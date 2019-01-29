2019 BMW X5 SUV
What’s new
- Redesigned for 2019
- More interior room and comfort
- Broader capability with advanced suspension and interior technology
- Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance from both models
- Luxurious and comfortable cabin that lives up to its price tag
- Spacious cabin and cargo area
- Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
- Limited interior storage
- Wide door sills inhibit entry and exit
Which X5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
When the BMW X5 came out for the 2000 model year, it more resembled a lifted station wagon than anything that passed for an SUV in those days. Sure, it offered a commanding driving position, more ground clearance and useful cargo capacity, but BMW also made it fun and engaging to drive. Now, almost two decades later, the redesigned 2019 BMW X5 sticks to the same formula. It's larger and more tech-laden than ever before, but it can still make quick work of a twisty road.
Its bigger schnoz — BMW's classic double kidney grille — is the easiest way to identify this new model compared to the previous-generation X5. Behind the grille is a familiar engine lineup: a 335-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine or a 456-hp turbocharged V8. Inside is where you'll find more significant changes. There's more space now, particularly for the second-row and optional third-row seats.
The 2019 X5 also comes with BMW's newest iteration of its sophisticated iDrive infotainment system. It features twin 12.3-inch displays, which BMW calls Live Cockpit Professional. One serves as a customizable instrument panel while the other handles all of the functions controlled by iDrive. Overall, we're pleased with the way it works.
Within the luxury SUV class, you'll be able to find other models that are faster, more exclusive, roomier or more powerful. But finding one that's as good as the X5 in all of these categories is a tall order. The X5's improved interior, combined with sharp new technology and tidy road manners, help make it one of the top luxury SUVs you'll want to consider this year.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X5 as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs and Best Luxury SUVs for this year
2019 BMW X5 models
The 2019 BMW X5 is a midsize luxury SUV available as the xDrive40i or the xDrive50i. Both models have standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Many of the same packages and options are available between the two trim levels, but a few are reserved solely for the V8-powered xDrive50i. Seating for five is standard, but you can order an optional third-row seat to boost passenger capacity to seven.
The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 pound-feet). Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights and LED foglights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive shock absorbers and a power liftgate.
Inside, there's a power-adjustable, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a configurable digital gauge cluster display, a 12.3-inch central display, two USB ports and a 10-speaker sound system.
You also get a full suite of driver aids that include pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.
The xDrive50i replaces the turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft). Inside, the 50i comes with upgraded multicontour front seats, leather upholstery, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and four-zone climate control.
You'll want to look out for three notable packages (BMW also calls them Tiers). The Convenience package is only available with the xDrive40i. Selecting this adds keyless entry, four-zone climate control and satellite radio.
The Premium package adds a head-up display, gesture control for the infotainment system, wireless charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and enhanced USB and Bluetooth connections. The Executive package, which requires the Premium package, comes with remote engine start, soft-close automatic doors, heated and cooled cupholders, rear passenger window shades, and adaptive LED headlights with laser light.
BMW also offers a few mechanical upgrades for the X5. These include the Comfort Handling package (rear-wheel steering and an adjustable air suspension), the Dynamic Handling package (rear-wheel steering, stronger brakes, and sportier suspension and differential tuning) and the Off-Road package (the air suspension, extra off-road drive modes and underbody skid plates).
Other optional features are two exterior trim packages (xLine Design or M Sport Design), ventilated and massaging seats, semiautomated low-speed driving assistance, parking assistance, a night-vision system, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility6.5
Quality8.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X5.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- lights
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- comfort
- ride quality
- seats
- fuel efficiency
- visibility
- interior
- climate control
- technology
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- dashboard
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- doors
- safety
- transmission
- value
- road noise
- electrical system
- brakes
- cup holders
- acceleration
- emission system
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've had the car for 6 weeks ,, 2000 miles been in for service 3 times. air conditioner keeps going out, third time now. service mgr. says its fine. this has been a bad deal for me. had a 2016 x5, never a problem. regretting my purchase. needs to go in to service now for 4th time.
