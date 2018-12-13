  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback

What’s new

  • Subscription-based Apple CarPlay is now standard
  • Part of the first 6 Series Gran Turismo generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback design for cargo-carrying versatility
  • Roomy rear seat
  • Very comfortable on long drives
  • Strong and efficient engine
  • Less versatile than a typical luxury SUV
  • Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback pricing

Which 6 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?

Unlike other BMW models, the 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in just one main configuration. You can still spec out option packages and interiors, however. Our choice would be the Luxury line thanks to its power-adjustable rear seatbacks and Dakota leather seating surfaces. Add the Premium package to gain a surround-view camera and a head-up display and Driver Assistance Plus package for adaptive cruise control and other active driver aids.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Not too long ago, luxury buyers only needed to decide which brand of sedan they would get. But now there are more shapes and sizes of cars than ever before. Case in point: the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Its mix of hatchback, wagon and sedan design elements is certainly an interesting one.

BMW introduced this vehicle just last year. In reality, however, it's the redesigned version of what used to be called the 5 Series Gran Turismo. Along with its new name, the 6 Series GT received a style and technology refresh, a longer wheelbase and more interior room. It's still similar to the traditional 5 Series sedan but offers more trunk volume — 18.7 cubic feet for the sedan versus a whopping 31 cubic feet for the GT — and almost 5 more inches of rear legroom.

You don't get as many choices for engine as you do in the 5 Series, but thankfully the GT's standard turbocharged six-cylinder engine is the best of the bunch. It provides quick acceleration and respectable fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard, too, which helps boost the appeal of the Gran Turismo if you live in a climate with frequent bad weather.

Sure, the GT doesn't have the handling chops of a sport sedan or the utility of an SUV. But if you want lots of highway comfort and cargo space from a luxury vehicle, the 640i GT should be a contender.

2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door sedan that features a large rear hatchback to make loading cargo easier. It is available as the 640i xDrive, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features are generous, and plenty of options are available to further customize the 640i.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a power rear liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also included are a configurable gauge cluster, a navigation system, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 10.2-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The 640i also comes with forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and BMW Assist communications.

If you're looking for more luxury-oriented features, get the Premium package for its head-up display system, surround-view parking camera system, gesture control for the iDrive interface, parking sensors and an automatic parking system.

For long-haul drivers, a Luxury Seating package adds upgraded multicontour front seats and two-tone leather surfaces with contrast piping. The seats are also ventilated and feature a massage function. A Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced collision avoidance systems.

You can also increase the sportiness of the Gran Turismo slightly. Models equipped with the M Sport package come with different wheels, aluminum interior trim, an M-badged steering wheel and an aero body kit. You can also get a Dynamic Handling package that includes adjustable suspension dampers, rear-wheel steering capability, an air suspension and active roll control.

Other notable stand-alone options include a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, a Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, a night-vision system, and a remote-control parking system.

Trim tested

Scorecard

Driving

7.0
The 6 Series Gran Turismo is great on the highway and in the city, with lots of available power. But it's not the BMW we'd choose for a joyride. It's just too big and heavy, and its handling ability suffers as a result.

Acceleration

8.0
There's more than adequate acceleration at any point in the engine's rpm range. Mash the gas and a big wallop of thrust from the turbo six-cylinder is enough to get this 4,500-pounder going in a hurry. At the Edmunds test track, 0-60 mph took 5 seconds, an impressive result.

Braking

8.0
Braking power is strong, with an easy-to-modulate pedal feel in everyday driving. The long pedal travel won't suit some drivers' preferences, but smooth city stops are easy and performance is good. Our braking test had the 640i stopping from 60 mph in just 109 feet, a very short distance for such a big car.

Steering

6.5
The steering is direct and properly returns to center, but it doesn't provide much road feedback. There's no telling what the tires are up to when you're driving around turns. The overall weighting of the steering is appropriate and is adjustable via the GT's various drive modes.

Handling

6.5
Handling capability is adequate. The GT's suspension keeps body roll in check. But even in the Sport setting, and with our test car's upgraded Dynamic Handling package, the 640i doesn't change direction as quickly or as well as we'd expect.

Drivability

7.5
BMW's 3.0-liter inline-six and eight-speed automatic are an excellent pairing, providing smooth shifts and seemingly perfect gear selection. The auto stop-start feature can catch you off guard if it restarts before you're ready to leave. It'll lurch forward if you aren't deliberately on the brakes.

Comfort

9.0
There's no doubt the 640i xDrive Gran Turismo excels as a long-distance machine. The seats are excellent both front and back, ride comfort is superb regardless of the road surface beneath, and the interior maintains a level of quiet that all luxury cars should aspire to achieve.

Seat comfort

9.0
Long road trips are a breeze in the 6 Series GT. You can settle into the well-bolstered front seats and stay there for hours. The back seat is just as comfortable with padding that is neither too stiff nor too soft.

Ride comfort

9.5
Ride comfort is superb in both front and back seats. You could take the 6 Series Gran Turismo cross-country and be comfortable. All of the adaptive suspension's settings are effective at filtering out road imperfections.

