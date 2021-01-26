The current BMW M5 generation debuted in 2018 and pushed the limits of performance with an excess of power and physics-defying handling. A year later, BMW upped the ante with a more powerful M5 Competition model. For 2022, this four-door rocket goes all-in with the M5 CS.
2022 BMW M5 CS
- All-new variant of the M5
- A slight increase in power and decrease in weight
- Four-passenger capacity with rear bucket seats
- Limited to the 2022 model year only
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
The 2022 BMW M5 CS takes the existing M5 engine, a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8, and squeezes out 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That's 10 hp more than the M5 Competition, and even though peak torque is the same, the delivery will be more immediate. BMW says it will reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, which is 0.2 second quicker than the M5 Competition. Top speed is limited to 190 mph.
The BMW M5 is already one of the most entertaining high-performance sedans ever made. Is the CS worth the $140,000-plus price tag compared to the regular M5 Competition that costs about $30,000 less? No. Do we want one? Of course, but we're not yet sold on the gold bronze accents. We'll have to decide when we see it in person, and we eagerly await that day.
