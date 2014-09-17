Used 1998 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Riviera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 1997 Buick Riviera
    used

    1997 Buick Riviera

    173,625 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,877

    Details
  • 1995 Buick Riviera
    used

    1995 Buick Riviera

    42,945 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,876

    Details
  • 1992 Buick Riviera
    used

    1992 Buick Riviera

    25,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 1991 Buick Riviera
    used

    1991 Buick Riviera

    35,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Riviera searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1998 Buick Riviera

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Riviera

Read recent reviews for the Buick Riviera
Overall Consumer Rating
4.717 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (29%)
98 Riviera 240,000 miles and still reliable
kbondra,09/17/2014
Supercharged 2dr Coupe
We bought the Riviera new in at the end of 1998, best and most reliable car we have ever had. Runs and drives great, rarely ever needs anything but gas, gets pretty good mileage too. It is powerful, roomy, comfortable, relatively quiet, nice ride, seats are real comfortable, never left us stranded. I own 3 cars a truck and a boat and the Riv is the most trouble free and reliable. Drove it across the country from Michigan to Arizona a few years ago, no problems. Had around 220,000 miles on it at the time. Finally sold it with 244,000 miles on the car. GM really screwed up when they did not continue making these. If you find a 96-99 Riviera with low mileage, buy it! They are getting real scarce. Wish I still had the Riv.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Riviera
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to