Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(41)

2019 BMW X5 SUV

What’s new

  • Redesigned for 2019
  • More interior room and comfort
  • Broader capability with advanced suspension and interior technology
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from both models
  • Luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag
  • Spacious cabin and cargo area
  • Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
  • Limited interior storage
  • Wide door sills inhibit entry and exit
MSRP Starting at
$60,700
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 BMW X5 SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which X5 does Edmunds recommend?

Go with the xDrive40i. It provides an agreeable amount of performance, and it serves as a more affordable starting point than the 50i to add packages and options. Of course, there is a myriad of them. An easy way to add a bunch of luxury-grade extras is to get the Executive package, which automatically requires a couple less expensive packages as well.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

When the BMW X5 came out for the 2000 model year, it more resembled a lifted station wagon than anything that passed for an SUV in those days. Sure, it offered a commanding driving position, more ground clearance and useful cargo capacity, but BMW also made it fun and engaging to drive. Now, almost two decades later, the redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sticks to the same formula. It's larger and more tech-laden than ever before, but it can still make quick work of a twisty road.

Its bigger schnoz — BMW's classic double kidney grille — is the easiest way to identify this new model compared to the previous-generation X5. Behind the grille is a familiar engine lineup: a 335-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine or a 456-hp turbocharged V8. Inside is where you'll find more significant changes. There's more space now, particularly for the second-row and optional third-row seats.

The 2019 X5 also comes with BMW's newest iteration of its sophisticated iDrive infotainment system. It features twin 12.3-inch displays, which BMW calls Live Cockpit Professional. One serves as a customizable instrument panel while the other handles all of the functions controlled by iDrive. Overall, we're pleased with the way it works.

Within the luxury SUV class, you'll be able to find other models that are faster, more exclusive, roomier or more powerful. But finding one that's as good as the X5 in all of these categories is a tall order. The X5's improved interior, combined with sharp new technology and tidy road manners, help make it one of the top luxury SUVs you'll want to consider this year.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X5 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Luxury SUVs for this year

2019 BMW X5 models

The 2019 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available as the xDrive40i or the xDrive50i. Both models have standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Many of the same packages and options are available between the two trim levels, but a few are reserved solely for the V8-powered xDrive50i. Seating for five is standard, but you can order an optional third-row seat to boost passenger capacity to seven.

The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 pound-feet). Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights and LED foglights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive shock absorbers and a power liftgate.

Inside, there's a power-adjustable, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a configurable digital gauge cluster display, a 12.3-inch central display, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.

You also get a full suite of driver aids that include pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

The xDrive50i replaces the turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft). Inside, the 50i comes with upgraded multicontour front seats, leather upholstery, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and four-zone climate control.

You'll want to look out for three notable packages (BMW also calls them Tiers). The Convenience package is only available with the xDrive40i. Selecting this adds keyless entry, four-zone climate control and satellite radio.

The Premium package adds a head-up display, gesture control for the infotainment system, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and enhanced USB and Bluetooth connections. The Executive package, which requires the Premium package, comes with remote engine start, soft-close automatic doors, heated and cooled cupholders, rear passenger window shades, and adaptive LED headlights with laser light.

BMW also offers a few mechanical upgrades for the X5. These include the Comfort Handling package (rear-wheel steering and an adjustable air suspension), the Dynamic Handling package (rear-wheel steering, stronger brakes, and sportier suspension and differential tuning) and the Off-Road package (the air suspension, extra off-road drive modes and underbody skid plates).

Other optional features are two exterior trim packages (xLine Design or M Sport Design), ventilated and massaging seats, semiautomated low-speed driving assistance, parking assistance, a night-vision system, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW X5 xDrive40i (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
The X5's six-cylinder engine has enough power, and its smooth shifting and responsiveness work well for the daily commute. And while its brakes are up to the task of slowing things down, handling can be a mixed bag. Depending on drive mode, the suspension can feel either a little too floaty or a little too stiff.