Love the phytonic blue color, the peppy v8 that has a muscle sound to it upon start. Interior is gorgeous. The upgraded B&W sound system has amazing sound clarity especially on the HD radio channels. I like the standard shifter versus crystal shifter. It’s smooth in your hand rather than the nice looking but sharp in your hands plastic feeling one. Wish all knobs though had the glass coating. Storage is adequate and better than our Audi q7. The massage seats give you many options to choose from but really aren’t that strong of a feeling even on the strongest setting. Heated arm rest,seats and steering is warm, but not that hot. Love the interior ambient light choices. It’s very bright at night and not bad during the day. Gesture controls are easier to use than I thought they would be. Charging plate warms up my phone and while there is a chime that dings to remind you to grab it out of the car, it’s not very noticeable. Our Audi tells us “your cell phone is still in the car”. Wish the button for “auto turn off” of engine at lights would stay off until you want it to come back on but you have to reset it each time. Same with heated seats and stearing . ( our Audi stays on until you turn off ) heated and cooled cup holders are nice but it’s not that warm or cold. Wish the great looking wood covering cup holders was spring loaded so you didn’t have to pull it closed. Also would of liked drive mode to stay on last one you used like the Audi Q7 does. Each day you get in you have to push a bunch of buttons. When parking in garage and leaving key in it, it doesn’t power things down.not sure why.you have to manually do it..opening doors doesn’t do it. I like the feature of auto locking and unlocking upon approach and departure.The remote for back hatch works for opening but not closing. Kick gesture doesn’t work as quickly/ easily as our Audi. Sound isolation is very good on the road. V8 allows a quick passing of other cars on the road. Heater warms up fast but I don’t luke that it has only one button for heated and cooled seats and you then on the touch screen you have to choose the one you want.the “hey Bmw” like Siri works way better than expected for everything..heating, cooling, massage, interior lights, radio, navigation etc. I love that bmw has buttons, steering control, voice commands and touch screen choices.Apple car play is just ok. The bmw I drive works the same, but my complaint with it is that apple car play won’t stream pandora, Spotify, Amazon,or I heart radio.. only the bmw I drive will. ( in our Audi ,,,,apple car play works for all functions) I don’t like having to go between both I drive and apple car play settings. So apple car play really is only good for Waze, maps, and responding to text. So for now I’m not using it. It’s nice the idrive does send your text thru and streaming music is the best benefit, but why can’t bmw either do all functions of apple car play or adapt all functions of apple car play to the idrive system? Laser lights look beautiful on the car, but I’m not sure really what purpose it really has. Wish the back seats reclined like in Audi Q7. Leather quality was the premium choice and it’s very soft but with the stitching of patterning I believe it will hold up well. I like that you can store a heck of lot of radio channels on presets and it blends in satellite, fm, and am as one rather than going in between bands to get to satellite. Great looking suv. Expensive though with all the options. Love the look of the m package
I owned a couple of BMWs about10 years ago but never an SUV. For the family hauler I had Acuras and most recently a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which I loved. I decided though to upgrade to a more lux SUV with the latest tech, specifically looking for some autonomous driving capability. I researched for months, also looking at MB, Range Rover, Audi, and Volvo. The 2018 X5 left me cold. It felt a lot like my 2006 550. When the early spy shots of the 2019 X5 appeared I was interested! Boiled down, the MB was a little stuffy. The tech didn't impress. Same with the RR. The interiors look great but the electronics are slow and awkward. The Volvo was very nice but I was shocked by one odd feature. The sunroof cover is a thin mesh that let's the sun through. Unacceptable in AZ! It was blaring down on me during the test drive. Glad I drove it when it was 100 outside. And the Audi Q7 is super nice, but I think the rearend is bloated and it's a little large for me. So the 2019 X5 launches and it hit on on all cylinders... beautiful interior with awesome high res screens. Seats are nearly as good as the Volvo (which means GREAT). I loaded it with nearly all the options, so got the drive asst pro. The traffic jam assist is awesome during rush hour. Totally hands free for miles at a time, while I get a seat massage and have the news read to me. Note it will yell at you if you look away from the road for too long! The Harmon Kardon stereo is fabulous, barely needing an adjustment for beautiful thumping sound. The cooled cup holders actually get pretty cold and easily keep my drink cool. Wireless charging is nice and even gesture control is turning out to be less gimicky and more useful than I expected. Comfort access is nice with soft close doors and kick open hatch. When approaching the car everything lights up and the welcome carpet appears...nice touch. A few nits include the cheap glove box material, and a radar sensor that came loose. Trip to the shop was quick though. I wish the gauge cluster was more customizable but it's easy enough to see all info. IDrive, touch, voice, and gesture make it easy to get to the info you want. Unlike other comments, the software has been fine...no glitches to report. I've only briefly put in sport mode and punched it. It's plenty quick for an SUV. Overall a VERY nice package. Luxurious, hi tech, and quick. Very happy with my X5! UPDATE AFTER 7000 MILES... I still love my X5! It's still very comfortable and quiet, and I find myself utilizing the technology on every