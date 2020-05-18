  1. Home
2021 BMW X7 M50i

MSRP from $99,800
2021 BMW X7 M50i 4dr SUV Exterior
+4
MSRP$100,795
Edmunds suggests you pay$94,143
Dealer Price
5 for sale near you
2021 BMW X7 Review
  • Strong engine performance
  • Smooth ride
  • Impeccable interior
  • Expensive for the class
  • Climate controls can be confusing to use
  • Some systems don't behave as you'd expect
  • High-performance, ultra-plush Alpina XB7 is new to the lineup
  • The X7 xDrive50i trim and optional off-road package are no longer available
  • Limited-edition Dark Shadow model debuts with unique paint and trim
  • Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
by the Edmunds Experts
05/18/2020 (updated 07/23/2020)
What is the X7?

The X7 is BMW's biggest SUV. A class up from the midsize X5, the X7 is a large luxury SUV that comes standard with three rows of seating (a third row is optional on the X5). Since it's larger than the X5, the X7 has more room in the third row and accommodates big families a bit better.

The standard X7 xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. If you want to up the performance, you can go with the xDrive50i, which uses a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 456 hp and 479 lb-ft. And if that's not enough, the X7 M50i offers a more powerful version of the same 4.4-liter V8, pumping out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft.

There are no significant changes to the majority of X7 trims. It maintains a long list of luxurious standard features, along with high-end options including BMW's automated parking system and a dual-screen rear entertainment system. There will be, however, an ultra-plush even-higher-performance version of the X7 made available with all sorts of upgrades: the 2021 Alpina XB7. The XB7 is considered its own model, so it's reviewed separately, but it'll basically be an X7 with even more power and more available equipment. There's also the new Dark Shadow variant, a limited-edition model featuring a matte gray paint scheme, black exterior trim, and blue seats and headliner. Only 600 will be available worldwide and just 75 are destined for the U.S.

EdmundsEdmunds says

When it comes to luxury appointments, available powertrains and overall quality, it's hard to find fault with the 2021 BMW X7. The X7 isn't without drawbacks, such as the confusing climate-control interface and the big price tag (especially when you start adding options), but we consider it a strong contender in its class. Buyers looking for something unique can also consider the forthcoming limited-production Dark Shadow trim or the high-performance Alpina XB7. But if you're interested in any other trim level, we'd still recommend taking the 2020 BMW X7 for a test drive.

Save as much as $7,673 with Edmunds

2021 BMW X7 M50i pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X7.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M50i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    M50i 4dr SUV AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$99,800
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 7
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X7 M50i features & specs

    BMW X7 vs. the competition

    BMW X7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

    After a full redesign last year, the Mercedes-Benz GLS shot to the top of our rankings, and for good reason. It has all of the top-tier luxury features and interior refinement expected of a large luxury SUV, along with a conveniently versatile cargo space, an abundance of passenger room, and the MBUX infotainment system that we consider the best in the industry. You should definitely compare it against the X7.

    Compare BMW X7 & Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class features

    BMW X7 vs. Audi Q7

    The Audi Q7 is less expensive than the X7, which means you can get the top Prestige trim for a few thousand less than the base X7 xDrive 40i. As enticing as that may sound, the BMW justifies its premium with a more luxurious interior and more engine choices. It also simply benefits from being a few years newer. The Q8 gets an update for 2020, but unfortunately, we consider the new infotainment system a step backward.

    Compare BMW X7 & Audi Q7 features

    BMW X7 vs. Volvo XC90

    The XC90, like most Volvos, represents an alternative to the established German carmakers. With its unique Scandinavian design, more accessible price, confidence-inspiring handling and spacious cabin, plus the company's fanatical devotion to safety, it certainly has its appeal. But don't expect it to rival the X7 in performance or refinement.

    Compare BMW X7 & Volvo XC90 features
    FAQ

    Is the BMW X7 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X7 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X7. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X7?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X7:

    • High-performance, ultra-plush Alpina XB7 is new to the lineup
    • The X7 xDrive50i trim and optional off-road package are no longer available
    • Limited-edition Dark Shadow model debuts with unique paint and trim
    • Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the BMW X7 reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X7 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X7?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X7 is the 2021 BMW X7 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,800.

    Other versions include:

    • M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $99,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW X7?

    If you're interested in the BMW X7, the next question is, which X7 model is right for you? X7 variants include M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW X7 M50i Overview

    The 2021 BMW X7 M50i is offered in the following styles: M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X7 M50i?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X7 M50i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X7 M50i.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X7 M50i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X7 M50i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M50i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 BMW X7 M50i here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X7 M50i?

    2021 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $105,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $7,673 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $7,673 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $98,072.

    The average savings for the 2021 BMW X7 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW X7 M50i?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

