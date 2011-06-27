  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)

2019 BMW Z4 Convertible

What’s new

  • The Z4 roadster is fully redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Classic roadster experience with modern conveniences
  • Larger-than-expected cargo space
  • Quiet and calm interior with the top up or down
  • Not quite as exciting as it could be
  • No manual transmission available
MSRP Starting at
$49,700
Which Z4 does Edmunds recommend?

In all likelihood, the base 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive 30i roadster will satisfy the vast majority of drivers. Since most options are available on both models, the 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive M40i is best left to people with a penchant for performance who are willing to wait a bit longer for it to go on sale.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There's nothing quite like taking in the sights and sounds from a convertible sports car. Historically, that meant having to sacrifice some comfort and convenience, but in the case of the 2019 BMW Z4, there's less of a penalty. After a three-year hiatus, the Z4 roadster is back and it's better than before.

For 2019, BMW fits the Z4 with a standard 255-horsepower four-cylinder engine. A 382-hp six-cylinder is also available but only on the 2020 Z4 model. Unfortunately, there's no manual transmission available for purists, but the eight-speed automatic does give you plenty of control as well as better performance and fuel economy. Still, we mourn the absence of a stick shift.

Behind the wheel, the Z4 is lively and fun, though a small minority of spirited drivers may wish for a bit more engagement. Whether the top is up or down, the cabin remains pleasantly calm and comfortable for hours on end. On top of that, there's enough cargo space for a weekend getaway.

The 2019 BMW Z4 doesn't have many competitors, but we count the Porsche 718 Boxster and the Audi TT Roadster among the most direct. In many ways, the Z4 slots between them in terms of both price and performance.

2019 BMW Z4 models

The 2019 BMW Z4 is a two-seat convertible roadster that is available as the sDrive 30i. The more powerful sDrive M40i will be offered later as a 2020 model.

The sDrive 30i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered and drives the rear wheels. The sDrive M40i steps up to a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder (382 hp, 368 lb-ft).

Standard sDrive30i features include 18-inch wheels with performance run-flat tires, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a black fabric folding roof, a wind deflector, keyless ignition, selectable drive modes and cruise control.

On the inside, you get automatic climate control, a virtual instrument panel, 14-way power sport seats with memory functions, SensaTec simulated-leather upholstery, a center trunk pass-through, interior ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, emergency telematics and remote control via smartphone app, a rearview camera, voice control, a navigation system, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, two USB ports, HD radio, and 20 GB of multimedia storage. Advanced safety features include frontal collision warning/mitigation and a traffic sign reader.

The sDrive 30i is eligible for the Convenience package (smartphone key integration, an automated parking system, additional lumbar adjustments, satellite radio, and rear cross-traffic alert) plus a dark gray fabric top, leather upholstery, an automated parking system and adaptive cruise control.

Other bundled options include the Driving Assistance package (blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning); the Premium package (heated seats, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a head-up display); and the Executive package (premium leather upholstery, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the BMW Z4 sDrive M40i (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: We've only driven the 2020 Z4 M40i, but most of our impressions apply to both Z4 variants.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

BMW says the Z4 sDrive 30i does 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds and the Z4 M40i does the same in 3.9 seconds. Those times are impressive, though the M40i isn't as raucous as the numbers suggest. Handling is precise and trustworthy, as are the brakes. The M40i will likely exceed most drivers' expectations, but we were hoping for a little more rowdiness.

Comfort

The sporty handling doesn't hurt ride quality — there's no harshness or off-putting jolts. The seats have good lateral support without being confining, and with the top up, there's only a little wind noise. Alfresco, you'll hear a pleasant turbo whoosh from the engine.

Interior

The top takes less than 10 seconds to stow or raise, which is quick. The wind blocker helps manage buffeting. When traveling slower than highway speeds, the open cockpit, which boasts top-notch materials, remains enjoyably calm. Even though passengers fit snugly, it's not at all cramped.

Utility

With 9.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the Z4 has more space than the Porsche Boxster or the Audi TT. Interior storage is acceptable but not generous. There's just enough space for your personal items in the small bins and pockets.

