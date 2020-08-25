Used 1990 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

214 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M3 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 214 listings
  • 1998 BMW M3
    used

    1998 BMW M3

    115,775 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,200

    Details
  • 1998 BMW M3
    used

    1998 BMW M3

    79,240 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    42,044 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $43,997

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    65,594 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,918

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    106,831 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    Details
  • 1999 BMW M3
    used

    1999 BMW M3

    211,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW M3

    85,553 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,539

    $5,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW M3

    10,572 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $50,855

    $10,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M3

    5,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,800

    $10,527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW M3

    21,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $50,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW M3 in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW M3

    84,972 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $7,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2017 BMW M3

    22,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,949

    Details
  • 2018 BMW M3 in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW M3

    17,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,488

    $7,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M3

    21,162 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,800

    $5,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M3 in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW M3

    21,200 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,714

    $5,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2018 BMW M3

    32,270 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,998

    $4,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in White
    used

    2017 BMW M3

    25,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,678

    $5,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW M3 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW M3

    31,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,693

    $5,400 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW M3 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 214 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 1990 BMW M3

Consumer Reviews for the BMW M3

Read recent reviews for the BMW M3
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
For the M purist
ray,11/11/2007
I've owned other BMWs and this is the "Ultimate Driving Machine" like they say it is. I enjoy driving it around town and long trips both. It has never left me stranded yet. Parts are still readily available too. There are faster & better handling coupes out there, but this is just a fun car to drive. With the price of fuel rising, I think I'll keep her.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
M3
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW M3 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings