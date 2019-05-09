  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe

What’s new

  • All-new model
  • Revives the 8 Series nameplate last seen in the 1990s
  • Coupe and convertible body styles
  • Standard V8 power

Pros & Cons

  • Stirring performance
  • Comfortable for hours of touring
  • Luxurious and refined interior
  • More cargo room than you might expect
  • Tiny back seat
BMW 8 Series for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$111,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which 8 Series does Edmunds recommend?

There aren't any trim levels to pick from, so the real decision comes down to coupe or convertible. If you're more into performance, the coupe is your choice because you can add a carbon-fiber roof as well as the Cooling and High Performance Tire package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

The original BMW 8 Series debuted in the 1990s. This sleek coupe stood out among the already aspirational competition, even if it only lasted about a decade. Now it's back and reborn in the form of the 2019 BMW 8 Series. The new model takes a lot of its predecessor's spirit and combines it with a lot more power, performance and technology.

This driver's car won't force you to sacrifice comfort. It's just as pleasing to take on an empty curvy road aggressively as it is to cruise leisurely on a weekend getaway. The latter may be best suited to the new 8 Series convertible. For the rare driver who wants even more performance, an M8 variant has been confirmed for production at a later date.

Despite its rather large dimensions, the 8 Series has surprisingly little rear seat space. It's so limiting that we're not entirely convinced children will be comfortable back there. Overall, though, we think the 2019 BMW 8 Series effectively does its heritage proud while giving shoppers of big luxury coupe and convertibles something new to lust after.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 8 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 BMW 8 Series models

The four-seat 2019 BMW 8 Series is offered in a single M850i xDrive trim in either a coupe or convertible body style. Both are powered by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 horsepower, 553 lb-ft of torque). An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered and sends power to all four wheels.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED/laser headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, a power trunklid, soft-close doors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a sport exhaust, selectable drive modes, all-wheel steering and an automated parking system. The convertible adds a power-folding cloth top.

Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, an auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirror, a virtual instrument panel, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats with memory functions, interior ambient lighting, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, a surround-view camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless charging pad, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio, and BMW Remote Services (emergency communications, remote controls and concierge services).

Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beams.

Bundled options include the Driving Assistance Professional package that contains enhanced driving assist systems plus a vehicle stop lever you can pull in case of a health emergency. There's also the BMW Individual Composition option that allows buyers to specify unique paint and interior treatments. Other add-ons include a carbon-fiber roof, a gear selector and select controls in faceted glass, a microsuede headliner, dark-finished exterior trim elements, a night-vision camera, and a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system.

The coupe is eligible for the Cooling and High Performance Tire package (upgraded engine cooling and tires for high-performance applications) while a neck warmer can be added to the convertible.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort9.0
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.5
We have high expectations for this segment when it comes to performance, and the 8 Series meets or exceeds them. More noteworthy, however, is how easy the 8 Series is to drive, from the everyday commute all the way to its high limits. It oozes with the kind of confidence that encourages you to drive harder.

Acceleration

8.5
There's a brief initial delay in acceleration, but the 8 Series gathers speed with authority thereafter. At the test track, it reached 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, which is comparably quick to rival luxury sport coupes. There's an abundance of traction, even on wet pavement, and the burly V8 sounds great.

Braking

8.0
The firm brake pedal is easy to modulate and instills confidence. Unfortunately, the last couple of inches of slowing are met with an inelegant and abrupt stop. The 8 Series needed 108 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, a few feet longer than we're used to seeing from large luxury cars with summer tires.

Steering

8.5
The 8 Series comes standard with four-wheel-steering, giving it good low-speed maneuverability and graceful motions on winding roads. Steering effort is appropriate for a touring coupe and increases in Sport modes. There's not a lot of feedback for the driver, but it is very accurate and responsive.

Handling

8.0
Standard all-wheel drive gives the 8 Series thrilling but sure-footed handling, even in wet conditions. In Sport mode, body roll is effectively reduced, yet there's enough compliance for midcorner bumps. Stability control is well-tuned to allow for some yaw and will rein you back in if you get too far out of shape.

Drivability

8.5
The 8 Series puts few demands on the driver in dense city conditions, yet it's rewarding on a challenging road. Few cars have this kind of flexibility. Shifts from the eight-speed automatic are smooth and quick in Comfort mode and aggressively strong in Sport modes. Low-speed acceleration response, however, could be a touch smoother.

Comfort

9.0
The 8 Series gets all the high marks expected from a fine luxury sport coupe. What's more impressive is that it's this comfortable in combination with the superb overall performance. The customary sacrifices in relation to ride quality and noise are blissfully absent.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats have aggressive side bolstering to keep you firmly planted when cornering. They're adjustable but may still be confining for larger passengers. Otherwise, the seats are well-shaped for many hours of comfortable touring and have plenty of adjustments. The rear seats are comically small.

Ride comfort

8.5
In Comfort mode, the adaptive dampers soften to absorb bumps and ruts in the road for a ride that is better than you'll experience in many luxury sport coupes. In Sport modes, the dampers stiffen to dial out body roll, and the difference is noticeable. That said, it's not at all punishing.

Noise & vibration

9.0
You hear everything you want to, and nothing you don't in the 8 Series. Wind and road noise are impressively silenced, yet you can still hear just enough of the burly V8 exhaust/engine note to be inspired. There are no detectable squeaks or creaks, even on rough surfaces.

