUV platform and shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the GMC Yukon XL and the Chevrolet Suburban. As the top model of the range, the Escalade ESV boasts more unique interior appointments and a longer list of standard and optional features.
Though the Escalade ESV's first- and second-row seating accommodations are essentially the same as the Escalade's, its longer wheelbase liberates much more legroom for third-row occupants. Additionally, its cargo area is larger to the tune of a maximum of 120.9 cubic feet (the regular Escalade's is 94.2 cubic feet).
Despite its more premium cabin, there are some compromises associated with its utilitarian roots. The cargo area's load floor is very high, the ride quality is middling at best, and its driving dynamics border on indifferent. The Escalade ESV has its charms, but it's a concept that's showing its age.
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV models
The 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a full-size luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum. The base trim comes with a dizzying array of equipment, but the Premium Luxury and the Platinum take this big, plush American machine to a whole different level.
The base trim is generously appointed both inside and out. Standard features include a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 horsepower, 460 pound-feet), a 10-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive (four-wheel drive is optional on every trim), 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, an automatic parking system, a hands-free liftgate and remote start.
Inside the cabin, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, and power-folding split third-row seats.
Standard electronic features include the CUE infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, OnStar with 4G in-vehicle Wi-Fi, a surround-view camera system, a customizable gauge cluster, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose 16-speaker audio system with satellite radio, five USB ports and a wireless device charger.
For additional driver aids and more plush equipment, the Luxury trim adds 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic high beams, power-folding second-row seats, a head-up display, and a camera-based rearview mirror system in which the rearview mirror is a screen displaying what the camera sees behind the vehicle. It also includes a blind-spot monitoring system, lane departure warning and intervention, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Our recommended trim, the Premium Luxury, hits the sweet spot with the above features plus adaptive cruise control, a rear entertainment system with a Blu-ray player and two overhead-mounted displays, adaptive cruise control, and a more advanced collision mitigation system with both forward and reverse automatic braking.
The most lavish Escalade ESV is the Platinum trim, which adds power-retracting side steps, upgraded power front seats with massaging function, upgraded leather upholstery, a cooled front-seat center console, and two more rear entertainment screens (mounted in the front headrests) with the ability to display individual video sources, for times when your passengers can't agree on what to watch.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac Escalade Platinum (6.2L V8 | 10-speed Automatic | 4WD).
Note: The 2018 Escalade we tested differs from the ESV by having a shorter wheelbase and comparatively less third-row seat room and cargo space. Most of our observations still apply, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.0 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.5
Quality7.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.0
This is by far the best at what it does. It goes country club to cross country vacation hauling with luxurious power and comfort. Haul the family, dogs, luggage and boat to the coast. Doesn't breath hard, smooth as silk, pulls like there's nothing attached & passes like a muscle SUV. All weather, in all seasons with comfort and confidence. I've driven everything in the $75K to $125K, over 6000lb GVW category luxury SUV category for Section 179 business purposes... they're all nice and each has their niche. However, they (like any vehicle) have their drawbacks. For example, take the 2018 Mercedes 450 GLS. The front seat ride and comfort is super, however the back seats are not designed for any drives other than a straight line. Avoid riding in the back with a full stomach. Range Rover is too small. XC90 is a front wheel drive SUV? X5. Q90, etc... are great as well, but again, not the SUV of choice. For family, toys, horse trailers, boats, etc... and all the gear that goes with them, the 2019 Escalade ESV Platinum can't be beat. Drive train choices are 2wheel, AWD, 4High and 4Low, paired with a heavy duty 10spd Automatic. Plus Touring, Sport and Snow modes at the touch of a button... it's the standard by which all others are judged.
This is an awesome vehicle. It is safe and easy to handle.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$86,795
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$100,295
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$91,195
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$83,795
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade ESV safety features:
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays a camera view in the rearview mirror. You can still see out, even with a full load of cargo.
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance and remote door unlocking.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Modifies your set speed to account for the varying speed of traffic, then resumes when the road is clear.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Lincoln Navigator L
The Navigator L is the Escalade ESV's primary foe. It was redesigned last year and is the best in its class. Why? The Navigator is refined, with a beautiful cabin, and has a strong turbocharged V6 engine. Compared to the Escalade, it has a more versatile second-row seat and a more comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. Land Rover Range Rover
As it lacks third-row seating, the Range Rover won't likely be in the running if you absolutely need to accommodate more than five occupants. It is, however, more performance-oriented, with a potent supercharged V8 and tidier handling. It's also more expensive than the Escalade ESV. And if you ever find yourself off-road, the Range Rover outshines the Escalade ESV in its ability to adapt to different terrain.
Cadillac Escalade ESV vs. GMC Yukon XL
It's hard to ignore the Yukon Denali XL if you're shopping the Escalade ESV. They're both fundamentally the same vehicle, sharing the same body, frame and powertrain. The differences come down to features — the Escalade ESV is simply better-equipped when it comes to creature comforts, though there's a price premium associated with it.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV:
- Only minor changes for 2019
- Part of the fourth-generation Escalade introduced for 2015
Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $78,195.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $86,795
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $100,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $91,195
- Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $83,795
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,195
- 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $78,195
- Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $97,295
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $81,195
What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade ESV?
More about the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Large and in charge: That's what we think when we see the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV. An extended-length version of the full-size Escalade, the ESV can seat up to eight people, stow up to 120.9 cubic feet of cargo, and tow up to 8,100 pounds. Despite its blue-collar work ethic, this is a white-collar vehicle brimming with luxury features and fancy technology.
GM's 6.2-liter V8 powers the Escalade ESV, giving it 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. This engine has power to spare. We haven't timed the ESV to 60 mph, but the shorter and slightly lighter Escalade does it in 6.4 seconds, and we expect the ESV will be only a few tenths of a second behind. According to the EPA, highway fuel economy is 23 mpg for rear-wheel-drive models and 21 mpg for four-wheel-drive models.
Posh as it may be, the Escalade ESV is still a full-size body-on-frame truck, and it drives accordingly. The interior is quiet, and despite the use of GM's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, it still rides harder than a car-based SUV. Handling response is better than we expected, but given its weight and bulk, it's no surprise that the Escalade ESV's limits of traction are relatively low and its braking distances are long. What did surprise us was the steering — although it's very precise, it's also very heavy.
Another surprise was the third-row accommodations. In a vehicle this size, we expect plenty of stretch-out space. So why is the Escalade ESV's third row so cramped? With such a huge volume behind the second-row seats, surely those in the way, way back could have better accommodations. Head- and legroom in the first and second rows are generous, though all three rows feel narrow at the shoulders.
And the front seats are a disappointment: They are stiff and wide and don't provide the comfort or support we want for long drives. As for the rest of the interior, it's just OK. Though the basic driving controls are easy to find and use, the CUE infotainment system is difficult and slow to respond, and the cabin build quality isn't up to the standards we expect in a vehicle this expensive.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV is available in base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Platinum trim levels. All, including the base model, are lavishly equipped. The Luxury offers a long list of premium equipment, yet the Premium Luxury model launches the Escalade ESV to an entirely different level. The plushest Platinum offers every feature you could possibly want and a few you didn't know you needed. Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV for you.
2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV Overview
The 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV is offered in the following styles: Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac Escalade ESV SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Escalade ESV SUV.
