2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
What’s new
- Subscription-based Apple CarPlay is now standard
- Part of the first 6 Series Gran Turismo generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback design for cargo-carrying versatility
- Roomy rear seat
- Very comfortable on long drives
- Strong and efficient engine
- Less versatile than a typical luxury SUV
- Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
Which 6 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Not too long ago, luxury buyers only needed to decide which brand of sedan they would get. But now there are more shapes and sizes of cars than ever before. Case in point: the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Its mix of hatchback, wagon and sedan design elements is certainly an interesting one.
BMW introduced this vehicle just last year. In reality, however, it's the redesigned version of what used to be called the 5 Series Gran Turismo. Along with its new name, the 6 Series GT received a style and technology refresh, a longer wheelbase and more interior room. It's still similar to the traditional 5 Series sedan but offers more trunk volume — 18.7 cubic feet for the sedan versus a whopping 31 cubic feet for the GT — and almost 5 more inches of rear legroom.
You don't get as many choices for engine as you do in the 5 Series, but thankfully the GT's standard turbocharged six-cylinder engine is the best of the bunch. It provides quick acceleration and respectable fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard, too, which helps boost the appeal of the Gran Turismo if you live in a climate with frequent bad weather.
Sure, the GT doesn't have the handling chops of a sport sedan or the utility of an SUV. But if you want lots of highway comfort and cargo space from a luxury vehicle, the 640i GT should be a contender.
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo models
The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door sedan that features a large rear hatchback to make loading cargo easier. It is available as the 640i xDrive, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features are generous, and plenty of options are available to further customize the 640i.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a power rear liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also included are a configurable gauge cluster, a navigation system, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 10.2-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The 640i also comes with forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and BMW Assist communications.
If you're looking for more luxury-oriented features, get the Premium package for its head-up display system, surround-view parking camera system, gesture control for the iDrive interface, parking sensors and an automatic parking system.
For long-haul drivers, a Luxury Seating package adds upgraded multicontour front seats and two-tone leather surfaces with contrast piping. The seats are also ventilated and feature a massage function. A Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced collision avoidance systems.
You can also increase the sportiness of the Gran Turismo slightly. Models equipped with the M Sport package come with different wheels, aluminum interior trim, an M-badged steering wheel and an aero body kit. You can also get a Dynamic Handling package that includes adjustable suspension dampers, rear-wheel steering capability, an air suspension and active roll control.
Other notable stand-alone options include a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, a Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, a night-vision system, and a remote-control parking system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.0
Steering6.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort9.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort9.5
Noise & vibration9.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess9.0
Visibility6.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation9.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.
Trending topics in reviews
- acceleration
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- appearance
- lights
- interior
- handling & steering
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great all purpose car. Took my family of 5, with fold up table, benches, food and presents to a family Christmas party 2 hours away. No complaints from the women in the back (though all are petite) and we topped out at 100mph on some stretches. Trunk is huge. Eats golf bags and gun cases. Car was completely optioned out, including dynamic handling which helps a lot (I had the previous generation 550 GT w/ out). Don't miss the V8 as the 6 is plenty, and much better mileage which is important given the gas tank is so small (18g). The self steering mode is only ok, as it constantly seeks out the edge of the road, giving the car a little weave. The lane departure system wrestles you if the blinker isn't used, which makes sense but is tedious so its off most of the time. Interior light system is only fun to play with once. M package is very sporty looking, gets lots of complements. Pretty cool car. Recommended.
Very comfortable and exclusive car on a streets
Features & Specs
|640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$70,300
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 6 Series Gran Turismo safety features:
- Driving Assistance Plus Package
- Bundles a variety of advanced driver aids, including active lane keeping and forward cross-traffic alert.
- Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver if a pedestrian, cyclist or animal threatens to enter the car's path at night. Highlights the hazard on the dash.
- Remote 3D View
- Displays a 3D view surrounding the car on the driver's smartphone for increased situational awareness.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. the competition
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 5 Series
While they share similar powertrains, the 6 Series GT is longer and has more interior room than the 5 Series. The 5 Series can be optioned up to be sportier, though its rear seat is smaller than the GT's. These two models also share similar interior technology and active driver assist capability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 5 Series.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
If you like the hatchback-meets-sedan motif but the 6 Series GT is too expensive, consider the 3 Series Gran Turismo. Fundamentally, they share the same general layout of a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and a hatchback for additional cargo space. There's more room than a sedan but less room than a similarly sized SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 3 Series.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Unlike the 6 Series, the E-Class is available in a range of body types. The sedan and wagon are most applicable, though none of them truly directly match up. The E-Class has a buttoned-down ride that's a fair compromise between sporty and comfort. The 6 Series GT, on the other hand, is designed for optimum highway comfort.
FAQ
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo:
- Subscription-based Apple CarPlay is now standard
- Part of the first 6 Series Gran Turismo generation introduced for 2018
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,300.
Other versions include:
- 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $70,300
What are the different models of BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Overview
The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback is offered in the following styles: 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback and all model years in our database.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback?