Climate control

9.0
The automatic climate control is quick to cool things down on a hot day, and there's an even distribution of air. The controls are easy to use, and once set, you rarely have to adjust the temperature. The available ventilated seats keep you feeling fresh after hundreds of miles behind the wheel.

Interior

7.0
The look and feel of the 8 Series' cabin is a huge asset, and it's also very easy to live with. All controls are pleasantly intuitive. And at least for front passengers, it's a wonderful place to do some long-distance touring. Deductions for rear-seat space and visibility are pretty common in this class, too.

Ease of use

8.0
The primary controls are well-placed for virtual no-look operation, and supporting buttons and switches are about as easy to use. BMW's Live Cockpit gauge cluster isn't as useful as other digital gauge clusters. Gesture controls for basic audio functions seem gimmicky at first, but with repeated use may become preferred to traditional volume and skip functions.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The long doors can impede entry and egress in tight parking spots, and you'll need to stoop quite a bit to get in. But that's not all that uncommon for the class. Once seated, there's a long reach back to grab the seat belts. Accessing the rear seats requires shimmying through a narrow passage. Good luck getting out.

Driving position

8.5
With 20-way-adjustable front seats and plenty of travel in those adjustments and the telescoping steering column, small and large drivers alike can find their optimal position. There are no perceivable compromises to contend with.

Roominess

6.0
The cockpit has a snug wraparound feel without being confining, and there's ample lateral space for your elbows. The rear seats are tiny, even for children, making them better suited to cargo overflow than passengers.

Visibility

7.0
The lack of visual references makes the 8 Series feel bigger than it is when you're maneuvering in tight spots. The large rear roof pillars sometimes get in the way, particularly in sharp left turns and when changing lanes. The standard 360-degree cameras and blind-spot monitor do a good job of alleviating guesswork.

Quality

9.0
For six-figure luxury touring coupes, our expectations run fairly high. The 8 Series easily satisfies with premium materials and sturdy construction. The optional Glass Controls (gear selector, engine stop-start and iDrive dial) are a unique offering but also polarizing.

Utility

8.0
Drawbacks are few in regard to convenience. The trunk is massive for the class and can accept surprisingly large and bulky cargo. The interior designers have given the 8 Series a fair number of usable spaces to hold your personal items, too.

Small-item storage

7.5
Storage for your personal items is adequate but not generous. Pockets, bins and cupholders are moderately sized. The standard wireless charging pad with a rubberized surface ensures your phone will stay put.

Cargo space

9.0
At 14.8 cubic feet, the trunk is surprisingly spacious — far more than you'd expect or possibly need for the class. That's just a few feet shy of a BMW 3 Series sedan. Adding to the abundance of cargo space is a low liftover height and remote seatback releases.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Car seat anchors are well-labeled, but space is at such a premium, only a booster seat will likely be suitable back there. A rear-facing infant seat will be a tight fit, even if the front seat is all the way forward. Accessing rear passengers will also pose a challenge.

Technology

7.5
The only item missing in terms of in-car tech is Android Auto integration. We knock BMW for only offering one year of Apple CarPlay for free when you can get unlimited use in every other car with it. Otherwise, the 8 Series has most of the latest features you'd want or expect.

Smartphone integration

6.5
Apple CarPlay is included, but only for a one-year trial. After that it's a subscription ($80 per year or $300 for 20 years), which is unusual in the industry. On the bright side, you can use it without a cable on the wireless charging pad. Android Auto is not supported. There are both USB-A and USB-C type ports for charging.

Driver aids

7.5
Forward collision mitigation and lane departure warnings are well-tuned to avoid false alarms. The rear cross-traffic alert and the rearview camera's wide view are helpful since the roof pillars impedes the view out the back. We would have expected adaptive cruise to be standard, though, especially at this price.

Voice control

8.0
Native voice controls through the new iDrive system are accurate and understand natural language, but sometimes take a moment to process since the system is cloud-based. If you're in an area with weak internet connectivity, you're better off using the buttons and menus. Apple CarPlay is marginally easier to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 8 Series.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • technology
  • appearance
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love it
Patrick,
M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

BMW owner for years with just about all models under my belt. This car, M850i, is by far my favorite. Power, sound, comfort, ease of use and looks. Highly recommend this car.

5 out of 5 stars, Does it All
RayL,
M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Came from many BMW and other sport/luxury cars, last one was the 650i xdrive. The m850i is a fantastic integration of super powerful sport car and civilized GT touring machine. While expensive, a lot of discounts are available, putting it well below the competition. Totally satisfied!