commute. We moved recently and the garage requires a sharp left turn. Pulling out of the garage and hitting backup assistant allows the car to pull out and retrace the route down the driveway. It's a helpful feature. The traffic jam assist is fabulous. I always watch what it's doing as someone cutting you off could require in a sudden stop, and once in a while it loses the lane and starts to drift, though that is very rare. 99% of the time it works flawlessly. It's such a great feature when taking a work call and having a sip of coffee. BTW it was a little tricky getting the system engaged at first because the instructions are poor. Here's how to do it: There are 2 modes available...regular cruise and lane keep. Engage the cruise with lane keep. When the conditions are right for several seconds (speed under 40, on a freeway, and it's tracking the lane), a 3rd cruise option icon appears for traffic jam assist. Hit mode again to engage. The steering wheel will light green when it's engaged. It will retain control until traffic exceeds 40 and then the wheel will turn red and an alert will sound. That means it's about to disengage. As I said I love this feature. It's takes the fatigue out of rush hour by allowing the car to manage all of the stop and go...just stay alert ;). I also use gesture control often. It allows you to control items without taking eyes off the road. No issues with reliability and I'm averaging 22.4 in mainly city driving. My only complaint on performance is with sudden acceleration. It's definitely a quick car but there is a 1 second lag when gunning it. Kind of bad if you have to make a sudden maneuver...I would expect more instant response. Overall I still highly recommend this car!
2019 BMW X5 M-package and almost every package available. CONS: I have to comment on the shifter, the parking position (P) is bad. Not much storage in the front. Last model had a flat cover on the cup holders where you can put your glasses, etc... this one is not available. Large lights in the inside front cabin don't do it. It takes too much space and they don't look good. Electronic problems, I get almost everyday a warning that safety systems are not operating properly. Engine OFF when stop; Previous model you can press OFF and stay OFF, new model resets every time you turn off engine... Valet parking setup, All I have to say is REALLY, it takes a week to set up your setting and add your password when someone is waiting for your car. Instrument panel is complicated and does not give you the basis like total miles. There are too much redundancy in information; map on instrument panel, map on screen, music of instrument panel and screen, etc..etc... Brakes don't seem to be as good as the traditional BMW breaks. Looks like they take longer. Hate the new maintenance rules for the car (it was on the reasons I like my BMW). Warning signals: Hate the "too close" to the car in front of you signal. PROS; Love the look of the LASER lights, the car looks nice and has a smooth ride.
Features & Specs
|xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$60,700
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$75,750
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|456 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X5 safety features:
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers when there are vehicles or objects in the vehicle's blind spots.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to avoid or lessen an imminent frontal collision.
- Two Axle Air Suspension
- Keeps the X5 level when heavily loaded or towing, ensuring consistent handling and braking performance.
BMW X5 vs. the competition
BMW X5 vs. Audi Q7
The Q7 is one of the X5's closest competitors. The two SUVs are very similar when it comes to interior materials, build quality and ride quality. Interior dimensions for seating are similar, too. But the Q7 doesn't offer an optional V8 as the X5 does. Option packages on both vehicles can drive the prices sky-high.
BMW X5 vs. BMW X3
If you like everything about the new X5 but wish it was a bit smaller and more nimble, look no further than the X3. There's no optional third-row seat in the X3, but second-row seating is similar. You can even get a slightly more powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine in the X3 (compared to the X5's) as an option. The main reason to get the X5 is its added size and utility.
BMW X5 vs. Audi Q5
Though both end in the number 5, the Q5 is smaller and similar in size to the BMW X3. If you prefer something a bit more subtle and frugal, the Audi Q5 is a strong choice. But while we're fans of the improved ride and quiet cabin, it doesn't offer a lot of cargo space. To get a six-cylinder engine, you'll need to look at the sport-tuned SQ5 model.
FAQ
Is the BMW X5 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW X5:
- Redesigned for 2019
- More interior room and comfort
- Broader capability with advanced suspension and interior technology
- Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW X5 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X5?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X5 is the 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $60,700.
Other versions include:
- xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,700
- xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $75,750
What are the different models of BMW X5?
More about the 2019 BMW X5
2019 BMW X5 SUV Overview
The 2019 BMW X5 SUV is offered in the following styles: xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X5 SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X5 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X5 SUV 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X5 SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X5 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X5 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including xDrive40i, xDrive50i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW X5 SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
