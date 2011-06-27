2019 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews

MMiller , 03/03/2020 V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have now owned two CTS V-Sports (2016 and 2019). The 2019 is the last year for this car and the reason I went ahead and traded my 2016 in for the 2019. In my opinion after driving Audi's, BMW's and Mercedes the CTS-V-Sport is one of the best luxury sport sedan over the last 10 years. The CTS won the Motor Trend Car of the year in 2014 largely due to the V- Sport. The V-Sport is not like any other CTS. It has its own Asian 8 speed transmission that is amazingly smooth which is not available in any other Cadillac/CTS. The 420 hp twin turbo V-6 produces plenty of power. Road feel and handling are on par with my previous favorite the 1997-2003 BMW 5 series. In regards to the infotainment system the updated CUE system (since 2016) is one of the best especially when put together with Apple Car Play. It is much better than the I drive system in my wife's 2019 X-5 or the systems I have used in Audi's and Mercedes. I've not tried the system in a Lexus but why? Only people who don't enjoy driving and have no taste (a grill only a mother could love) drive Lexus. The CTS V-sport really does bring back "Standard of the World" for Cadillac. Too bad Cadillac didn't market this car better or price it more competitively.