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

2019 BMW 8 Series video

2019 BMW 8 Series vs. 2020 Porsche 911 -- Battle of the Grand Tourers

2019 BMW 8 Series vs. 2020 Porsche 911 -- Battle of the Grand Tourers

[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Meet the eighth wonder of the 911 world. Codename 992, this, the latest generation of the Porsche 911 Carrera S, has just landed in the US so we thought we'd pitch it straight into battle with its most obvious rival. MARK TAKAHASHI: That Porsche 911 is a special grand touring car, no doubt. But it has a new challenger with an old name. This is the BMW 8 Series, and it has a lot of the same style and refinement. And at least on paper, for performance, it's its most direct competitor. ALISTAIR WEAVER: We'll drive them on the road, on the track, and yes, we'll even drag race them. Then we'll argue about which one is best. But before all of that, please subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel, and head to Edmunds.com for a great deal and all your car shopping needs. Over the past 20 or 30 years, Porsche has really worked hard to broaden the appeal of the 911. If you want a hardcore, track-focused version, you can still choose the GT3 or the GT2, but the entry-level Carrera and this, the Carrera S, are really everyday sports cars. This latest interior is much improved. The quality's superb, and all the latest infotainment gadgets are focused on this large touchscreen. The driving position's great. The seats are supported but cossetting. And while the ride quality's not quite as good as a luxury sedan or SUV, this would be a brilliant, long-distance car, something to go coast-to-coast. It's what, in the olden days, people would call a GT, a grand tourer. MARK TAKAHASHI: For a starting price of $115,000, that Carrera S better be special. This 850-- it starts just about $2,000 less, but it has a huge advantage when it comes to standard features. You get way more with this car. Not just all wheel drive, all wheel steering, and adaptive dampers, but a lot of convenience and advanced safety features that, quite frankly, should be standard on that 911. Overall, the big difference between these two cars is this is more comfortable and practical than the 911. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No one does evolution quite like Porsche. This, the eighth generation of the 911, is instantly familiar. There's the classic silhouette and those voluptuous hips, but look a little closer and you see some exquisite new detailing. These headlights, for example, are haute couture. And have a look at this. Now, this is a little bit geeky, but I love the fact that the badge is now recessed into the hood. Yeah, just imagine how expensive that is to manufacture. Take a walk down the flanks, press the key, and the door handles now pop out to meet you. Arguably, the biggest change, though, is here at the back. Like every new Porsche, the latest generation of 911 has a red strip on every variant, and the exhausts now protrude from the rear bumper. Hiding under here is the now-familiar 3-liter twin turbo flat 6 that was found in the old 911, except that it's been redeveloped to offer an extra 23 horsepower. So that's 443 horsepower in total. Now, I know this is entirely subjective, and the 992 is beautifully executed, but overall, I'm not sure I didn't prefer the look of the old 991. MARK TAKAHASHI: Alistair makes some great points on the 911, but that silhouette, for me? It's actually getting a little too familiar. It's not turning heads the way 911s used to, and certainly isn't turning heads the way the 850 is. The 850 follows my favorite formula for touring coupe, and that's a long hood up front with a big stonking V8 underneath. It's a lot of great surface treatments throughout the entire car. I love the double-bubble roof and all of these sharp creases and coved-out surfaces. They lighten that visual weight. This graceful roofline tapers down to the stubby, but not tiny, trunk. It has 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space. That's almost triple what the 911 has. And the-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Blah, blah, blah, blah. If you want luggage capacity, frankly, buy an SUV. And to my eyes, it still looks like a $120,000 German Camaro. MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, ouch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Anyway, should we hit the track? MARK TAKAHASHI: Sure. Let's see what your Sport Beetle can do. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So before we get out to the circuit and find out how well these cars go around corners, we thought we'd have an old fashioned drag race. It's a classic battle-- front engine V8, all-wheel drive versus rear engine, flat 6, rear-wheel drive. Mark has an extra 80 horsepower, but of course, he has a power-to-weight disadvantage. And so does his car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I live my life 1,320 feet at a time. I am Groot. [ENGINES REVVING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: [YELLING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Oh, no. No. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Ha. Easy. MARK TAKAHASHI: Boo. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One mil. One mil to the empire. This really came as no surprise, as when we tested these cars of the Edmunds Test Track, the 911 had a half-second advantage in the quarter-mile. But straight line speed doesn't necessarily mean it's a better sports car. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us go. Impress me. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Impress you. It is amazing jumping onto the circuit. We've talked a lot at the top of the show and off-camera about how the 911 is turning into a GT, and you need a GT3 if you want to be a real hardcore enthusiast. Then you get out on a circuit like this and stick it into Sport Plus mode, and it just comes alive. It's just wonderful. It's so agile, so precise. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's so much more fun to drive, and it seems more at home being tossed around like this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's strange, because on the road, I was really disappointed by the sound of this engine, certainly compared to the naturally-aspirated 911s of old. But now on the track, it does kind of sound good, doesn't it? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It sounds a lot better when you can really wind it up, like we are right now. But in the city, I was as disappointed as I was with the 718 Boxster and Cayman. It just didn't sound good. It didn't encourage you to drive it hard. But you're right, it's singing just fine right here. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's interesting. The last time I was on the streets of Willow Circuit, I was actually in a 911 GT3. And I'm not going to pretend that this is as exciting as that car, which really is track-focused. But it's still mighty good. You don't need a 911 GT3 to have a fun track day car. And of course, this is so much more usable on the road. It's amazing how, once you put it into Sport Plus setting, once you start to lean on it, how it manages to change character, and how much that kind of essence of what a Porsche is all about is maintained. And I don't want to kind of wax lyrical and make this sound like a puff piece, but it's pretty good. I think above all else, what makes this car for me is just the steering. I remember when Porsche first introduced electric power steering, and all the traditionalists, me included, were horrified that the last minutia of steering feel had gone. But I think they did an amazing job in the time between then and now of improving this system. And this is still the best steering on any road car on sale today. I love it. MARK TAKAHASHI: This latest redesign for the 992 did a lot, interior-wise. It cleaned it up, but I'm almost thinking they cleaned it up too much because we used to complain there are too many buttons, and now I'm saying, there aren't enough buttons. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I agree. It's all our fault. The one thing about the touchscreen-- everything now is focused on this screen. But you have to be pretty precise. And if you're on a slightly bumpy road, I found myself kind of a bit all over the place. MARK TAKAHASHI: And the buttons are a little on the small side, and you have to give it a pretty decent poke to get it to actually respond. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So there's a few odd things in here. This sort of piano-black plastic in the middle-- I've been prodding it for the last few days expecting it to be a button, and there's nothing behind it. And all you get is these kind of greasy finger marks. MARK TAKAHASHI: I also feel like it's wasted potential. They could have put a little storage there, a couple slots, a pocket or something for your personal effects, which is a little lacking in this car. And there's some usability, some functionality problems I have with it, as well. ALISTAIR WEAVER: If you have it in the navigation setting, a lot of the map is actually obscured by the steering wheel and the clock, and the temperature gauge is obscured by the other side of the steering wheel. So it's far from perfect. But one detail I love, though, is this central rev counter, which has been a hallmark of every 911. And they've gone for a real retro feel. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. It certainly has that aesthetic of a nice fine expensive wristwatch. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This car, above all else, feels like a luxury good, which given that, in this specification, it costs nearly $140,000, then it kind of needs to. MARK TAKAHASHI: But that's it. That's it right there-- that noise, and the feeling of being kind of shuffled around a little bit, taking each turn. That's what every 911 should feel like. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I am surprised at how different it feels. When you get out of the BMW, which let's face it, might not be the M8, but it's still an M850. So I expected a greater sharpness to it. And yet, the difference is absolutely colossal. They don't feel like rivals anymore out here. They feel like cars built for entirely different purposes. And that's a bit of a surprise how different they feel. I expected this not to feel as good on the circuit, and I expected the BMW to feel better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Really? I'm intrigued, because I mean, it's fairly well-known you're a Porsche-phile. ALISTAIR WEAVER: [LAUGHS] MARK TAKAHASHI: This 911 is instantly easy to drive. You know what to expect. There isn't a lot of getting to know you, as I had to do with the 8 series. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I think that's fair. I think no rear-engined 443-horsepower sports cars has any right to be this easy to drive. And of course, as we have been, you can turn all the gadgets off and start to slide it around, and then you can make it oversteer. And you have to provoke it pretty hard these days, but you can still make it dance if you want to. [MUSIC PLAYING] So Mark, we just jumped out of the 911. I think both of us were hugely impressed by that on the track. This feels, even from the passenger seat, very different. MARK TAKAHASHI: I think it feels different from every seat, actually. It's an 1,100-pound difference between the two cars, and even though this has an 80-horsepower advantage, it's all given back. You really feel that weight transfer back and forth in a way that you don't in the 911. The 911 is so much tidier and happier on track than this. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I was amazed at just how different this felt, at how much bigger and heavier it feels. The 911 almost shrinks around you on the circuit. This feels like it grows. And I think a lot of that is not just the mass, but also the steering. This gives you so little feedback, compared to the Porsche, on what's going on. And I think that's been a criticism of a lot of recent BMWs. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's funny that we don't have any steering feel in this because it is really important. Especially in this car with all that weight in the nose, I want to feel when we're starting to wash out those front tire patches. But it is still very competent. As soon as they start washing away, we get a little more traction from the all-wheel drive system. But the 911 is simply a better track car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And I think for a car with an M badge-- I know it's not the M8. We're driving that shortly-- I kind of still expect a little bit more. And it's frustrating, in a way, because you feel that there's actually a really good chassis and a good setup. And it's just the tactile bits-- the throttle response, the steering feel, even the brake feel, as well-- it just doesn't feel as harmonious as the Porsche. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's a little softer. It's a little sloppier. ALISTAIR WEAVER: A lot sloppier. MARK TAKAHASHI: I wouldn't say a lot. Come on. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It just feels like a big, blunt instrument in the way that the Porsche is this kind of finely-crafted scalpel. And at the beginning of this film, and off-camera, as well, we've been talking about how the 911's become this GT, this grand tourer. It's got bigger. It's got heavier. But when you come to the circuit and really push them, then there's still a world of difference between the 911 and pretty much anything else in this market. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. They've certainly had a few decades to fine-tune it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: You sort of muscled this around the circuit in a way that the 911 is all about finesse and fingertip control. MARK TAKAHASHI: And that might be one of the reasons why I also like it. I like Mustangs. I like big, beefy V8s that you kind of have to work to get. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is. I just wish it gave me a little bit more feedback. So I don't mind muscling it, but I kind of want to know what the car's doing. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, and I'm holding out hope for that M8, that maybe that will be the sharper, rougher one. I think they gave themselves that room to improve. ALISTAIR WEAVER: One thing I will say is, when I originally saw this car, I wasn't super impressed by the interior. But now, driving it out in the real world, I kind of like it. MARK TAKAHASHI: It's certainly more practical than the Porsche, in a number of ways. They've got their infotainment system dialed in really well. It's the right reach for me. It's the right size screen. I like it is in my sight lines. But everything else-- placed kind of right where I want them, mostly in interior storage. I actually have a little pad for my phone, as well as a center armrest bin and bigger pockets, which I think is actually important for a grand touring car. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing that I like, actually, is although this screen in the center here is touch sensitive, you've also got this rotary control knob down here. Maybe we're just getting old, but I actually like the idea of having a kind of rotary node that's easier to control and a little bit more precise than prodding. And it helps my OCD, as well. MARK TAKAHASHI: Well, one thing about that dial is it allows you to operate the system without being nearly as distracted because when you're using a touchscreen, you actually have to look at the screen and navigate towards where you want it, versus this, which has little detentes, so you just kind of move it from hot spot to hot spot. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It also has a proper gear stick. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yes. ALISTAIR WEAVER: None of that sort of little-- MARK TAKAHASHI: It looks like a little electric shaver. There's one area where I can see the 911 has an advantage, and that's visibility. It's a nearly unimpeded view outward, mostly because that front roof pillar is thinner. I'm having to bob back and forth with the sharp left turns on this track that I don't have to do in the 911. And that's also true when you want to look off to the sides and in the back. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I know this car has a lot bigger trunk than the 911. We can absolutely agree on that. But those rear seats are still pretty much useless. MARK TAKAHASHI: But maybe they're a little more accommodating than a 911? There's only one way to find out. Alastair, I believe the sensation I'm feeling right now is regret. Yeah, it's not meant for-- oh, dear. It's not meant for adults back here. It's meant for children. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is quite a nice little sequence of corners, actually. You take it in on the brakes, just use the inertia of the car. MARK TAKAHASHI: I make poor life decisions. What's our safe word? Sea cucumber. Sea cucumber. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sea cucumber? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's my safe word. You know too much about me now. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Have you had enough, Mark? MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah, I'm done. [MUSIC PLAYING] When we started out this morning, we thought it was going to be a really close battle. But as the day wore on, the gap has widened. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It has, and to be honest, we've been surprised just how different these two cars really are. Despite the M for motorsport in the M850i, this is really a luxury sporting sedan in a pretty coupe body. MARK TAKAHASHI: Which is one of the reasons we both agree that after a long day at the track, it's our choice to get us home because it's just a little bit more comfortable. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But if you want something that's really going to engage you, going to excite you, going to put a smile on your face, if you want a real sports car, then the only choice is the 911. Porsche's done a great job with this eighth generation. It's even easier to live with on a daily basis. The new interior, for example, is much improved. But underneath, it's still a 911. And out here on the circuit, it just felt fabulous. Our top-rated sports coupe just got a little bit better. MARK TAKAHASHI: Let us know what you think in the comments below. Hit subscribe. And for more information on the Porsche, the BMW, and all of its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That's Edmunds-- MARK TAKAHASHI: Dot-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Com. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Alistair Weaver and Mark Takahashi pit the 2019 BMW 8 Series against the 2020 Porsche 911. Both the Porsche 992 and the M850i are stout performers that you can also drive every day. Does the 911 Carrera S sports car background give it an advantage over the more comfort-oriented 8 Series? Watch to find out.