Acceleration

8.5
Plenty of power from this turbocharged engine and available launch control scoot the X5 from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Though it's not the quickest in the segment, it's one of the quickest of the non-performance-oriented SUVs. In particular, the low-end pickup and midrange passing power are very good.

Braking

7.5
The initial brake pedal feel is light and vague, so you may occasionally over-brake. Thankfully, harder pushes of the pedal bring back some feedback and let you know the brakes are doing their job. Panic stops from 60 mph came out to 118 feet, better than average for the class.

Steering

7.5
The steering feels quite heavy just off-center, but oddly it lightens up once you turn the wheel as you would through a turn. In Sport, the steering weight increases and feels more natural. There's minimal tire feel through the steering wheel, but you do get some feedback with spirited driving.

Handling

7.5
Driving modes and the adaptive suspension play an important role in how the X5 handles. In Comfort, the ride is soft and the body is sluggish and feels floaty. In Sport, the suspension stiffens up and drastically reduces body motions, making for a harsher but more controlled ride.

Drivability

8.0
Shifts are smooth and quick, and can be downright aggressive in sportier drive modes. The X5 quickly settles in a lower gear on long grades and accurately holds speed when cruise control is active on long descents. Sport Plus is simply too much on the street and should only be used when shifting manually.

Off-road

7.0
Although our test car did not come with it, an off-road package is available. This package includes additional underbody protection, a limited-slip rear differential, an adjustable air suspension, and four off-road-specific drive modes. Our test car still benefited from hill descent control and adjustable ride height, though the standard traction control system isn't suited for loose surfaces.

Comfort

8.0
The X5 is a comfortable SUV for long-distance driving. And with a few adjustments to the seat bolsters and drive modes, it's competent and safe on a twisty mountain road. The climate control system is powerful enough to just set it and forget it, which is good because it's tricky to operate.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats are firm and supportive and have a broad range of adjustability to contour to different body types. Lumbar and upper bolsters are adjustable for cruising or sporty driving. The rear seats are softer and designed for long stints, but they're flat and don't have enough bolstering.

Ride comfort

8.0
Thanks to our X5's air suspension, the ride felt communicative but compliant. It was mostly plush over road imperfections, but impacts and pavement seams can still be felt in the cabin. Sport mode is stiffer and transmits more of the road surface into the cabin, but the impacts are well-damped.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Although you hear both road and wind noise, it's all very well-damped. But vibrations and tire noise from grainy road surfaces get transmitted into the cabin. It's as if the engineers tuned in just enough noise to keep you connected to the road. The X5 is more hushed-museum than library-quiet.

Climate control

8.5
Our test car was equipped with an automatic quad-zone system that worked effectively and quietly to regulate cabin temps. The menu operation is a bit fiddly, but the hard buttons help to simplify this half physical/half touchscreen system. The seat and steering wheel heaters work very well.

Interior

8.0
Once you're in the X5, you're presented with a technologically advanced interior that focuses on the driver. Aside from the lackluster visibility out of the front corners, our only other complaint arose from the optional running boards, which make it harder to get in and out of the cabin.

Ease of use

7.5
Though cluttered in appearance, the iDrive system is configurable, and there are multiple ways to interact with it. The mass of buttons on the center console is difficult to use, but the driving controls are all well-placed. It's easy to get in and drive, but its advanced features are difficult to use.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The seats are set in from the door and occupants will have to shimmy while entering. To make matters worse, our test car came with running boards that exacerbated the issue. Taller drivers should avoid them, and the optional adjustable ride height makes the step redundant for shorter drivers as well.

Driving position

9.0
The excellent range of adjustability from the seats and steering wheel means drivers of all sizes can find a comfortable seating position. Power-adjustable bolsters can be made to hold you in during hard cornering or relax for extra comfort.

Roominess

8.5
There's ample roominess in all dimensions for the front passengers and good headroom, knee and shoulder room for the rear-seat passengers. A small box under the front seats takes away some toe room for rear passengers, and the middle-seat passenger will have to deal with less knee room.

