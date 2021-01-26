BMW claims the 2022 M5 CS will be the quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. Compared to the M5 Competition, it gains a modest 10 horsepower. More significant is the weight loss of 230 pounds. The weight savings are courtesy of more carbon-fiber body parts and a reduction in sound insulation. There's also one fewer seat, reducing passenger capacity to four. The new rear seats are individual racing buckets with side bolsters that are almost as deep as the front seats.

When the M5 CS heads into production in March, it should be fairly distinctive from a regular M5. Instead of the typical chrome or brushed metallic exterior trim, the CS will sport a gold bronze (like rose gold, but with less pink) grille surround and accents. The hood will also feature more aggressive bulges and vents. Three colors are available: Brands Hatch gray, Frozen Brands Hatch gray metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.

If all of this sounds enticing, you better act quickly. BMW will only offer the M5 CS for the 2022 model year. The company has offered CS versions of other M division models before, but this is the first time it has applied it to the M5.