Technology

The latest iDrive has more functionality than before, yet it is just as easy to operate. Apple CarPlay is only included for the first year, and then you'll have to resubscribe. Most advanced safety systems are well-tuned, but the lane keeping assist is too heavy-handed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW Z4.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2019 BMW Z4 video

    2019 BMW Z4 First Drive

    2019 BMW Z4 First Drive

    [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: In the mid 1990s, BMW came out with a new roadster called the Z3. It was fun, it was light, it was lively. I was a big fan, especially of the Z3M, which had a lot more power. The follow-up, the Z4, was a bit of a disappointment for me. It felt heavy, disconnected. Kind of took me out of the equation. And that was a bummer. And the follow-ups to the Z4, well, they kind of suffered the same fate. But what we have here is the all new 2019 BMW Z4. And I'm here in Portugal to find out if it can reclaim some of that fun spirit that the Z3 had. [MUSIC PLAYING] Before I get too deep into the Z4, do me a favor and hit subscribe. We've got a lot of content coming your way. When this goes on sale in March, we're expecting the base Z4 30i to start right around $50,000. That's going to have a two liter turbocharged 4-cylinder puts out 255 horsepower. This, however, is the Z4 M40i. It has a three liter inline six turbo charge that puts out 382 horsepower. With that spec, as well as the lightweight nature of this roadster, there's a lot of potential for this to be a lot of fun. The best way to find out is to take it for a spin. [MUSIC PLAYING] 382 horsepower. On paper, that's pretty impressive, but honestly, it doesn't feel like it has that much power. It's got power to pass. But I think takes a little while for the turbo to spool up, so it's not a lot of punch right when you hit the pedal. And that's OK. I mean, it's comfortable. It's not a full on sports car. But I did expect a little more. Otherwise, I mean, it's a very pleasant driving car. There's not a lot to knock it for. With the top up, it's fairly quiet. At highway speeds, there is some whistling, but I actually think it's coming off the mirrors, not so much the top itself. There's a decent amount of road noise, but you kind of expect that with a roadster, any roadster. And the handling, well, it's pretty sharp. Like most cars today, there's very little steering feel, but most drivers nowadays don't know what steering feel is. The ride quality is pretty good. You feel what you should feel in a roadster like this. It's not jarring, and it's not too soft either. It's well tuned. For normal touring like what I'm doing right now, the brakes feel good. It's an adequately firm pedal, but had the opportunity to turn a few laps at Esteril yesterday in the Z4 and in that setting, the brake pedal actually felt a little soft. The seat comfort is good. I've got good lateral support, and it's not overly aggressive. It should fit a variety of people. What I want to do now is check out the top. Let's see. Let's see how long it takes. That was pretty quick. Oh, I'm also hearing a nice little turbo whoosh with a top down. The buffeting's not too bad. We're not at highway speeds. We're kind of, what is this? 72 kilometers an hour. Does that come out to about 40 something? We do have that wind screen installed. And it's pretty easy to see out of. With the top down, it doesn't really change the character that much. It is really pleasant. Like a lot of BMWs the traction control is pretty well tuned. On track yesterday when we're really pushing it hard, it'll let you hang the tail out just a little bit. And as long as you stay in the throttle, it'll let you hold it there. Once you exceed those parameters though, it will snap you right back in line, and that's a good thing. I really didn't have that much desire to disable stability control, even on track. One thing I'm not too hot on is the lane keep assist. It's really aggressive, and it felt like I was fighting the wheel, even though I was still centered in the lane. And that's too bad, because I do like event safety systems, and I never like having to disable them because they're too aggressive or send out false alarms. Even though I like the power in this M40i, I was still hoping for a little more life out of it. I really think most drivers are going to be fine with the 30i. After driving this Z4 M40i on some epic roads in Portugal, I can say it is tons better than the previous Z4s. Is it as good as a Z3 and Z3M was before it? I don't think so. It's coming really close though. Maybe the Z4M, if and when that comes out, has a better chance. And in the class, it's competing against the new Porsche Boxster, which is also really fun, but the sound of that new engine just doesn't do it for me. They are both really great cars. It's just not getting me as excited as I was hoping to be. For more information on the Z4, as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi got the opportunity to drive the all-new 2019 BMW Z4 roadster in Portugal. He wasn't a fan of previous Z4s and was hoping that this redesign would bring back some of the lively spirit of the Z3 and other past BMW roadsters. In the process of trying to answer that question, Mark delves into more practical concerns and assesses how the Z4 stacks up against the competition.