Features & Specs

M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
M850i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$111,900
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 8 Series safety features:

Frontal Collision Warning
Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent. The system applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to wander out of its marked lanes.
Active Protection System
Detects an imminent collision and then pretensions seat belts, closes the windows, and keeps the brakes applied to prevent a secondary collision.

BMW 8 Series vs. the competition

BMW 8 Series vs. Porsche 911

The lighter and smaller 911 performs on a noticeably higher level, but it comes up short in regard to convenience. Luggage and cargo space is very limited compared to what the 8 Series provides. Also, a similarly equipped 911 will cost quite a bit more than the 8 Series.

Compare BMW 8 Series & Porsche 911 features

BMW 8 Series vs. Audi R8

The Audi R8 has the performance to back up its exotic styling. It's technologically advanced, but not to the point where you feel any less in charge of driving. Like the 8 Series, it won't beat you up after a few hours of driving or force other comfort sacrifices in the name of performance. The two-seat, mid-engine layout, however, does limit luggage space.

Compare BMW 8 Series & Audi R8 features

BMW 8 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupe isn't as athletic as the BMW 8 Series. Rather, it skews more toward the luxury side of the spectrum. The AMG variants have absurd amounts of power, but the heavy curb weight and softer suspension don't encourage aggressive cornering. The interior is impeccably designed with very refined materials.

Compare BMW 8 Series & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

Related 8 Series Articles

Edmunds Track Tested: 2019 BMW M850i Coupe

Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorOctober 9th, 2019

Among luxury sport coupes, you typically have choices that either bias toward comfort or performance. The new BMW 8 Series is remarkable for its ability to deliver both in abundance. On top of that, the interior is elegantly modern, has plenty of new tech and there's more trunk space than its sleek exterior suggests. Choosing between this and the venerable Porsche 911 will be a tough decision. We took the 2019 BMW M850i to the Edmunds test track to put it through its paces. Read on to see all of the numbers and information from our proprietary testing process, plus exclusive driving impressions from the best testing crew in the business.

2019 BMW M850i Coupe Performance Testing Results

Price as tested: $119,295
Date of test: 6/3/2019
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Odometer: 2,810
Powertrain: 4.4L V8 Turbo | 8-Speed Automatic | AWD
Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm

2019 M850i Coupe Acceleration

Acceleration Test Result
0-30 mph 1.6 sec
0-45 mph 2.5 sec
0-60 mph 3.6 sec
0-75 mph 5.1 sec
Quarter-mile 11.8 sec @ 118.0 mph
0-60 mph w/1 ft rollout 3.4 sec

"For such a heavy car, and with turbos, the 850 got off the line very well in its key-up run. Even more impressive considering it's not a mild hybrid. The gearing is pretty damn tall — I think second gear goes to nearly 70 and third is taller still. But the motor makes the power to pull those gears. Indicated redline is 6k and that's where it shifted. Motor sounds great and the shifts were near seamless and always fast. With launch control selected (gear selector in S, ESC off and with throttle brake overlap to 3k rpm), I could swear it picks the front wheels off the ground. The rear end squats pretty hard and you get some wheelspin from the front axle. Nuts. Shifts are now handled at 6.5k and are typically German and overly firm for effect. The motor never really stops pulling and the 118 mph trap speed confirms that. Did I mention it sounds great?"

2019 M850i Coupe Braking

Braking Test Result
30-0 mph 27 ft
60-0 mph 108 ft

"Stable, confident, et cetera. The pedal is fairly firm and requires a good bit of pressure but you're rewarded with pretty tremendous stopping power. The shocks firm up under hard braking and I noticed no discernible difference between Comfort and Sport Plus during my runs. There was quite a lot of spring back after each stop — my head whacked the headrest on four out of the five runs. The pedal does feels strangely wooden, but the driver is never bothered by ABS pulsing or other vibrations. Total confidence."

2019 M850i Coupe Handling

Handling Test Result
Skidpad, 200-ft diameter 1.01 g

"Big numbers from a big car. The ESC is very well-calibrated (at least on the skid pad), as there was no real difference in times/numbers no matter what mode I had selected. Turn-in is very quick and it feels like there's fast-acting rear steering at these speeds. Throttle control is a bit clunky and I'd like something more finite — especially with these capabilities. Very accurate steering, but there's not much mention of grip from the wheel. Thankfully the car defaults to a mild push and feels totally safe. Sport Plus steering mode feels really good and isn't unduly heavy."

2019 BMW M850i Coupe Vehicle Details

Drivetrain
Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive
Engine Type: Conventional Gasoline                                                                 
Engine Configuration: V8                                                    
Engine Displacement (liters): 4.4                                                   
Engine Induction Type: Turbocharged                                                               
Indicated Redline: 6,000
Actual Redline (rev limit): 6,500                                           
Fuel Type: 91 octane                                                                    
Transmission Type: Automatic                                                                
Transmission Speeds: 8
Paddle Shifters: Yes, wheel mounted                                                       
Downshift Rev Match/Throttle Blip: Yes                                    
Holds Gears at Rev Limiter: No

Curb Weight and Weight Distribution
Curb weight as tested (lbs): 4,382                                       
Weight L/F (lbs): 1,168                                   
Weight L/R (lbs): 1,000                                             
Weight R/F (lbs): 1,223                                             
Weight R/R (lbs): 991                                               
Weight distribution, front (%): 54.6                                                 
GVWR (lbs): Not given                                   

Brakes
ABS Type: Full ABS                                                           
Brake Rotor Type - Front: 1-Piece Disc                                    
Brake Rotor (other) - Front: Vented                                                                   
Brake Caliper Type - Front: Fixed                                                            
Brake Pistons - Front: 4                                            
Brake Rotor Type - Rear: 1-Piece Disc                                                              
Brake Rotor (other) - Rear: Vented                                                          
Brake Caliper Type - Rear: Sliding                                      
Brake Pistons - Rear: 1                                                                 
Parking Brake: Button                           

Tires
Tire pressure spec - Front: 39                                                                 
Tire pressure spec - Rear: 39                                             
Tire Make: Bridgestone                         
Tire Model: Potenza S007                               
Tire Tread: Asymmetrical                                                              
Tire Type: Regular                                                              
Tire Season: Summer                                                                   
Tire Size (sidewall) - Front: 245/35 R20 95Y                                  
Tire Size (sidewall) - Rear: 275/30 R20 97Y                                   
Spare Tire Type: Sealant plus inflator                                                      
Tire Treadwear Rating: 240                                                                    
Tire Temperature Rating: A                                                                     
Tire Traction Rating: A      

About the Driver
From radar guns to GPS-driven data loggers, Jonathan has been pushing cars to their limits (for science!) since 2005. Today, he helps manage Edmunds' testing dream team.

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible First Look

Second 8 Series Body Style Drops the Top

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorNovember 1st, 2018

When BMW debuted the new 8 Series earlier this year, it had been two decades since we last saw the German automaker's flagship coupe. Though the new 8 Series didn't stun us with the avant-garde styling of its predecessor, its bespoke interior appointments and wealth of high-tech features impressed us. When we finally got behind the wheel last week in Portugal, we lauded its thundering V8 and surprisingly dynamic chassis.

We also noted the lack of room behind the driver. The 8 Series is nearly the same size as the previous 6 Series coupe, and while its design commands attention from pedestrians and drivers alike, the swoopy roof makes it nearly impossible to fit another pair of adults in the back.

