2020 BMW M4 Convertible
What’s new
- The BMW M4 is unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much in comfort
- Stout brakes and grippy tires are capable and trustworthy
- Interior is well-finished with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Engine and exhaust sounds can be grating
- Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
2020 BMW M4 Review
The traditional magic behind BMW's vaunted M-car lineup lies in its balance of comfort and high performance. A prime example is the 2020 BMW M4. A strong six-cylinder engine, taut handling and powerful braking make the M4 a world-class convertible, but you don't need to drive it at world-class levels to enjoy it. Its comfortable seats and user-friendly tech interface make it just as good on the daily commute or long drives out of town.
Sure, you can get those same qualities from BMW's regular 4 Series convertible. But what you won't get is the M4's brash alter ego, the one that grips the tarmac with tenacity and wildly accelerates with nearly 450 horsepower under the hood. It also looks more aggressive than the regular 4 Series thanks to subtle styling enhancements such as wider fenders and a domed hood.
One minor item of note is that the 4 Series and M4 carry over unchanged for 2020, unlike the related 3 Series, which BMW redesigned for the 2019 model year. That means the M4 is getting a bit old, at least from a design and technology standpoint. You might also find that the M4's main rival, the Mercedes-AMG C 63, is more exhilarating to drive. Overall, though, the M4 continues to be a great convertible that maximizes both performance and daily livability.
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW M4 models
The 2020 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. It comes with plenty of standard features, starting with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 lb-ft of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
An adaptive sport-tuned suspension, electronic rear differential, 18-inch wheels and high-grip tires cover the performance spectrum. And interior luxuries include leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable seats, and an infotainment system highlighted by an 8.8-inch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay and a 16-speaker surround-sound system.
A few key optional packages are also available for the M4. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 horsepower and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package offers adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, a head-up display and speed limit information.
Other options include carbon-ceramic brakes, blind-spot monitoring and wireless device charging.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$77,650
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:
- BMW Assist
- Protects car with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Parking Assistant
- Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.
BMW M4 vs. the competition
BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5
Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of any logical decision point. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.
BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. When it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle.
BMW M4 vs. Lexus RC F
While the RC F can't match the M4's outright handling, athleticism and all-around performance craft, it does deliver on the Lexus hallmarks of comfort and luxury. It also crushes the M4 on one key metric alone: its 5.0-liter V8 engine. The M4's turbo six-cylinder is a fine mill, but it doesn't sound very good at low speeds. The Lexus V8, meanwhile, sounds throaty and well-fed at any speed, and it's delightful to step into with authority.
Is the BMW M4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW M4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW M4:
Is the BMW M4 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW M4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW M4?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW M4 is the 2020 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $77,650.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $77,650
What are the different models of BMW M4?
