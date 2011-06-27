2019 BMW X6 M SUV
- BMW's Active Driving Assistant is standard
- Apple CarPlay is standard but on a subscription basis
- Part of the second X6 M generation introduced for 2015
- Performance is astonishing for an SUV
- High-quality interior packed with features
- Seats are comfortable and supportive
- Distinctive exterior design limits rear-seat room and cargo space
- Sporty suspension may feel too firm for some drivers and passengers
- Power delivery can feel overcaffeinated in regular driving
Is the 2019 BMW X6 M a gigantic sports car or an ultra-sporty luxury SUV? The answer is "both" but also "neither." It's an automotive curio that exists outside typical car and SUV segments and defies traditional car-buying advice. But for those who do "get it," the X6 M won't disappoint.
For starters, it comes with a 567-horsepower twin-turbo V8 that can propel it from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds. That's quicker than BMW's M4 coupe. Meanwhile, handling is exceptional for such a big, heavy vehicle thanks to an ably tuned suspension and a torque vectoring system that mechanically transfers power between the wheels. Perhaps the ride will be too firm for some and the power delivery a bit too frenetic, but as we said, this is a niche creature. It won't be for everyone.
That's certainly the case in terms of practicality. Its 26.6 cubic feet of cargo space underneath its fastback-like hatch is definitely more than you'd get in a comparably priced performance sedan, let alone a sport coupe. However, that number also pales in comparison to the capacity of other SUVs, most notably BMW's X5 M. Backseat space is also compromised by that sloping roof — and even if you fit comfortably, you'll definitely feel more confined.
Still, the X6 M is appealing should you prioritize performance and fun over practicality and subtlety. Plus, when equipped with the Executive package, the X6's touring capability comes through. Comfortable seats, abundant convenience features and active driver aids provide everyday livability in this otherwise monster of a machine. Of course, if you're really interested in livability, the regular non-M BMW X6 will be a better choice.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X6 M as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
2019 BMW X6 M models
The 2019 BMW X6 M is a high-performance midsize luxury SUV with seating for five. It's offered in a single trim level. Like any BMW, a bundle of options is offered for further personalization. Several are grouped into the useful Executive package, though most are stand-alone items.
The X6 M starts with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine (567 horsepower, 553 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Standard feature highlights include 21-inch wheels, high-performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, a rear air suspension, BMW's active roll stabilization, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, adaptive xenon headlights, LED foglights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning.
Interior highlights include heated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, four-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped dash, and ambient cabin lighting. You also get BMW's iDrive interface (10.2-inch display, center console controller), a navigation system, a yearlong trial subscription to Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, satellite and HD radio, a CD player, and BMW's suite of smartphone-integrated connected services called ConnectedDrive.
Considering all that standard equipment, the X6 M has a short options list. The Executive package includes features such as adaptive LED headlights, an automated parking system, surround-view parking cameras, power-closing doors, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, rear side window shades, a head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, aluminum-look exterior trim, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, night vision with pedestrian detection, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens.
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
|4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$105,700
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|567 hp @ 6000 rpm
Our experts’ favorite X6 M safety features:
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Alerts you to the presence of vehicles in your blind spots and can help steer to avoid a collision.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
- Pedestrian Warning
- Recognizes pedestrians moving in front of the car, warns the driver of an impending collision and primes the car's brakes.
BMW X6 M vs. the competition
BMW X6 M vs. BMW X6
The X6 and the X6 M use the same body and interior but differ in suspension and powertrain. The standard X6 is fairly sporty for an SUV, but it pales in comparison to the beastly X6 M. The X6, though, is much more affordable, has a smoother ride and boasts a calmer driving experience. Of course, they both are limited in rear-seat headroom and cargo space.
BMW X6 M vs. BMW X5 M
The X5 M and the X6 M are nearly identical in every way. They feature the same muscular powertrain and stiff suspension calibration. As M cars, they also feature unique style and trim elements that are different from their standard counterparts. The only real difference between them is in interior and cargo space. Also, the X5 is all-new this year, so there isn't an X5 M for 2019.
BMW X6 M vs. Porsche Cayenne
Both the X6 M and the Cayenne Turbo are the sports cars of the SUV world. They're competent enough to hang with legitimate sports cars on most roads and can leave them in the dust when the weather or the road surface gets rough. On paper, they have similar cargo space, but the Cayenne's more traditional roofline provides more usable volume and better rear-seat headroom.
Is the BMW X6 M a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X6 M?
Is the BMW X6 M reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X6 M a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X6 M?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X6 M is the 2019 BMW X6 M 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $105,700.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $105,700
What are the different models of BMW X6 M?
The 2019 BMW X6 M isn't an SUV. Yes, it sits up high like an SUV. It's big and heavy like an SUV. But then there's the tail that slopes down and virtually wipes out the "U" in SUV. Oh, and in the engine bay is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that cranks out 567 horsepower. That's not an SUV powerplant.
Give BMW credit. The company doesn't call the X6 M an SUV. To BMW, the X6 is a "Sports Activity Coupe," and the M part is just more of everything. What sport? What activity? What coupe? Hey, not all vehicles have an appeal that can be rationally ordered in a list.
Throw the X6 M on a test track, and the performance is flat-out astounding. We're talking a 0-60 mph time of about 4 seconds, road holding that approaches a full 1.0g on a skidpad, and brakes that could stop the rotation of the planet. And it weighs more than 5,000 pounds, too.
The horsepower number gets the headlines. But the real trick to this monster's abilities is a combination of the 553 pound-feet of torque it produces down low in the engine's rev range, the eight-speed automatic transmission that makes sure all that torque is put to good use, and the all-wheel-drive system that splits all that torque up between the four wheels for maximum thrust. Finally, the simply enormous tires it wears help, too. The X6 M rides like the performance machine it is, not like the softie that many buyers may prefer.
But what holds the X6 M back most profoundly is that sloping roof and its compromised cargo-carrying ability and rear headroom. In previous years, we'd offer that the solution to this would be to get an X5 M, which is more practical yet mechanically identical. Unfortunately, that's on hold for 2019 as BMW preps the next-generation version based on the all-new regular X5 introduced for this year.
Nevertheless, if you're looking for alternatives to the 2019 BMW X6 M, there's no better way to research them all than to use the tools here on Edmunds.
The 2019 BMW X6 M SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X6 M SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X6 M SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X6 M SUV.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X6 M SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X6 M SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW X6 M SUV here.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW X6 M SUV?
Which 2019 BMW X6 M SUVS are available in my area?
2019 BMW X6 M SUV Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2019 BMW X6 M SUV X6 M SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW X6 M for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,081.
Find a new BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,884.
