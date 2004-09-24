Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

74 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
DeVille Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  • 1996 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1996 Cadillac DeVille

    72,999 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,190

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1996 Cadillac DeVille

    88,687 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,950

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1997 Cadillac DeVille

    120,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,195

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    129,423 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    135,776 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance

    93,778 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1994 Cadillac DeVille

    122,437 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1998 Cadillac DeVille

    122,948 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1994 Cadillac DeVille

    183,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    82,120 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,988

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    100,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,750

    $1,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    173,666 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,995

    $522 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    51,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $729 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance

    114,852 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,850

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    77,887 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,960

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    177,377 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,333

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    91,623 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,586

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    1999 Cadillac DeVille

    62,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac DeVille searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 74 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DeVille

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac DeVille
Overall Consumer Rating
4.535 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Awesome Power &Luxery
Rikki,09/24/2004
Wow what power and ride is the best on the open road 32 vavle Northstar gets 17 in the city and 26 on the highway average. Best Caddy ever built.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
DeVille
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to