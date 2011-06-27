2019 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
One of the best sport sedans available
I have now owned two CTS V-Sports (2016 and 2019). The 2019 is the last year for this car and the reason I went ahead and traded my 2016 in for the 2019. In my opinion after driving Audi's, BMW's and Mercedes the CTS-V-Sport is one of the best luxury sport sedan over the last 10 years. The CTS won the Motor Trend Car of the year in 2014 largely due to the V- Sport. The V-Sport is not like any other CTS. It has its own Asian 8 speed transmission that is amazingly smooth which is not available in any other Cadillac/CTS. The 420 hp twin turbo V-6 produces plenty of power. Road feel and handling are on par with my previous favorite the 1997-2003 BMW 5 series. In regards to the infotainment system the updated CUE system (since 2016) is one of the best especially when put together with Apple Car Play. It is much better than the I drive system in my wife's 2019 X-5 or the systems I have used in Audi's and Mercedes. I've not tried the system in a Lexus but why? Only people who don't enjoy driving and have no taste (a grill only a mother could love) drive Lexus. The CTS V-sport really does bring back "Standard of the World" for Cadillac. Too bad Cadillac didn't market this car better or price it more competitively.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buyer Beware - pure lemonade
The Infotainment System (CUE) installed in the new 2019 CTS is defective from the factory and Cadillac doesn’t have any working replacements. The screen freezes when the inside of the car gets hot from parking outside. That means you can’t do anything requiring selections on the screen (configuring the vehicle preferences, setting up driver preferences, selecting Navigation, selecting Contacts or Phone, etc.). It also doesn’t recognize voice prompts to call contacts. The Audio Favorites you have stored are also unavailable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 CTS V SPORT is he most underrated Cadillac
Google 2019 CTS V SPORT Road and Track. Very impressive test.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The new caddy.....Great Car !!
Don't pay attention too sticker price....Get a true value price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Related 2019 Cadillac CTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX