2020 Cadillac CT4 V
|MSRP
|$51,600
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$44,636
2020 Cadillac CT4 Review
- Sporty performance
- Up-to-date technology features
- Powerful engines still net good fuel economy
- Good interior storage for a luxury car
- Advanced driver safety aids don't come standard
- Small back seat, even for the class
- The CT4 is an all-new sedan replacing the Cadillac ATS
- Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020
The Cadillac CT4 is the brand's latest attempt to lure you away from a shiny European sport sedan with some Detroit home cooking. It's essentially a replacement for the outgoing ATS and, in terms of pricing, a rival to entry-level models such as the Audi A3, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
With classic rear-wheel-drive architecture, optional all-wheel drive and competitive turbocharged power, the CT4 has strong sport sedan fundamentals. On curving roads, the CT4 feels quick and agile, with responsive steering and a ride that balances comfort and sport. Midcorner bumps and other imperfections are smoothed out, though the ride can be slightly bouncy over big bumps on straight roads. The CT4's brakes feel firm and powerful, further cementing the sport sedan feel.
Entry-level luxury sedans are pretty much exclusively powered by four-cylinder engines these days, and that's the case here. A base CT4 will get you 237 horsepower, while the top-dog CT4 V-Series produces a robust 325 hp. Both of those figures are near the top of the class. While the turbo-four may not sound as good as the old V6 in the ATS, it's plenty powerful, with lots of midrange power that make highway passing a breeze. The CT4's 10-speed automatic transmission is both quick and smooth, with smart tuning that seems to put it in the right gear at the right time.
The interior is an improvement over the ATS, with a much more user-friendly layout that brings back buttons in place of vague touch-capacitive controls for the climate control as well as the radio and media interface. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, though neither system is currently available with wireless connectivity. There is a wireless charging pad in front of the shifter, and there's a second slot for a phone by the center console with a pass-through for charging cables. The CT4 comes with two standard USB ports and two USB-C ports. It all looks and feels much better than the last crop of Cadillacs.
On the downside, the CT4 lacks the rear-seat passenger space you'll find elsewhere in this class. Legroom and headroom are tight, even for a compact. The rear bench seat is narrow, meaning you sit nearer to the center of the car, essentially making the middle seat useless. Storage in the rear is lacking too since the rear doors lack pockets. Blame the rear-wheel-drive layout and the packaging issues that follow. Just know that what you gain in performance and driving dynamics you sacrifice in utility.
Cadillac had fleeting success as a foil to its German rivals with both the ATS and the midsize CTS sedans. Those cars were fun to drive thanks to their sharp handling, but they fell short in cabin comfort, tech features and overall refinement. The CT4 is a much-needed improvement and a worthy alternative to its German rivals.
Our verdict
The Cadillac CT4 needs a lot of work before it can genuinely compete with other entry-level luxury sedans. Its promise of grandeur is spoiled by ergonomic errors, costly options and a downright uncomfortable ride. The CT4 pales in comparison to modern rivals that do a far better job of providing modern comfort at a similar — or often better — price point.
How does the CT4 drive?
The CT4 certainly has power, and it can get going in a hurry. Our all-wheel-drive test car with the upgraded 2.7-liter engine accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds. Unfortunately, the driving experience is better on paper than in reality. The turbocharged engine wheezes when pushed, and it lacks responsiveness when you need it. The brake pedal on our test vehicle audibly clicked upon almost every touch, but worse was its wooden feel that made it difficult to consistently come to a smooth stop.
Most aspects of the CT4 seem reluctant to do what you ask. Its steering is unceremoniously heavy, and its chassis struggles when asked to transition from one quick turn to another. The 10-speed automatic transmission issues thumpy shifts, and the automatic engine stop-start system is one of the loudest around.
How comfortable is the CT4?
The vehicle we tested came in the Premium Luxury trim, but we found little evidence to back up that lofty claim. The CT4 feels neither premium — the seats lack support — nor luxurious — the leather feels generic — and it gets worse from there. Drivers will notice that road noise is present inside the cabin at nearly all speeds on nearly all surfaces. That's disappointing in a vehicle at this price, wearing this badge.
Worst of all, though, is the choppy suspension. You don't just hear every crack and bump in the road; you feel them. There are many affordable economy sedans that provide a much smoother ride. It's simply uncomfortable.
How’s the interior?
There are some head-scratching issues that mar an otherwise tolerable cabin. Getting in and out of the front seat is no problem, and there is ample room inside. The back seat, though, is tight even for the compact class. The roof is low, the sills require a high step-over, and the doors don't open very wide. Passengers 6 feet or taller will not be comfortable in the back for long, and they will likely find it necessary to contort themselves to get out.
Elsewhere, buttons and controls for the driver seem to have been placed wherever there was space, with little thought to making the experience pleasant or convenient. We often found ourselves searching for the desired button or dial, and the rotary controller to operate the main interface feels cheap.
How’s the tech?
Our test CT4 came with an integrated navigation system and 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Both are optional, and both stood out as highlights of our time with the car. Navigation is easy to read and follow on the 8-inch touchscreen, and the stereo has a wide range of adjustability and nice acoustic quality.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and connecting up with Bluetooth is quick and easy. The CT4's integrated voice recognition system also works quite well. While it can't recognize natural language, it's simple enough to issue the right command for directions and some in-car functions. Adaptive cruise control is optional and wasn't included with our test car, which is unjust considering it's a standard feature on many mainstream vehicles.
How’s the storage?
When it comes to utility, the CT4 is mostly usable for everyday tasks. But there are a lot of caveats. The trunk is wide and deep but only amounts to 10.7 cubic feet of total capacity, which is low for the class. It also lacks handles in the trunk to fold down the second row of seats, which many rivals have.
Inside the cabin, small-item storage seems fine at first glance. There's a decent-size center console, and our test vehicle came with a smartphone charging station. But that same console is only acceptable compared to other small luxury sedans, and the cupholders and door pockets are on the small side. Child seat latches are accessible, but the tight second row does not accommodate bulky child seats.
How economical is the CT4?
The EPA estimates an all-wheel-drive CT4 with the 2.7-liter engine will get 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is underwhelming for a four-cylinder luxury sedan. But the good news is that our test car easily beat that number in our real-world driving, posting an impressive 29.5 mpg on our standardized 115-mile evaluation route.
Is the CT4 a good value?
We didn't notice any shakes or rattles coming from the inside of the cabin while driving, but there is little else worth praising. There's too much cheap-feeling plastic and too many hard surfaces given the CT4's price. Our test car came to $46,690, which simply isn't justifiable considering the quality of rivals for the same money.
Cadillac includes pretty standard coverage for the CT4, which amounts to four years/50,000 miles in a basic warranty and six years/70,000 miles for the powertrain. This is slightly better than average for the class. Rust protection of four years/50,000 miles is shockingly low for a luxury brand.
Wildcard
It's difficult to point to any aspect of the CT4 that is unique, innovative or even distinctive. It feels like you made a Xerox of a Xerox of a modern luxury sedan. The driving experience is far from dynamic or rewarding, and that could be forgiven if the CT4 provided an excellent ride — but it doesn't. The CT4 tries to coast on the cachet of its Cadillac badge. Instead it risks cheapening it.
Which CT4 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac CT4 models
The new 2020 Cadillac CT4 is available in four trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and the top-flight V-Series. Each comes well equipped, with the higher-level trims opening up the available options list as well. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is available as an option. Feature highlights include:
Features & Specs
|V 4dr Sedan
2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$44,495
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|325 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT4 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver if the car senses a front-end collision could occur. Can apply the brakes to lessen an impact
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns drivers of vehicles in the car's blind spot by illuminating lights in the car's mirrors.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Helps keep the car in its lane by alerting the driver if the car crosses lane markers.
Cadillac CT4 vs. the competition
Cadillac CT4 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been the benchmark for entry-level luxury sedans since it debuted for 2019. Mercedes managed to distill what makes its larger models feel so special, meaning the A-Class feels like a small Mercedes, not a cheap one. We like the A-Class' tech and well-appointed interior, though some editors aren't too fond of the seats. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mercedes-Benz A 220.
Cadillac CT4 vs. Audi A3
We like the Audi A3's pleasing balance between sport and comfort. But this current-generation A3 has been on sale for more than half a decade, and it's starting to look and feel dated. That's especially the case compared to newer entry-level sedans such as the A-Class and the CT4. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.
Cadillac CT4 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is slightly larger than the CT4, offering more passenger and cargo space for roughly the same price. Genesis might not be the first automaker that comes to mind when you think of small luxury sedans, but the G70 boasts a well-appointed interior and driving dynamics that balance comfort and sportiness.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT4:
- The CT4 is an all-new sedan replacing the Cadillac ATS
- Part of the first CT4 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Cadillac CT4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT4?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT4 is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,495.
Other versions include:
- V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $44,495
What are the different models of Cadillac CT4?
More about the 2020 Cadillac CT4
2020 Cadillac CT4 V Overview
The 2020 Cadillac CT4 V is offered in the following styles: V 4dr Sedan (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT4 V?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CT4 V 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT4 V.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 V and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT4 V featuring deep dives into trim levels including V, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Cadillac CT4 V here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