Visibility

6.5
The X5's surround-view camera system is excellent when parking, and views out the front and sides are commanding. Direct views to the back are adequate if your seat is adjusted properly. The side mirrors and the door frame can hide pedestrians and other road users from view.

Quality

8.5
There's a certain quality to a BMW interior that's instantly recognizable, and the X5 doesn't stray from the formula. The durable leather, excellent use of soft-touch materials, tight gaps in all interior panels, and a general feeling of solidity have been consistent BMW hallmarks.

Utility

8.0
The X5 has a roomy cargo area and a useful power tailgate system that's great for loading bulky cargo. The rear seatbacks fold in a 40/20/40 split for flexibility, and you can lower the suspension for reduced liftover height. We found the interior storage compartments and pockets on the small side.

Small-item storage

6.5
The armrest bin can hold a few standard-size water bottles or a small camera, and that's about it. The door pockets are moderate in length and width. There's a shallow but deep pocket with an induction charger in front of the shifter, but access to this area is restricted once you use the cupholders.

Cargo space

8.5
At 33.9 cubic feet, the X5's rear cargo area is roomy. Inset tie-down loops keep the cargo floor completely flat for sliding in items obstruction-free. The X5's clever power-clamshell tailgate lengthens the reach to the very back, but it eases the loading and unloading of cargo.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
While there are upper anchors for all three rear seat positions, most lower tethers will only be able to easily reach the lower anchors when a car seat is in one of the two outboard positions. The lower anchors are well-marked behind plastic doors.

Towing

8.5
When equipped with air suspension, the X5 xDrive40i has the ability to level the load to ensure consistent handling. In standard configuration, it can tow up to 6,603 pounds, but it can tow up to 7,500 pounds when equipped with an optional factory-installed hitch.

Technology

8.5
BMW's latest iDrive system is the most advanced yet, but it also comes with a steep learning curve. Helping you are its combination of menus, handwriting recognition, and voice and gesture control. iDrive gives you tons of features such as traffic and weather information and extras including parking availability.

Smartphone integration

8.5
With Bluetooth connectivity for music and phone calls, USB and USB-C ports, and wireless CarPlay capability, smartphone integration is excellent with fast pairing and battery charging if you have an iPhone. Android users still get excellent Bluetooth and voice commands, and Google Home and Alexa are also supported.

Driver aids

7.5
Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert are excellent, while the active lane-centering system and auto high beams are only average. Automatic parking and 3D surround-view mode are clunky to operate. Driving Assistance Plus comes with all of the active driving aids, and the Premium package includes active parking.

Voice control

8.5
Voice commands work with navigation, phone, audio, and climate control, and they don't require you to remember exact syntax. Although the X5's system is very responsive and has excellent accuracy, Mercedes-Benz offers better integration. Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also supported.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X5.

5 star reviews: 39%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 17%
1 star reviews: 17%
Average user rating: 3.5 stars based on 41 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, bummer
Bill,
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I've had the car for 6 weeks ,, 2000 miles been in for service 3 times. air conditioner keeps going out, third time now. service mgr. says its fine. this has been a bad deal for me. had a 2016 x5, never a problem. regretting my purchase. needs to go in to service now for 4th time.

