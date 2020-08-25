Used 1990 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- used
1998 BMW M3115,775 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,200
Garber Chevrolet - Highland / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 2D Convertible, 3.2L I6, Black SoftTop, harman/kardon® Sound System w/CD, M Contour II Cast Alloy Wheels. Here at Garber Chevrolet Highland we price our Pre-Owned Vehicles with Market Based Pricing. This means you the buyer get real time pricing based on what you should pay for a pre-owned vehicle not what a dealer Asks for a vehicle. No fighting for a good price here. Upfront and Transparent Pricing is our promise to you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK033XWEC39300
Stock: 21C39300P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1998 BMW M379,240 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
1998 BMW DINAN M3---Alpine White w/ Black Vaders---Dinan Supercharger, Intake, Throttle Body, Clutch, Flywheel and Software---Heated Front Seats---Harman Kardon Sound---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBG9321WEY78479
Stock: 2866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2016
- 42,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
1999 BMW M3 TURBO COUPE OVER 700 HP!!! ONLY TWO ENTHUSIEST OWNERS!! JUST 42K MILES!! FULLY BUILT MOTOR!! NO EXPENSE SPARED!! RECEIPTS AND BUILD PHOTOS INCLUDED!! COATED IN THE SUPER RARE TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT OVER LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR!! IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! DOVE VADER SEATS!! INSANE M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SUPERSPORT TIRES!! BUILD INCLUDES: ENGINE MAXIMUM PSI SHORTBLOCK REFRESH BY CES MOTORSPORT/PROLINE (LESS THAN 300 MILES ON REFRESH) PAUTER RODS CP PISTONS CES CUSTOM E36 GIRDLE VAC COATED MAIN BEARINGS UNDERSIZED .25MM VAC COATED ROD BEARINGS VAC OIL PAN BAFFLE UPGRADE ARP MAIN STUD KIT - CUSTOM EXTENDED LENGTH FOR GIRDLE UPGRADED SUPERTECH VALVETRAIN PARTS COMPLETE KIT CES EXTREME PORTING AT CYLINDER HEAD COMPETITION VALVE JOB AND CYLINDER HEAD BOWL BLEND VAC TURBO CAMS GARRETT GT40R TURBO CES 12x24x3 FMIC STEEDSPEED MANIFOLD HKS BOV EBOOST CONTROLLER CRAWFORD OIL SEPARATOR CUSTOM 3.5 EXHAUST TRANSMISSION EURO 6-SPEED TRANSMISSION UUC TWIN DISC CLUTCH - 1000 HP CAPABLE RALLYROAD EXTREME DUTY TRANSMISSION MOUNT SUSPENSION & BRAKES H&R COILOVERS TURNER REAR CHAMBER ARM ACTIVE AUTOWORKS REAR TOE BUSHINGS TURNER SWAY BARS REAR SUBFRAME REINFORCEMENT FRONT AND REAR SHOCK TOWER BRACE STOPTECH 15 FRONT CROSS DRILLED ROTORS MORE VMR V710 CSL REPLICAS RACELOGIC TRACTION CONTROL GREEDY TURBO TIMER DYNO TUNED ON 100 OCTANE BY NICK G @ CES AM/FM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SUNROOF!! MULTI INFO DISPLAY!! AMAZING SOUNDING HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM!!!! TRIP COMPUTER!! CLIMATE CONTROL!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS TECHNO VIOLET EXTERIOR PAINT - M SERIES CSL STUDDED RIMS - MICHELIN TIRES LIGHT GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR - BOOST GAUGES - OIL GAUGES - LEATHER DOVE VADER SEATS NEVER SMOKED IN FULLY DETAILED AND SERVICED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE IS FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD!! UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Leather Interior Surface - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBG9337XEY83292
Stock: CM2984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2016
- 65,594 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,918
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
If you love to drive then you'll love this car! It offers you an excellent driving experience from the time you fire the silky smooth in-line 6. Everything from acceleration, to handling, to ride, to braking is exceptional when it comes to this car. Even the driving position is superior - with 6 way adjustable seats it's easy for anyone to be comfortable. The interior is excellent, better than Volvo, VW, Audi, and Saab, without a doubt. This car grabs attention and demands respect on the road. It may not be a vette, but it will hang with the big boys on the highway. You'll get great gas mileage (20 city - 28+ highway) for a 6 cylinder! You can easily do routine maintenance yourself - brakes, oil changes, etc... Lots of aftermarket items available if you want to play around with it. Inside, you're going to love the stereo system and the control/information center console is great ( gives mpg, ext. temp, miles till empty, mile countdown for trips, tells you if something is wrong or gives any "check" codes, and much more ). Our BMW is is a grown up car with style. That styling will last forever. That's why BMW is "The Ultimate Driving Machine." Print this out and come see us today before someone else is driving it home! Thanks for looking!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK0330XEC41882
Stock: C41882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,831 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,999
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK #LMC835 WHO CHECK OUT OUR NEW ADDITION OF VERY UNIQUE HARD TO FIND 2DR COUPE CONVERTIBLE MANUAL BMW M3 AVAILABLE FOR SALE, CAR HAS BEAUTIFUL SILVER EXTERIOR, CLEAN INTERIOR, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION VERY SMOOTH ENGINE, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, ALLOY WHEEL. SOFT TOP IS IN GOOD SHAPE, GOOD TIRES, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE IT IS GONE, LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE EACH vehicle COMES WITH 3-MONTH LIMITED warranty AT LISTED PRICE. DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.Unit 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK9337XEC43634
Stock: LMC835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Hoover Southtown - Hoover / Alabama
We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive. WE OFFER QUALITY VEHICLES. We offer financing for all credit situations. We also offer Carfax Reports. We can assist in Export and Domestic Shipping . We will take Anything with a motor in trade. 205-822-3996
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW M3 .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBK0338XEC40155
Stock: C40155CON
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2004 BMW M385,553 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,539$5,457 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seats Metallic Paint Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 BMW 3 Series. This 2004 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this BMW 3 Series convertible and go. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The 3 Series M3 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 85,553mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M3 is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSBR93474PK07170
Stock: 4PK07170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 10,572 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$50,855$10,765 Below Market
Sam Jidd Luxury - Des Plaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C32H5G86151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,800$10,527 Below Market
Normandin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Jose / California
Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 **ONE OWNER**, SPECTACULAR 1-Owner Car!!, PERFECT 1-Owner Trade-In!, **CLEAN TITLE HISTORY**, 4D Sedan, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral Gray Metallic.Thank you for your interest in our BMWM3.In need of a new or pre-owned Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicle? Looking for financing, vehicle service or a specific auto part? You're in luck. Normandin Chrysler Jeep Dodge supplies all of the above and does so with excellence. We are located at 900 Capitol Expressway Auto Mall and provide San Jose, CA and surrounding areas with a staff of friendly individuals dedicated to customer satisfaction. Stop by today to check out the impressive set of services we provide. If you still have questions, call us at (877) 330-0391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C57J5L00585
Stock: 187742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- certified
2017 BMW M321,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,995
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Black; Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Black Sapphire Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Houston North today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW M3 . This BMW includes: LIGHTING PACKAGE BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 BMW. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW M3. You can tell this 2017 BMW M3 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,765mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M3 . With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW M3 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2017 BMW M3: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are long list of appearance packages and trims, high-tech options, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, A variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, and practicality and comfort *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C39H5G85451
Stock: H5G85451
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- used
2009 BMW M384,972 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$7,933 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSWD93599P361282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,949
Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Rosenberg / Texas
3.0L I6, Electronic Stability Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. White 2017 BMW M3 Base Odometer is 6001 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50H5G83718
Stock: ET1965AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M317,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,488$7,417 Below Market
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This BMW is Certified with a 5 year/Unlimited mile warranty! This 2018 BMW M3 Sedan has a Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Sonoma Beige Leather interior!Options Include a M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic, Navigation System, Executive Package, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, Power Front Seats, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Anti-Theft Alarm System, and a Moonroof. CARFAX 1-Owner! ONLY 17,086 Miles! CPOBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at BMW at Gwinnett Place stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J78653
Stock: P41088
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,162 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,800$5,146 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW M3 Competition Sedan,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $82,800.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Competition Package (Originally $4,750),*Adaptive M Suspension, Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim, 20-Inch M Sport Wheels,*Executive Package (Originally $3,900),*Heated Steering Wheel, Rear-View Camera, Park Distance Control,Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Driving Assistance Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistance, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Lighting Package (Originally $1,900),*Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeam Assist,*Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $2,650),**Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $700),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistance,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display, Park Distance Control,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Enhanced USB,600-Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Enhanced Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wireless Charging,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Apple CarPlay and Connected App Compatibility,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Power Adjustable Heated Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats, Adjustable Front Armrest,Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Automatic Full LED Adaptive Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Automatic Highbeam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensing Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim,3.0L M Twin-Power 444-HP Turbocharged 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission,Sport Tuned Adaptive M Suspension with Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C38H5G86025
Stock: 13886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 21,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,714$5,194 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah - Savannah / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, PUSH BUTTON START, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM STEREO, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CARBON-FIBER ROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, 4D Sedan, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral Gray Metallic, Black w/Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery or Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Driving Assistance Package, Executive Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 19" x 9" Front/19" x 10" Rear. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3466 miles below market average! Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C55J5L71509
Stock: HP000391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 32,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,998$4,542 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59J5J80014
Stock: 18910694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,678$5,419 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- IT'S AN ABSOLUTE ROCK STAR! - WORLD CLASS! - AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED - FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C52H5G84272
Stock: DG2516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 31,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,693$5,400 Below Market
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX * 1 OWNER * COMPETITION PACKAGE * EXECUTIVE PACKAGE * M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION * HEATED REAR SEATS * CARBON FIBER TRIM * NAVIGATION * HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND * DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS * LIGHTING PACKAGE * HEATED FRONT SEATS***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Apple Carplay, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lighting Package, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear, Wireless Charging. Reviews:* Fierce acceleration from turbocharged engine; highly capable handling with agreeable ride quality; powerful brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C38H5G84937
Stock: 5G84937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