    Features & Specs

    sDrive30i 2dr Convertible features & specs
    sDrive30i 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$49,700
    MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 BMW Z4 Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Z4 safety features:

    Frontal Collision Warning
    Warns if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
    Active Blind Spot Detection
    Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.

    BMW Z4 vs. the competition

    BMW Z4 vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    The Boxster will set you back almost $8,500 more than a base Z4 and doesn't come with as many standard features. You will get stronger overall performance, though. Unfortunately, the Porsche's mid-engine layout will limit cargo size and shape, and we're no fans of the way the Boxster's engine sounds. A possible forthcoming Z4 M may be a better match to the Boxster.

    Compare BMW Z4 & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    BMW Z4 vs. Audi TT

    The TT Roadster is similarly priced to the Z4 but benefits from standard all-wheel drive, which is unique among the class. The Audi is down on power but is still a lot of fun to drive on a twisting road thanks to its sporty handling. There are comparable amounts of tech between the two, and both are easy to use. In some ways, we consider the TT a baby R8, and that's a good thing.

    Compare BMW Z4 & Audi TT features

    BMW Z4 vs. Jaguar F-Type

    Normally, the F-Type would be in a different class, but with the base four-cylinder engine, it can indeed go head to head with the Z4. The Jag is marginally slower, but it responds well to being driven hard on a challenging road. In everyday driving, there are some occasional transmission missteps. The F-Type has more cargo space, but the infotainment system is a constant source of frustration.

    Compare BMW Z4 & Jaguar F-Type features

    2019 BMW Z4 First Drive

    The Sun and the Fun Are Back

    Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorNovember 6th, 2018

    There's a certain romance attached to roadsters and convertibles. If you imagine yourself roaring through the streets of Paris, you're probably not daydreaming about doing it in a sedan or SUV. No, you're in a convertible feeling the warm wind in your hair. Whether it's The Graduate, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Shawshank Redemption or Thelma & Louise, convertibles symbolize a kind of freedom from convention that other vehicles cannot match. The latest form of drop-top escapism can be found with the all-new 2019 BMW Z4.

    This new car represents the third generation for the Z4, the prior ones being the second-gen Z4 from 2009 to 2016 and the first from 2003 to 2008. Of course, there was also the original 1990s-era Z3. And it's this car that we hope the new Z4 best emulates. While the previous two generations of the Z4 opened up to the sun, they didn't provide the same kind of playful nature the Z3 did. To find out how successful BMW has been in getting back some of that Z3 magic, we traveled to Portugal to drive the Z4 for ourselves.

    Zed's Not Dead, Baby

    The specs look very promising. When the Z4 goes on sale this March, BMW will initially offer it in the base Z4 sDrive30i trim. It gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 255 horsepower. Following the 30i later in the year is the M40i that packs a 382-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six-cylinder. The M40i's power output bests the previous-generation six-cylinder Z4 by as much as 27 percent. BMW hadn't released complete weight figures for the Z4 at the time of publication, but we do expect that this Z4 will have a more favorable weight-to-power ratio than its predecessors. Both engines come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.

    The Z4 M40i's acceleration is smooth if you drive conservatively, and it's immediate and impressive if you floor it. You're treated to appropriately growly engine and exhaust noises that are even more sonorous when you engage one of the Sport driving modes. A noticeable turbo whoosh can also be heard, which adds just a bit more theater to the overall impression. The U.S.-spec Z4s should sound even better since they can go without the EU-mandated exhaust particulate filters. The transmission provides quick and fluid upshifts in automatic mode and well-timed downshifts when you get hard on the brakes. You can also use the shift paddles for full control. Overall, the transmission responds quick enough so that you don't miss stick. Much.

    We had a unique opportunity to toss the Z4 M40i around the Estoril race circuit to fully explore its handling potential, and we came away impressed. The Z4 takes to the curves with the kind of confidence that encourages you to push harder and harder with each lap. We would prefer a slightly stiffer brake pedal feel, but it is still good enough to allow precise modulation and trail-braking through turns. The steering is precise and direct, but like most cars today, there's a lack of feedback to the driver.

    The Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires provide ample traction yet are progressive at their limit of adhesion. You know that the rear tires won't suddenly snap away due to a lack of grip. As with other recent BMWs, the Z4's traction and stability control are lenient enough to let you spin the rear wheels just a bit and, when going around a turn, hang the tail out. Exceeding a certain slip angle kicks the driver assistants into action, and they reduce the throttle and straighten out the car back to its intended path. A single tap of the traction control button allows for more latitude, but the systems still have your back if things go too far out of shape.

    We came away from Estoril with the impression that the Z4 is a decent track car but better on a twisting road where you wouldn't be so tempted to explore the limits. With any luck, a future Z4 M version would be a sharper closed-circuit weapon.

    There's no doubt that this new 2019 BMW Z4 is more engaging than the previous two generations. Is it as playful as the range-topping Z3s were? Alas, no. Technology has made this Z4 faster in every way. But we've resigned ourselves to the fact that the days of having an elemental driving experience in a BMW convertible are largely gone.

    Room for Practicality

    The new Z4, though, is certainly a much nicer car than any roadster from the past. It has all of the trappings of current BMW vehicles while remaining pleasantly simple. Like the rest of its stablemates, the Z4 provides ample room for taller passengers, and the materials quality is excellent. All of the controls are easy to operate and placed right where they should be.

    With the folding fabric top up, visibility is as good as it is in a typical coupe. At highway speeds, there's a bit of wind noise, but for the most part, the cabin remains quieter than expected. The power top takes fewer than 10 seconds to stow, folding flat into the rear decklid. An easy-to-see-through mesh wind blocker, which sits between the headrests, manages buffeting well.

    The seats have a good balance of long-distance and lateral support, alleviating any notable fatigue. Also helping to reduce fatigue is a well-tuned suspension that keeps bumps from being punishing. The Z4 has a firm ride and switching to the Sport modes makes it even stiffer. But, overall, it's appropriate for a zippy roadster.

    The big surprise is cargo space. With a 9.9-cubic-foot capacity, the Z4's trunk is more accommodating than that of the Porsche Boxster or the Audi TT Roadster. A large suitcase or a few smaller ones can easily fit, and the fabric top doesn't affect that space. In-cabin storage is acceptable but not generous. The cupholders are situated in the passenger side of the center armrest, which means your co-pilot will have to trade elbow perch for hydration. The door pockets are small and not well-suited for even small drink bottles.

    Two Flavors for Fun

    We don't have official pricing yet, but expect the sDrive30i to start around $50,000 and the M40i to crest somewhere above $60,000. Standard features will include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, leather upholstery, a digital instrument panel, and the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. The M40i will further benefit from a lower sport suspension with adaptive dampers, high-performance tires, upgraded brakes, a sport differential and simulated-suede upholstery inserts. Options include adaptive LED headlights, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functions, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, an automated parking system, a head-up display, a mesh wind blocker, and a premium audio system.

    Your phone will be secured when tossing the Z4 through curvy roads if you equip the car with the optional wireless charging pad. The latest iDrive system also means you won't have to connect a USB cable to take advantage of Apple CarPlay. That iDrive system operates much like previous versions, which is a good thing. This time around, it's even easier to use thanks to additional on-screen shortcuts for various features.

    Keeping the Spark Lit

    The new BMW Z4 represents a middle ground between the Audi TT Roadster and the Porsche 718 Boxster in regard to price, features and design philosophy. The Audi has a more modernistic interpretation of a roadster's styling, while the Z4 retains more classic elements. The Boxster S is the sportiest of the trio, but the Z4 M40i is in close proximity.

    The 2019 BMW Z4 keeps a lot of the romanticism of top-down motoring alive but hasn't quite recaptured the spirit of BMW roadsters past. If you've never driven any of those older drop-tops, that last point is totally irrelevant, and you can rest assured knowing that the Z4 is indeed a wonderful two-seat convertible. If you've driven a BMW roadster dated before 2002, this will feel like a modern reboot of something beloved. Think Clooney/JLaw in a remake of a Cary Grant/Grace Kelly film or the Black Keys covering Led Zeppelin. They'll probably be really good and technically superior, but nostalgia will always color your verdict in favor of the originals.