4 out of 5 stars, Great ride
T Russell,
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Love the phytonic blue color, the peppy v8 that has a muscle sound to it upon start. Interior is gorgeous. The upgraded B&W sound system has amazing sound clarity especially on the HD radio channels. I like the standard shifter versus crystal shifter. It’s smooth in your hand rather than the nice looking but sharp in your hands plastic feeling one. Wish all knobs though had the glass coating. Storage is adequate and better than our Audi q7. The massage seats give you many options to choose from but really aren’t that strong of a feeling even on the strongest setting. Heated arm rest,seats and steering is warm, but not that hot. Love the interior ambient light choices. It’s very bright at night and not bad during the day. Gesture controls are easier to use than I thought they would be. Charging plate warms up my phone and while there is a chime that dings to remind you to grab it out of the car, it’s not very noticeable. Our Audi tells us “your cell phone is still in the car”. Wish the button for “auto turn off” of engine at lights would stay off until you want it to come back on but you have to reset it each time. Same with heated seats and stearing . ( our Audi stays on until you turn off ) heated and cooled cup holders are nice but it’s not that warm or cold. Wish the great looking wood covering cup holders was spring loaded so you didn’t have to pull it closed. Also would of liked drive mode to stay on last one you used like the Audi Q7 does. Each day you get in you have to push a bunch of buttons. When parking in garage and leaving key in it, it doesn’t power things down.not sure why.you have to manually do it..opening doors doesn’t do it. I like the feature of auto locking and unlocking upon approach and departure.The remote for back hatch works for opening but not closing. Kick gesture doesn’t work as quickly/ easily as our Audi. Sound isolation is very good on the road. V8 allows a quick passing of other cars on the road. Heater warms up fast but I don’t luke that it has only one button for heated and cooled seats and you then on the touch screen you have to choose the one you want.the “hey Bmw” like Siri works way better than expected for everything..heating, cooling, massage, interior lights, radio, navigation etc. I love that bmw has buttons, steering control, voice commands and touch screen choices.Apple car play is just ok. The bmw I drive works the same, but my complaint with it is that apple car play won’t stream pandora, Spotify, Amazon,or I heart radio.. only the bmw I drive will. ( in our Audi ,,,,apple car play works for all functions) I don’t like having to go between both I drive and apple car play settings. So apple car play really is only good for Waze, maps, and responding to text. So for now I’m not using it. It’s nice the idrive does send your text thru and streaming music is the best benefit, but why can’t bmw either do all functions of apple car play or adapt all functions of apple car play to the idrive system? Laser lights look beautiful on the car, but I’m not sure really what purpose it really has. Wish the back seats reclined like in Audi Q7. Leather quality was the premium choice and it’s very soft but with the stitching of patterning I believe it will hold up well. I like that you can store a heck of lot of radio channels on presets and it blends in satellite, fm, and am as one rather than going in between bands to get to satellite. Great looking suv. Expensive though with all the options. Love the look of the m package

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect blend of tech, comfort, and sportiness
Flip,
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I owned a couple of BMWs about10 years ago but never an SUV. For the family hauler I had Acuras and most recently a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which I loved. I decided though to upgrade to a more lux SUV with the latest tech, specifically looking for some autonomous driving capability. I researched for months, also looking at MB, Range Rover, Audi, and Volvo. The 2018 X5 left me cold. It felt a lot like my 2006 550. When the early spy shots of the 2019 X5 appeared I was interested! Boiled down, the MB was a little stuffy. The tech didn't impress. Same with the RR. The interiors look great but the electronics are slow and awkward. The Volvo was very nice but I was shocked by one odd feature. The sunroof cover is a thin mesh that let's the sun through. Unacceptable in AZ! It was blaring down on me during the test drive. Glad I drove it when it was 100 outside. And the Audi Q7 is super nice, but I think the rearend is bloated and it's a little large for me. So the 2019 X5 launches and it hit on on all cylinders... beautiful interior with awesome high res screens. Seats are nearly as good as the Volvo (which means GREAT). I loaded it with nearly all the options, so got the drive asst pro. The traffic jam assist is awesome during rush hour. Totally hands free for miles at a time, while I get a seat massage and have the news read to me. Note it will yell at you if you look away from the road for too long! The Harmon Kardon stereo is fabulous, barely needing an adjustment for beautiful thumping sound. The cooled cup holders actually get pretty cold and easily keep my drink cool. Wireless charging is nice and even gesture control is turning out to be less gimicky and more useful than I expected. Comfort access is nice with soft close doors and kick open hatch. When approaching the car everything lights up and the welcome carpet appears...nice touch. A few nits include the cheap glove box material, and a radar sensor that came loose. Trip to the shop was quick though. I wish the gauge cluster was more customizable but it's easy enough to see all info. IDrive, touch, voice, and gesture make it easy to get to the info you want. Unlike other comments, the software has been fine...no glitches to report. I've only briefly put in sport mode and punched it. It's plenty quick for an SUV. Overall a VERY nice package. Luxurious, hi tech, and quick. Very happy with my X5! UPDATE AFTER 7000 MILES... I still love my X5! It's still very comfortable and quiet, and I find myself utilizing the technology on every commute. We moved recently and the garage requires a sharp left turn. Pulling out of the garage and hitting backup assistant allows the car to pull out and retrace the route down the driveway. It's a helpful feature. The traffic jam assist is fabulous. I always watch what it's doing as someone cutting you off could require in a sudden stop, and once in a while it loses the lane and starts to drift, though that is very rare. 99% of the time it works flawlessly. It's such a great feature when taking a work call and having a sip of coffee. BTW it was a little tricky getting the system engaged at first because the instructions are poor. Here's how to do it: There are 2 modes available...regular cruise and lane keep. Engage the cruise with lane keep. When the conditions are right for several seconds (speed under 40, on a freeway, and it's tracking the lane), a 3rd cruise option icon appears for traffic jam assist. Hit mode again to engage. The steering wheel will light green when it's engaged. It will retain control until traffic exceeds 40 and then the wheel will turn red and an alert will sound. That means it's about to disengage. As I said I love this feature. It's takes the fatigue out of rush hour by allowing the car to manage all of the stop and go...just stay alert ;). I also use gesture control often. It allows you to control items without taking eyes off the road. No issues with reliability and I'm averaging 22.4 in mainly city driving. My only complaint on performance is with sudden acceleration. It's definitely a quick car but there is a 1 second lag when gunning it. Kind of bad if you have to make a sudden maneuver...I would expect more instant response. Overall I still highly recommend this car!

4 out of 5 stars, Is nice, but....
Jim,
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

2019 BMW X5 M-package and almost every package available. CONS: I have to comment on the shifter, the parking position (P) is bad. Not much storage in the front. Last model had a flat cover on the cup holders where you can put your glasses, etc... this one is not available. Large lights in the inside front cabin don't do it. It takes too much space and they don't look good. Electronic problems, I get almost everyday a warning that safety systems are not operating properly. Engine OFF when stop; Previous model you can press OFF and stay OFF, new model resets every time you turn off engine... Valet parking setup, All I have to say is REALLY, it takes a week to set up your setting and add your password when someone is waiting for your car. Instrument panel is complicated and does not give you the basis like total miles. There are too much redundancy in information; map on instrument panel, map on screen, music of instrument panel and screen, etc..etc... Brakes don't seem to be as good as the traditional BMW breaks. Looks like they take longer. Hate the new maintenance rules for the car (it was on the reasons I like my BMW). Warning signals: Hate the "too close" to the car in front of you signal. PROS; Love the look of the LASER lights, the car looks nice and has a smooth ride.

Write a review

See all 41 reviews

Features & Specs

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$60,700
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$75,750
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower456 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 BMW X5 SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite X5 safety features:

Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent frontal collision.
Two Axle Air Suspension
Keeps the X5 level when heavily loaded or towing, ensuring consistent handling and braking performance.

BMW X5 vs. the competition

BMW X5 vs. Audi Q7

The Q7 is one of the X5's closest competitors. The two SUVs are very similar when it comes to interior materials, build quality and ride quality. Interior dimensions for seating are similar, too. But the Q7 doesn't offer an optional V8 as the X5 does. Option packages on both vehicles can drive the prices sky-high.

Compare BMW X5 & Audi Q7 features

BMW X5 vs. BMW X3

If you like everything about the new X5 but wish it was a bit smaller and more nimble, look no further than the X3. There's no optional third-row seat in the X3, but second-row seating is similar. You can even get a slightly more powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine in the X3 (compared to the X5's) as an option. The main reason to get the X5 is its added size and utility.

Compare BMW X5 & BMW X3 features

BMW X5 vs. Audi Q5

Though both end in the number 5, the Q5 is smaller and similar in size to the BMW X3. If you prefer something a bit more subtle and frugal, the Audi Q5 is a strong choice. But while we're fans of the improved ride and quiet cabin, it doesn't offer a lot of cargo space. To get a six-cylinder engine, you'll need to look at the sport-tuned SQ5 model.

