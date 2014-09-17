Used 1998 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me
4 listings
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 173,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,877
- 42,945 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,876
- 25,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
- 35,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
kbondra,09/17/2014
Supercharged 2dr Coupe
We bought the Riviera new in at the end of 1998, best and most reliable car we have ever had. Runs and drives great, rarely ever needs anything but gas, gets pretty good mileage too. It is powerful, roomy, comfortable, relatively quiet, nice ride, seats are real comfortable, never left us stranded. I own 3 cars a truck and a boat and the Riv is the most trouble free and reliable. Drove it across the country from Michigan to Arizona a few years ago, no problems. Had around 220,000 miles on it at the time. Finally sold it with 244,000 miles on the car. GM really screwed up when they did not continue making these. If you find a 96-99 Riviera with low mileage, buy it! They are getting real scarce. Wish I still had the Riv.