    2019 BMW Z4 First Look

    The Bavarian Roadster Returns

    Jonathan Elfalan by Jonathan Elfalan , Manager, Vehicle TestingAugust 23rd, 2018

    After a three-year hiatus from the U.S. market, BMW has pulled the wraps off its all-new 2019 BMW Z4 roadster, revealing a soft convertible roof that parts ways with the previous retractable-hardtop Z4. The two-seater, drop-top Z series has been around for nearly 30 years, beginning with the first-generation BMW Z1 and its quirky retractable doors, and also including the Z3 and Z8 models that co-starred in a few Pierce Brosnan-era James Bond flicks. The 2019 Z4 is the third-generation Z4 model, but you can also think of it as the sixth member of the Z series lineage.

    What's under the hood?

    The Z4 M40i First Edition pictured here comes with a version of BMW's familiar turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Power output is confirmed at 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, a marked improvement over the previous top-shelf Z4's 335 hp and 332 lb-ft. Per company estimates, the six-cylinder Z4 should launch to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds,which is nearly a half-second quicker than the old Z4's best and on par with a Porsche 718 Cayman.

    With the move back to a lighter soft top, the new Z4 sports a perfect 50-50 weight distribution, but it weighs in at 24 pounds more than its predecessor when comparing the four-cylinder models. The soft top could, however, signal BMW's intent to offer a coupe version, as it did for the Z3 and first-generation Z4 cars. Other performance-enhancing goodies available on the new Z4 include an adaptive sport suspension (with a 10 mm lower ride height), 19-inch wheels housing M Sport brakes, and an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential.

    We should note that the First Edition actually won't be the first to market. That distinction belongs to the base Z4 sDrive30i, which arrives in March 2019 with a turbo four-cylinder engine. The engine will make 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 15 hp and 35 lb-ft over its predecessor, and BMW estimates the Z4 will cover 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. The six-cylinder models will follow in the second quarter of 2019.

    Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel. The gear ratios are spread a bit wider to take advantage of the increased power across the board, with shorter lower gears for quicker acceleration off the line. There is also a launch control feature that takes all the guesswork out of executing a quick run.

    How about the interior?

    The cabin of the First Edition Z4 is trimmed in black Vernasca leather, and the seats look to have generous bolstering to go along with their integrated headrests and decorative stitching. The asymmetric layout of the previous model is carried forward but thoroughly modernized with BMW's new Live Cockpit Professional, which also appears in the all-new 2019 8 Series and 2019 X5. This system looks similar to Audi's Virtual Cockpit. A large configurable LCD sits in front of the driver and a wide-stretching touchscreen is mounted front and center, with controls courtesy of BMW's latest iDrive 7 touchpad interface. Driver settings can be saved to the cloud and shared between multiple vehicles that have this technology.

    A color head-up display eliminates the need for your eyes to leave the road, while a Harman Kardon surround-sound system ensures that your tunes can be heard even when the wind's in your hair.

    Lastly, the new Z4 gains some valuable trunk space. By the numbers, it's up to 9.9 cubic feet from 8 cubic feet, and BMW says, in practice, it's a significant improvement.

    What is our take?

    We were impressed by the design of the Z4 Concept upon its debut a year ago. While the strong rear character lines of the new Z4 stay pretty true to that concept, a lot of the boldness and aggression of the front end was lost in translation. The vertically stacked LED headlights have more rounded edges, and the kidney grilles have lost strength and prominence, creating a more frumpy than fierce appearance. Maybe we'll get used to it, but that's our first impression.

    Styling aside, we're hopeful that the new Z4 will get back to Z series basics from a driving standpoint. The previous Z4, produced between 2009 and 2016, was born during a period where BMWs skewed more toward comfort than performance. Before that, Z series models had always been about performance, whether in coupe or convertible form. Some recent BMW models have benefitted from a reclamation of the brand's "Ultimate Driving Machine" core values, so perhaps the newest Z will follow suit.

    How much will it cost?

    With the previous-generation Z4s priced in the ballpark of $50,000 to $67,000, we'd expect the new 2019 BMW Z4 to start somewhere in the low to mid-$50K range for the four-cylinder Z4 30i, with the six-cylinder M40i starting right around $70K. As noted, the Z4 30i will kick things off with a March 2019 arrival, followed by the First Edition and the regular 2020 Z4 M40i in the second quarter.

