Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews
Awesome Power &Luxery
Wow what power and ride is the best on the open road 32 vavle Northstar gets 17 in the city and 26 on the highway average. Best Caddy ever built.
The Cadillac Deville
When I purchased this vehicle, I expected only the best, considering it was a Cadillac, and I had heard nothing but good about the brand. I was not disappointed. Other than regular maintenance, I have had absolutely no trouble with my Cadillac, and I just love it. The Deville runs clean, very quiet, and smooth. It will start rigth up, even in -15F weather! The Northstar is fabulous. The responsive and agressive acceleration can likely blow the doors off of anything on the road. Gas mileage is exceptional for a car this size. The interior is superb. There is legroom abound inside the Deville. In all, the Deville is an excellent car all-around. I wouldn't trade it for anything else.
Very satisfying, but not without issues.
I purchased this vehicle with 26,600 miles in September 20009. Previous car was a 2004 Mitsubishi Galant. My particular example has had some issues. Two weeks after purchase, engine started misfiring but only at under 5 MPH. Replaced plugs, wires, etc. didn't fix it. At this point I've gotten used to it and don't want to put more money into it. Keyless entry stopped working for no reason. The car gets poor fuel economy (probably related to the misfire), around 10 in the city and 19 on the highway. Still, this is a very satisfying car to drive. Plenty of power and space for 5 adults (front center position is a squeeze). Trunk is immense.
Still Strong After 11 Years
I cannot believe how strong of a runner this car is. I purchased it from the original owner. Every option still works! It has a lot of power for the ride. I am very pleased with my purchase.
Cadillac Impressions
Since the day of purchase, I have been very pleased with this automobile. The styling is simple beauty, the performance via the Northstar engine is superb without sacrificing fuel economy, which runs about 23 mpg avg. The interior has a very high level of luxury and one can drive this automobile all day without tiring.
