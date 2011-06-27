2022 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive
MSRP range: $157,800
|MSRP
|$160,495
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 12th
|$154,527
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW 7 Series Review
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment including safety tech
- No standard-wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $157,800
- MPG & Fuel
- 13 City / 20 Hwy / 16 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 20.6 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V12 cylinder
- Horsepower: 600 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 627 lb-ft @ 1550 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 207.4 in. / Height: 58.2 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 85.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 5159 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.2 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 7 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 7 Series has 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 7 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 7 Series:
- Remote control parking added as an option
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 7 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 7 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 7 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 7 Series is the 2022 BMW 7 Series M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $157,800.
Other versions include:
- M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $157,800
What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
