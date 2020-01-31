2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive
What’s new
- Six-cylinder 840i added to the lineup
- Android Auto compatibility coming later in the model year
- Part of the first generation of 8 Series introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Both available engines offer ample performance
- Comfortable for long-distance cruising
- More cargo room than you might expect
- Luxurious and refined interior
- Rear seats aren't of much use
- Styling reduces outward visibility
2020 BMW 8 Series Review
Introduced last year, the BMW 8 Series immediately won us over with its richly detailed cabin, serene ride and spacious accommodations. But its driving dynamics truly floored us. The 8 Series handles better than a vehicle this size ought to, and its twin-turbo V8 pumps out an unyielding amount of thrust. Now, for 2020, BMW has put another engine option under the hood: a turbocharged six-cylinder.
Big luxury sport coupes like the 8 Series just beg for a V8, but there is hope for this new six-cylinder 840i version. We've tested this engine in a bunch of other BMW products, and each time we've come away pleased with its silky smooth power delivery and high fuel economy. The 840i won't offer the pin-you-to-your-seat acceleration of the V8-powered M850i, but BMW says the coupe manages a 4.4-second 0-60 mph time when you opt for all-wheel drive. If these times bear out, the 8 Series would be a bit quicker than some of its V8-powered competition.
With an as-new starting price well under the six-figure mark, the 8 Series now appeals to a wider set of buyers. In its less expensive guise, the 840i provides a more luxurious experience for shoppers who previously would have considered sports cars such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW Z4. The more powerful M850i, meanwhile, offers an ideal grand-touring car experience at a lower price point than rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Aston Martin Vantage.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The brakes are touchy at low speeds, so you'll occasionally make an inelegant stop. Otherwise, the 8 Series is extraordinarily easy to drive, from the everyday commute to its high limits. Standard all-wheel drive, controlled body roll, and accurate, responsive steering encourage you to drive harder.
How comfortable is it?9.0
What's most impressive is that the 8 Series is this comfortable vis-à-vis its superb overall performance. The customary sacrifices with respect to ride quality and noise are blissfully absent.
How’s the interior?7.0
The front seats are highly adjustable, so there's no issue finding an ideal position. Visibility is slightly compromised due to the thick pillars and lack of visual references, but the standard blind-spot monitor and surround-view camera system help. Overall, none of these drawbacks are unusual for this class.
How’s the tech?7.5
All advanced driving aids work well but are optional — at a reasonable price. Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard. BMW says wireless Android Auto is coming in mid-2020.
How’s the storage?8.0
Want to use your 8 Series as a family taxi? Little kids in booster seats will be OK, but good luck trying to fit a big child safety seat in the back given the lack of space.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
BMW's basic and powertrain warranties are good for four years/50,000 miles, which is standard for the class among German rivals. Complimentary maintenance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is increasingly rare in the luxury class.
Wildcard8.5
Which 8 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 8 Series models
The 2020 BMW 8 Series is offered in three trims: 840i, 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive. All are available in either a coupe or convertible body style. (There's also a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe, which is reviewed separately.)
The 840i models are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (335 horsepower, 368 lb-ft of torque). The standard 840i is rear-wheel-drive, while the xDrives are all-wheel-drive. The M850i's turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft) sends power to all four wheels. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
Standard feature highlights on the 840i include adaptive dampers, a power trunklid, soft-close doors, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The convertible adds a power-folding cloth top, and all-wheel-drive models add all-wheel steering (optional for the rear-drive 840i).
Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
In addition to the more powerful engine, the M850i adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, an aerodynamic body kit, a sportier suspension tune, an M Sport differential, and upgraded sport seats with ventilation.
BMW's options packages for the 8 Series primarily consist of advanced driver safety features. The two main ones are the Driving Assistance package (parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, lane keeping assist and an automated parking system) and the Driving Assistance Professional package (adaptive cruise control and added semi-automated driving assist functionality). The coupe is also eligible for the Cooling and High Performance Tire package (upgraded engine cooling and tires for high-performance applications).
Other notable options include a carbon-fiber roof, a gear selector and select controls in faceted glass, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Sponsored cars related to the 8 Series
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 BMW 8 Series.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$121,400
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
|M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$111,900
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 8 Series safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. The system applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to wander out of its marked lanes.
- Active Guard
- Detects an imminent collision and then pre-tensions seat belts, closes the windows, and keeps the brakes applied to prevent a secondary collision.
BMW 8 Series vs. the competition
BMW 8 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
One of the 8 Series' primary competitors is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. The S-Class is truly a remarkable vehicle, with an opulent interior, exotic features and sublime driving experience. The S-Class is not as sporty as the 8 Series, and the V8-only lineup means it's not as affordable either.
BMW 8 Series vs. Lexus LC 500
With futuristic styling, a cushy ride and a sonorous V8, the Lexus LC 500 is a serious contender in the luxury coupe category. We're also enchanted by the driver-centric interior design; the "floating" door handles are a particular favorite. The only significant drawback is the frustrating-to-use interface for the infotainment system.
BMW 8 Series vs. Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 has been the sports-car gold standard for decades, and that remains true for its 2020 redesign. The cabin makes a strong impression thanks to its emphasis on technology, practicality and luxury. Driving dynamics are as good as ever, and even the base engine offers fantastic performance. It's sportier than the 8 Series but not as luxurious or comfortable.
FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 8 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 8 Series:
- Six-cylinder 840i added to the lineup
- Android Auto compatibility coming later in the model year
- Part of the first generation of 8 Series introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 8 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 8 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 8 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 8 Series is the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $111,900.
Other versions include:
- M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $121,400
- M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $111,900
What are the different models of BMW 8 Series?
More about the 2020 BMW 8 Series
2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive Overview
The 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 8 Series M850i xDrive.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 8 Series M850i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M850i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrives are available in my area?
2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 8 Series M850i xDrive for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive 8 Series M850i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 8 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,979.
Find a new BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,331.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive and all available trim types: M850i xDrive, M850i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2020 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used BMW Z4
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi S8 2020
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- Kia K900 2019
- 2020 Audi S7
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2020 S6
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2020 GS F
- 2020 Cadillac CT4