Compare BMW X5 & Audi Q5 features

2019 BMW X5 First Drive

Everything in Balance

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorSeptember 26th, 2018

It's been nearly 20 years since the BMW X5 first went on sale. What was seen then as a bit of a curiosity has now become a staple of the brand, with over 2.2 million examples sold.

The X5 has always struck a good balance of performance, utility and economy. For the redesigned 2019 BMW X5, there's not only new off-road capability in the mix but BMW's latest iDrive entertainment interface. To many shoppers, technology might very well be just as important as the way a vehicle drives. Can the X5 still strike a critical balance 20 years on?

What's Under the Hood?

The 2019 BMW X5 comes in two versions, the xDrive40i and the xDrive50i. The xDrive40i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes a respectable 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque (up 35 hp and 30 lb-ft from last year).

Should you want something more robust, the xDrive50i's redesigned twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 now makes 456 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque (up 11 hp and down 1 lb-ft from last year). Regardless of engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive come standard.

What's Different Outside?

The first thing you're likely to notice is the larger BMW grille. It's bold, and it immediately separates the 2019 X5 from last year's model. Considerably more subtle are the increases to length, width and overall height, which range from 1 to 2 inches. All of these add up to a vehicle with considerable visual presence, even when equipped in standard trim. The headlights you see in the photos are trick laser headlights, but LED head-, fog- and taillights are standard.

That starting xLine trim is the most easily recognizable by its black wheel arches, silver front and rear accents, and 19-inch wheels. The M Sport, available on either the xDrive40i or xDrive50i, gets unique front and rear bodywork, black window trim, body-colored wheel arches and 20-inch wheels. Both 21- and 22-inch wheels are available, and thanks to the size of the X5, neither looks particularly out of place.

What's the Interior Like?

Immediately noticeable inside are the twin 12.3-inch digital displays (BMW's Live Cockpit Professional), one for the instrument panel and the other atop the dashboard for multimedia, navigation and vehicle settings.

The instrument panel is fully configurable, displaying navigation maps, audio sources, traditional gauges and efficiency readouts per the driver's wishes. Supplementing the digital instrument panel is an optional and configurable head-up display that can show speed and navigation information.

The standard panoramic sunroof lets a good deal of light into the cabin and illuminates your choice of seating surfaces, be it faux or real leather that's available in multiple colors. A thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel is standard, too.

The X5 remains a two-row SUV with an optional third, and the newly lengthened wheelbase gives the second row a bit of extra legroom that we've felt it needed for some time. When fitted with the third row of seats, the second row becomes power-adjustable and can tilt forward to allow easier access to the back row. Despite the increase in legroom, the third row is best suited for children.

Out back, the rear hatch is split horizontally to include a tailgate. There's a hands-free option that enables the split tailgate to open when you swipe your foot below the rear bumper. Cargo volume runs from 33.9 cubic feet with the second row of seats up to 72.3 cubic feet with them folded, which is more than a Porsche Cayenne or an Audi Q7 offers.

What About Technology?

It should come as no surprise that the 2019 BMW X5 packs its fair share of tech. Most impressive is BMW's latest iDrive entertainment system that's more customizable and faster than before. The rotary controller now has haptic feedback, and the center screen can also be controlled by touch or by hand gestures. In our brief time behind the wheel, we found the gestures reliable in controlling things such as audio volume and screen selections.

No self-respecting luxury SUV would come without some serious audio hardware. While the standard stereo, and even the optional Harman Kardon setup is difficult to fault, there's a mega system on the options list. Made by Bowers & Wilkins, the Diamond surround-sound system uses 20 speakers and 1,500 watts of power to satiate even the most discerning audiophile.

Other notable tech bits include multiple USB and USB-C ports, heated and cooled front cupholders, and an optional rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.2-inch monitors and a DVD player and HDMI jack. There's also the optional four-zone climate control system, ventilated and massaging seats, and remote-start capability.

How Does It Drive?

Pleasingly, not much has changed in the way the X5 goes down the road. Most of our time was spent driving an xDrive40i loaded up with an off-road package, leather seats with massage and ventilation, 21-inch wheels with high-performance tires, and adaptive cruise control.

The front seats are comfortable but somewhat wide, and forward visibility is very good. When combined with the fairly light steering, the X5 maneuvers its way through a crowded city with ease. The height-adjustable air suspension that comes with the off-road package does a good job dispatching most bumps, even on the large wheels, and it manages to keep body roll to a minimum.

Getting the X5 up to freeway speeds takes a good whack of the throttle, but the turbo six-cylinder pulls smoothly up to redline. Power is adequate, so it's good to know there's a stout V8 available. Gear changes are quick and smooth, and the transmission calibration is well-balanced between fuel economy and response to throttle inputs.

Curving back roads prove that BMW still believes the X5 must be fun to drive. There's no hiding its size, but in its two sport modes, the X5 stays flat and composed with nicely weighted steering and more grip than your passengers might like to experience. The optional M Sport package furthers the cause of a good road thanks to its four-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and electronically controlled anti-roll bar and limited-slip differential.

When equipped with the off-road package, the X5 can make easy work of light off-roading. Along with an air suspension and limited-slip differential, the package also adds hill descent control, multimode terrain selector and underbody protection. A brief excursion took us up and down slippery single-track hills with total confidence.

Is It Right for You?

This capability and technology don't come cheap. The 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i starts at $61,695 and the xDrive50i at $76,745, including destination. Add a few attractive options such as the Driving Assistance Plus, with features including adaptive cruise control, and it's easy to wind up with an X5 that costs in excess of $80,000.

Of course, it all comes for a price, but the X5 has long been a favorite of ours, and the 2019 model only solidifies our beliefs. If you're coming from an older X5, the new version delivers the strengths with newer technology and even better performance. If you're looking to step into a BMW for the first time, or even just the midsize luxury SUV class, put the new X5 near the top of your list.

2019 BMW X5 First Look

More of Everything, and Then Some

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorJune 5th, 2018

BMW may not have pioneered the luxury SUV, but over the last 20 years the X5 has defined the class. Unveiled today, the redesigned 2019 BMW X5 represents the fourth generation. The most noticeable difference is right up front, with a larger version of the brand's signature kidney grille that takes angular cues from last year's X7 concept. Overall, this latest X5 is larger than its third-generation predecessor that debuted a scant five years ago. It gains 1.6 inches in wheelbase, about an inch in length and height, and 2.6 inches in width.

The new X5 goes on sale this November. Buyers can choose between the xDrive40i model and its turbocharged 335-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine or the xDrive50i that boasts a 456-hp turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. BMW estimates the xDrive40i will do 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds and the xDrive50i in 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy figures were not available at the time of this writing.

Each engine comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is standard. To maximize efficiency, the all-wheel-drive system automatically decouples the front wheels when they aren't needed. Inversely, if you're tackling difficult terrain, a new optional Off-Road package adds an air suspension and a locking center differential. We expect additional engine choices in the future that will enhance both efficiency and performance.

On the inside, the design is an evolution of the previous X5, with a layout featuring two 12.3-inch displays — one for the gauge cluster and another for the center infotainment screen. Available feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with massage functions, heated and cooled cupholders, Bowers & Wilkins premium audio, and a rear entertainment system that offers two 10.2-inch HD displays, a Blu-ray DVD player and an HDMI input. A third-row seating option will be available in December.

Advanced driver safety aids are well-represented. In addition to the typical features found in similar luxury SUVs, the X5 is available with adaptive cruise control that operates in dense stop-and-go traffic. It also offers a system that can make automatic lane changes when you hold the turn signal and it verifies the coast is clear. Another available assistance system can handle parallel and perpendicular parking on its own.

Check back with Edmunds for more information and driving impressions as we near the on-sale date.

