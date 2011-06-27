2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible
What’s new
- Six-cylinder 840i added to the lineup
- Android Auto compatibility coming later in the model year
- Part of the first generation of 8 Series introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Both available engines offer ample performance
- Comfortable for long-distance cruising
- More cargo room than you might expect
- Luxurious and refined interior
- Rear seats aren't of much use
- Styling reduces outward visibility
2020 BMW 8 Series Review
Introduced last year, the BMW 8 Series immediately won us over with its richly detailed cabin, serene ride and spacious accommodations. But its driving dynamics truly floored us. The 8 Series handles better than a vehicle this size ought to, and its twin-turbo V8 pumps out an unyielding amount of thrust. Now, for 2020, BMW has put another engine option under the hood: a turbocharged six-cylinder.
Big luxury sport coupes like the 8 Series just beg for a V8, but there is hope for this new six-cylinder 840i version. We've tested this engine in a bunch of other BMW products, and each time we've come away pleased with its silky smooth power delivery and high fuel economy. The 840i won't offer the pin-you-to-your-seat acceleration of the V8-powered M850i, but BMW says the coupe manages a 4.4-second 0-60 mph time when you opt for all-wheel drive. If these times bear out, the 8 Series would be a bit quicker than some of its V8-powered competition.
With an as-new starting price well under the six-figure mark, the 8 Series now appeals to a wider set of buyers. In its less expensive guise, the 840i provides a more luxurious experience for shoppers who previously would have considered sports cars such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and BMW Z4. The more powerful M850i, meanwhile, offers an ideal grand-touring car experience at a lower price point than rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Aston Martin Vantage.
Which 8 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 8 Series models
The 2020 BMW 8 Series is offered in three trims: 840i, 840i xDrive and M850i xDrive. All are available in either a coupe or convertible body style. (There's also a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe, which is reviewed separately.)
The 840i models are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (335 horsepower, 368 lb-ft of torque). The standard 840i is rear-wheel-drive, while the xDrives are all-wheel-drive. The M850i's turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft) sends power to all four wheels. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
Standard feature highlights on the 840i include adaptive dampers, a power trunklid, soft-close doors, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The convertible adds a power-folding cloth top, and all-wheel-drive models add all-wheel steering (optional for the rear-drive 840i).
Inside, you get a head-up display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
In addition to the more powerful engine, the M850i adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, an aerodynamic body kit, a sportier suspension tune, an M Sport differential, and upgraded sport seats with ventilation.
BMW's options packages for the 8 Series primarily consist of advanced driver safety features. The two main ones are the Driving Assistance package (parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, lane keeping assist and an automated parking system) and the Driving Assistance Professional package (adaptive cruise control and added semi-automated driving assist functionality). The coupe is also eligible for the Cooling and High Performance Tire package (upgraded engine cooling and tires for high-performance applications).
Other notable options include a carbon-fiber roof, a gear selector and select controls in faceted glass, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.
Features & Specs
|840i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$97,400
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|840i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$100,300
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$121,400
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 8 Series safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. The system applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to wander out of its marked lanes.
- Active Guard
- Detects an imminent collision and then pre-tensions seat belts, closes the windows, and keeps the brakes applied to prevent a secondary collision.
BMW 8 Series vs. the competition
BMW 8 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
One of the 8 Series' primary competitors is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. The S-Class is truly a remarkable vehicle, with an opulent interior, exotic features and sublime driving experience. The S-Class is not as sporty as the 8 Series, and the V8-only lineup means it's not as affordable either.
BMW 8 Series vs. Lexus LC 500
With futuristic styling, a cushy ride and a sonorous V8, the Lexus LC 500 is a serious contender in the luxury coupe category. We're also enchanted by the driver-centric interior design; the "floating" door handles are a particular favorite. The only significant drawback is the frustrating-to-use interface for the infotainment system.
BMW 8 Series vs. Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 has been the sports-car gold standard for decades, and that remains true for its 2020 redesign. The cabin makes a strong impression thanks to its emphasis on technology, practicality and luxury. Driving dynamics are as good as ever, and even the base engine offers fantastic performance. It's sportier than the 8 Series but not as luxurious or comfortable.
FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW 8 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 8 Series:
- Six-cylinder 840i added to the lineup
- Android Auto compatibility coming later in the model year
- Part of the first generation of 8 Series introduced for 2019
Is the BMW 8 Series reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW 8 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 8 Series?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 8 Series is the 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $97,400.
Other versions include:
- 840i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $97,400
- 840i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $100,300
- M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $121,400
What are the different models of BMW 8 Series?
