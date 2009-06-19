Used 1992 BMW 8 Series for Sale Near Me
- 89,100 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Napleton's River Oaks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lansing / Illinois
The 850i was the first model of the 8 Series launched in 1990 with the 5.0-liter M70B50 V12 engine. Collector car in great condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEG2310MCB72552
Stock: PMM10438B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 67,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,994
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX.Red 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i RWD 4-Speed Automatic V12Recent Arrival!***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this BMW 8 Series.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEG2314MCB73364
Stock: B73364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 63,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,994
Sauers Buick GMC - La Porte / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. V12 4-Speed Automatic RWD It is our commitment to provide the very best in used cars. We inspect and service each car to ensure an excuse free purchase. Ask to see the inspection report. We are Google 4.3 Star Rated! Call us at (219) 326-7474 to confirm availability and setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 1900 E Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 BMW 8 Series 850i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEG2318MCB73402
Stock: A7227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 536,076,093 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,638
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Clean CARFAX.Call BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 BMW 8 Series 840Ci.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEF8323TCC31025
Stock: TCC31025 HI
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 9,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$79,900$5,230 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $119,195.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (02/28/2023) 1 OWNER! - Comfort Seating Package - Drivers Assistance Pro Package - BMW Individual Composition - Live Cockpit Pro w/Navigation System - Head-up Display - Parking Assistant Plus - Adaptive ///M Suspension Pro - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2019 BMW ///M850i xDrive Coupe comes equipped with: - Comfort Seating Package - - Remote Engine Start - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front ArmRests - Ventilated Front Seats - Driver Assistance Pro Package - - Extended Traffic Jam Assistant - Active Driving Assistant Pro - BMW Individual Composition - - Individual Piano Black Trim - Anthracite Alcantara Headliner - Extended Shadowline Trim - Stand Alone Features - - Live Cockpit Pro w/Navigation System - Head-up Display - Adaptive ///M Suspension Pro - 20” Light Alloy Wheels - Parking Assistant Plus - Soft Close Automatic Doors - Wireless Charging - Wifi Hotspot - Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laser Light - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - CD Player Prep - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Universal Garage Door Opener - Sirius Satellite Radio - Connected Package Pro - ConnectedDrive Services - Increased Top Speed Limiter - Without Lines Designation - Apple CarPlay Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C5XKBU95696
Stock: 6656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 2,578 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$82,745$4,205 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Price Includes BMW Financial Services APR Finance Credit and BMW Loyalty Credit. Must be financed through BMW Financial Services to Qualify for Price.Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Auto High-beam Headlights, Comfort Seating Package, Delay-off headlights, Drive Recorder, Driving Assistance Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Multi-Functional Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Dble-Spk (1UH)."BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAE4C09LCD97770
Stock: B7366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 1,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$84,950$4,044 Below Market
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
MSRP $98,445. Alpine White over Black Extended Merino Leather. 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anthracite Headliner, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driving Assistance Package 2, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Extended Merino Leather, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Multi-Functional Seats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8" Fr & 20" x 9" Rr M V-Spoke (1N1), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside.Recent Arrival! 21/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAE4C01LCD18172
Stock: WD8172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 15,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$89,880$2,210 Below Market
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2019 BMW 8 Series comes equipped with, a new MSRP of $129,445, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood Trim, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Frontal Collision Warning, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera, Surround View with 3D View, Wheels: 20 x 8 Fr & 20 x 9 Rr M V-Spoke.2019 Black Sapphire Metallic BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo17/26 City/Highway MPGLEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM. - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFY4C5XKBJ98866
Stock: 47192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 9,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$88,994$3,379 Below Market
Courtesy Motors Buick GMC - Chico / California
8 Series M850i xDrive, 2D Convertible, 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo, AWD, Black Sapphire Metallic. 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive Black Sapphire Metallic Thank you for choosing the Courtesy Automotive Group, we look forward to hearing from you!! Clean CARFAX. Ask us about home delivery and test drive options!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFY4C56KBJ98847
Stock: CD67060A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 1,115 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$84,497$3,827 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
GREAT MILES 1,115! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, M SPORT PACKAGE, Quad Bucket Seats. TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver SeatOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke (Style 727M), Orbit Grey, Tires: 245/40R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr AS, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Anthracite Headliner, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Without Lines Designation Outside, Multi-Functional Seats, Aerodynamic Kit, Stainless Steel Fabric Trim, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information, Active Blind Spot Detection, Parking Assistant Plus. BMW 840i with Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Tartufo/Black Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5000 RPM*.VISIT US TODAYPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAE4C02LBP63975
Stock: S87563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 9,038 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$82,800