Enter the 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible. Although rear legroom is still at a premium, the soft top provides an additional inch of headroom with the top up and a limitless amount while lowered. So there's a good, practical reason to drop an extra $10,000 on this particular convertible super-coupe.

Coupe Versus Convertible

Chopping off the roof does little to spoil the 8 Series' near-fastback profile. The decklid is slightly longer to accommodate the multi-layered fabric roof and folding mechanism. When lowered, they are hidden under a stitched cover that matches other interior trim pieces.

Fashioning a convertible out of a coupe does, however, come with a weight penalty. At 4,478 pounds, the coupe wasn't a lightweight to begin with, and the soft top adds roughly 250 pounds. Drivers are unlikely to notice the difference when hitting the accelerator — the M850i xDrive's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 produces ample power (523 horsepower, 553 pound-feet of torque), allowing the 8 Series convertible to hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.8 seconds, just 0.2 second slower than the coupe.

The Same Excellent Grand Tourer

For the most part, the two body styles share the same level of equipment and features, but there are a few notable differences. Since taller passengers can now sit in the back, the rear headrests are attached to the rear bulkhead, rather than simply being a padded upper portion of the seat. Both the standard Harman Kardon and optional Bowers & Wilkins audio systems employ 12 speakers, versus the coupe's 16. Finally, the convertible offers optional neck warmers for top-down comfort. Front occupants can select between three heat settings or an automatic mode that adjusts based on vehicle speed.

The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Convertible goes on sale in March 2019, with an MSRP of $122,395, including destination. With the exception of the exclusive neck-warming system, optional features are expected to mirror those of the coupe. These include an exterior carbon-fiber package, additional driver support systems, glass interior controls and a night-vision system.

2019 BMW 8 Series First Drive

A One-Hit Wonder No More

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorOctober 26th, 2018

There was no shortage of one-hit wonders in the 1990s, and that term wasn't limited to recording artists such as Chumbawamba, Lou Bega and Natalie Imbruglia. BMW's 8 Series coupe was another '90s icon that faded from view like the Y2K computer bug. Nostalgia has a funny way of dusting off the past, though, and today the 8 Series is back on a revival tour.

The all-new 2019 BMW M850i has little in common with the original 8 Series except, crucially, its ability to turn heads and stir the imagination. In this current age where SUVs dominate sales, a sleek and sporty coupe is just what we needed to reinvigorate our love of aspirational cars.

I'm Too Sexy

The styling of the BMW M850i embodies the classic lines of a luxury sport coupe. Up front is an aggressive fascia with massive inlets that suggest this beast needs a lot of air to perform. The long hood hints that there's a massive engine underneath, while the sculpted profile conjures up images of lean and muscular athletes trained for speed. It's stylish and sexy without being gimmicky or cartoonish.

Fortunately, the appearance is backed by real performance. Motivation comes from an updated version of BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW estimates it will reach 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and we're inclined to believe it.

All of these looks and performance don't come cheap. When the M850i arrives in showrooms this December, prices will start just shy of $113,000. A closer look at what you get for that hefty sum could make the cost a bit less painful, though. In addition to the expected luxury and technology features, the aforementioned all-wheel-drive system is standard, as is a sport exhaust system, an adaptive suspension, all-wheel steering and premium leather upholstery.

Whoomp! There It Is

A tap of the ignition button awakens the burly V8 with a sinister growl. Even though there's implied aggression from the engine and exhaust notes, the motor itself is buttery-smooth. Acceleration is effortless when driven conservatively and explosive when provoked. Switching from the default Comfort drive mode to Sport Plus opens up a flap in the exhaust for an even more pulse-quickening roar. From the outside, the sound is positively awe-inspiring, and inside, it's just as glorious. Yes, it is augmented by synthetic sounds pumped through the speakers, but that's a fair trade considering how quiet the cabin is. Thanks to the absence of European-mandated particulate filters, the American-spec 8 Series will sound even better.

We had an opportunity to explore the M850i's performance at the Estoril race circuit in Portugal. Extracting the most from the coupe is as easy as it is enjoyable. You certainly feel all 4,400-plus pounds of the car's weight when tossing it into corners, but it responds with the kind of grace that encourages the driver to push harder still. Exceeding the handling limits results in a manageable slide, and the stability control allows these theatrics to reach very rewarding levels as long as the driver stays committed. Once the throttle pressure is decreased or the limits are further exceeded, the system kicks in and snaps the car back to its intended path. Reducing the traction control one step allows for even more entertainment while still maintaining a fail-safe if the driver gets in too deep.

The capable brakes offer additional assurance, but the pedal is just a bit too soft for track duty, although it feels appropriate for this kind of car. Overall, the M850i exceeds our expectations in regard to performance. For the rare driver who desires even more thrills (ourselves included), there will be a true M8 version to follow.

Truly Madly Deeply

Despite the 8 Series' impressive performance, comfort remains praiseworthy. The ride is stiffer than that of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe or Lexus LC 500 but still compliant enough to soak up rough pavement, contributing to the BMW's pleasing blend of luxury and sport. The same can be said of its striking interior. The cabin design is as sharp as the body, with beveled accents that echo exterior elements. High-quality materials are abundant, as supple leather covers the dash and door panels, interrupted by attractive metallic trim pieces that add to the overall appeal.