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in January 2020 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Autonomous Braking System Concerns".BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced and Programmed RAM.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Fiona Red/Black Extended Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $124,900.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Drivers Assistance Pro Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant,*BMW Individual Composition (Originally $3,350),*Chrome Line Exterior Trim, Individual Piano Black Interior Trim, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner,*Comfort Seating Package (Originally $900),*Remote Engine Start, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Armrest, Heated Steering Wheel,*Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System (Originally $3400),**Glass Controls (Originally $650),**M Carbon Roof (Originally $3,000),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Display Key, Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start, Remote Start,Live Cockpit Pro, Voice Activated Navigation System with High-Resolution Color Monitor,Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant,Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD-Player, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay Compatibility,Connected Package Pro and Drive Services, Wi-Fi Hot Spot,Bowers & Wilkins Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Power Adjustable Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Rear Folding Leather Bucket Seats, Heated Front Armrest,Dual-Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning with Air Filtration,Individual Piano Black Interior Trim with Aluminum Interior Accents,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Glass Controls, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner,Automatic Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, Daytime Running Lights,Body-Color Heated Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,M Carbon Roof, Chrome Line Exterior Trim,4.4L Twin Power Turbocharged 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Driver Selectable Mode,xDrive Full-Time All-Wheel Drive System, Adaptive M Suspension Pro,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch Individual Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available,*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C58KBU95468
Stock: U95468DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive10,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$94,250$2,506 Below Market
Richmond BMW of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
...XDRIVE..., Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, MSRP NEW WAS $128,450, BMW CERTIFIED WARRANTY TO 04/24/2024 WITH UNLIMITED MILES, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Driver Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Frontal Collision Warning, Glass Controls, Neck Warmer, Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera, Surround View w/3D View.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. 17/26 City/Highway MPGBlack 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive BMW Certified Pre-Owned AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower TurboRichmond BMW of Midlothian Home of the 110% price protection Guarantee ask associate for details.BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFY4C52KBJ99073
Stock: KBJ99073
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 17,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$78,991
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
M Carbon Roof Driving Assistance Plus Package Comfort Seating Package Leather Seats Navigation System Extended Shadowline Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood Trim Ivory White; Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Sonic Speed Blue Metallic Wheels: 20" X 8" Fr & 20" X 9" Rr M V-Spoke (1N1) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C56KBJ35888
Stock: KBJ35888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 7,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$81,895$4,308 Below Market
Rallye BMW - Westbury / New York
New Price! ALPINE WHITE & COGNAC EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENGINE START, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, M SPORT, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, xDRIVE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED LIGHTING PACKAGE, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, APPLE CAR PLAY, COMFORT SEATING PACKAGE. Rallye BMW, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-393-0000 or visit us @ www.rallyeBMW.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C5XKBU96007
Stock: U32653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 5,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$82,740$421 Below Market
INFINITI of Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Save almost $14,000 from brand new!Virtually new vehicle with an original window sticker price of $98,095! This is the all new V6 version of the gorgeous top of the line BMW 8 series. You won't find one for this price anywhere on the planet earth! Immaculate, no accidents/damage, and ready for a loving home!Rare M Sport package AND Drive Assistance Packages. Don't be fooled by cheaper ones with thousands and thousands is less options.Black Sapphire Metallic 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower TurboExtended Shadowline Trim, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Drive Recorder, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Package 2, Extended Merino Leather, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Multi-Functional Seats, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Rear-View Camera, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Stainless Steel Fabric Trim, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside.Please email jesse@driveoptions.com for details or call (800) 563-3109.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAE4C00LCD04697
Stock: DLD04697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 13,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$82,970$661 Below Market
BMW of Atlantic City - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2019 BMW 8 Series. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2019 BMW. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive is sure to sell fast. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C58KBJ35892
Stock: KBJ35892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 2,737 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$83,745$2,982 Below Market
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Price Includes BMW Financial Services APR Finance Credit and BMW Loyalty Credit. Must be financed through BMW Financial Services to Qualify for Price.Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Headliner, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Drive Recorder, Driving Assistance Package, Extended Merino Leather, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, M Sport Package, M Steering Wheel, Multi-Functional Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistant Plus, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport Package, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke, Without Lines Designation Outside."BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW 8 Series 840i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAE4C07LCE12542
Stock: B7367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 4,582 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$87,900$2,402 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
BMW M850i xDriveSonic Speed Blue over Black Extended Merino LeatherOnly 4,582 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:20 M Wheels 728 M W/ HP Tires( Style 728M)Jet blackTires: 245/35R20 Front & 275/30R20 Rear High Perf$0[C1A] Sonic Speed Blue$0[40C] M Carbon Roof$3,000[4A2] Glass Controls$650[7M9] Extended Shadowline Trim$350[71C] M Carbon Exterior Package$4,100[776] Anthracite Alcantara Headliner$650Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 8 Series M850i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABC4C5XKBU95729
Stock: 903292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