The front seats are understandably biased toward long-distance comfort rather than sporty lateral support and feature plenty of adjustments to suit a variety of body types. We would suggest adding the climate-controlled seat option since the leather can get a bit steamy, especially when the driver is exploiting the car's performance potential.

The rear seats deliver an entirely different experience. The lack of headroom and legroom makes those seats only suitable for children, and even then, comfort could be questionable. The forthcoming 8 Series convertible will obviously solve the headroom issue with the top down, but legroom will still be limited and shoulder space will be narrower. Accessing the rear compartment also requires an awkward squeeze between the front seat and the door jamb. If this is a deal-breaker for you, fear not because there will also be a four-door Gran Coupe model that promises much more space.

As is the case with many coupes of this variety, you're better off using the rear seats for luggage overflow instead of passengers. Because this is a common coupe shortcoming, we don't judge the M850i too harshly. It partially redeems itself with a trunk capacity of almost 15 cubic feet, which is more generous than the norm.

We also don't deduct many points for the absence of a seat-belt presenter, which would eliminate the twisting and straining required to reach the belts. Likewise, we give the comically large key fob a pass because you can set up your smartphone to replace it. There's also a credit-card-size substitute to gain access and start the car. Other technologies, such as the typical advanced safety features and low-level automated driving assistants, are either present or available. The standard infotainment system is the latest iteration of BMW's commendable iDrive interface that boasts cordless Apple CarPlay and a new screen layout that simplifies operation.

Everybody Dance Now

Even though it took almost two decades, the 2019 BMW 8 Series has broken free of its one-hit-wonder status. This sophomore entry distinguishes itself with attractive style and exciting performance. With convertible, Gran Coupe and true M Division variants on the way, the M850i should also have a broader appeal than its predecessor. It pays just enough homage to the original 8 Series while forging an identity all its own.

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe First Look

After Two Decades on the Shelf, the BMW 8 Series Is Back

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorJune 5th, 2018

The last time that BMW made an 8 Series coupe, Bill Clinton was president of the United States, the Green Bay Packers were reigning Super Bowl champions, and Steve Urkel was one of the biggest names in television. And now, for the first time in 20 years, BMW is bringing back the 8 Series nameplate.

What is it?

The 2019 BMW 8 Series is a two-door, four-seater coupe that will sit near the top of BMW's lineup. If you're at all familiar with BMW's naming scheme, you know that the higher the numbers go, the more luxury you get. Cars like the 2 Series and 3 Series are more entry-level, while the 5 and 7 Series get more power and more accoutrements. BMW will introduce the 8 Series in just one trim level to start: the M850i xDrive. With a length of 191.2 inches and a wheelbase of 111.1 inches, the 8 Series is about the same size as BMW's 6 Series coupe that was last produced for the 2017 model year.

What's under the hood?

While more powertrains are likely to be announced in the near future, for now, we only get one. The M850i version of the 8 Series Coupe will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. It's a revised version of the one that you get in the current 5 and 7 Series and produces a stout 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, both of which BMW says have been tuned for sportier performance.

There is a lot of lightweight material used in the construction of the 8 Series Coupe, including aluminum for the doors and hood, magnesium for pieces of the passenger compartment, and carbon fiber for the transmission tunnel and optional carbon-fiber roof. That doesn't stop the M850i from being heavy, though. This two-door coupe weighs in at 4,478 pounds. For some context, that's 100 pounds more than the current M5 — a hefty two-door, no doubt. With the twin-turbo V8 and all-wheel drive, BMW claims that the new 8 Series is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 155 miles per hour.

What comes standard on the M850i?

Since the M850i xDrive theoretically sits near the top of BMW's lineup, it comes packed with all sorts of standard equipment. Underneath, it gets an adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, active rear-wheel steering and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also comes standard with full LED headlights, a head-up display, premium leather upholstery, a 50/50-split folding rear seat, an 11-speaker sound system, a 12.3-inch center console display screen, wireless smartphone charging, forward collision warning with pedestrian sensors, front and rear parking sensors, parallel parking assist, and a 360-degree parking camera. It comes with four drive modes: Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. We don't have a full list of available options yet, but we do know that some of the items will include heated and ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, steering assist and lane departure mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and braking, BMW night vision, and two available 16-speaker sound systems (one from Harman Kardon and the other from Bowers & Wilkins).

What's it like on the inside?

We haven't had a chance to sit inside the all-new 8 Series coupe yet, but there are a couple of things we can glean from the photos. The interior design isn't just a copy of what you'll find in the 5 or 7 Series. The gauges, air vents and driver-canted center stack are all special to the 8 Series. Of course, you still get BMW's iDrive system, which controls the infotainment through a large knob on the center console. The system is one of our favorites because it's easy to use and precise and it doesn't require taking your eyes off the road for long periods of time. We can also expect crisp, easily legible center console and driver displays. An improved head-up display with bigger and crisper graphics is also standard.

How much does the M850i cost?

According to BMW, pricing will be released closer to the on-sale date in fall of 2018. BMW's 2017 6 Series coupe started at around $78,000. With options, you could easily spec one out to well above $100,000. So naturally, we expect the 8 Series coupe to be priced a bit higher. For more details and a full review of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe, be sure to stay tuned to Edmunds.