Noise & vibration

9.5
This car is impressively quiet. Turn off the music on the highway and you'll barely hear the engine or the tires. Babies could sleep in this cabin at 100 mph. There's plenty of sidewall on the tires to soak up road imperfections on city streets, too.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control system works very well, but some buttons are located low and require some reaching. Once your desired temps are set, the system does a good job of maintaining them. The optional front and rear heated seats work well.

Interior

8.0
The 6 Series GT has a lot of passenger space and is very easy to climb in and out of. But poor outward visibility and an overwhelming number of buttons and controls reduce its score slightly. The interior could be a bit more driver-friendly, but it's still a very nice place to be.

Ease of use

7.0
The controls are well-labeled, and the iDrive infotainment system's rotary knob is relatively intuitive. Still, the number of controls inside this car is intense. There are dozens of buttons on the dash and center console and even more on the steering wheel. It can be a bit overwhelming.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The 640 GT is the ideal height for easy entry. It's lower than an SUV but higher than a sedan. Big, frameless doors swing wide open for entry or exit, and a 360-degree parking camera engages as you park to show you just how far you can open your doors before you ding a car next to you.

Driving position

8.0
The highly adjustable seats and tilt-and-telescoping wheel make it easy to find a great driver position. But it's a little hard to see out of the GT, so shorter drivers may need to adjust the seat higher than usual to see over the dash.

Roominess

9.0
Invite as many of your 6-foot-tall friends as you like — the 6 Series GT has space for them all. Only the tallest of passengers will feel their hair brush on the ceiling in the rear seat, while all seating positions offer abundant hip-, legroom and shoulder room.

Visibility

6.5
The 6 Series' roof pillars are all massive. Turn your head and you get a giant series of pillars in back because the front pillars partially obstruct your view through turns. The windshield is large and the windows are tall, which help, and the 360-degree camera system is useful, but it's optional.

Quality

8.0
The cabin materials, build quality, and both the driver and center console display screens are excellent. The panel gaps and exterior construction are, as you'd expect from BMW, top-notch.

Utility

8.5
A crossover-size cargo area, plenty of room for child seats and a decent amount of cabin storage give the 6 Series GT plenty of utility. One particularly cool feature is the Velcro-like rear hatch cover. It can be removed and placed flat on the bottom of the trunk, which keeps it from sliding around.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are decent-size water bottle pockets in all four doors, additional cupholders in the front and rear center consoles, and a modest center-console cubby up front. A small area in front of the center console allows for phone storage and wireless charging. Overall, the amount of storage is acceptable.

Cargo space

9.0
From a cargo perspective, the 6 Series GT is basically a crossover. It has 44.7 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and more than 60 cubes when you fold them down. The hatchback opens tall, and there's a low liftover with the added benefit of 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
Small plastic flip doors make the locations for the car seat anchors obvious and easy to access, and the three anchors on the back of the rear seat are easy to reach. Backseat space is massive, so you can fit all manner of child seats back there.

Technology

8.0
The 640i packs enough technology to keep most owners happy. Our test car displayed a few minor quirks, such as repeatedly mistaking hand gestures for audio commands (part of BMW's optional gesture control system). But overall it's an appealing and easy-to-use setup.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay is standard this year; it's subscription-based. BMW's native Bluetooth and smartphone interface are excellent and will likely satisfy most users. You can also browse your media files via Bluetooth.

Driver aids

7.5
Adaptive cruise works well but keeps a longer following distance than we'd like. The parking lot assistance from the optional Executive package adds an excellent 360-degree camera, and the Driver Assistance Plus package provides features such as lane keeping assist and forward cross-traffic alert.

Voice control

8.5
Press one button, give your command and then you're on your way. This voice control system is intuitive, takes commands in multiple formats, and doesn't require a deep dive into a menu system just to get something done. It might trip over the occasional obscure music artist.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • lights
  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • seats

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Hauler
Belushi,
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Great all purpose car. Took my family of 5, with fold up table, benches, food and presents to a family Christmas party 2 hours away. No complaints from the women in the back (though all are petite) and we topped out at 100mph on some stretches. Trunk is huge. Eats golf bags and gun cases. Car was completely optioned out, including dynamic handling which helps a lot (I had the previous generation 550 GT w/ out). Don't miss the V8 as the 6 is plenty, and much better mileage which is important given the gas tank is so small (18g). The self steering mode is only ok, as it constantly seeks out the edge of the road, giving the car a little weave. The lane departure system wrestles you if the blinker isn't used, which makes sense but is tedious so its off most of the time. Interior light system is only fun to play with once. M package is very sporty looking, gets lots of complements. Pretty cool car. Recommended.

5 out of 5 stars, Mr BMW
Arunas,
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Very comfortable and exclusive car on a streets

Write a review

Features & Specs

640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$70,300
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite 6 Series Gran Turismo safety features:

Driving Assistance Plus Package
Bundles a variety of advanced driver aids, including active lane keeping and forward cross-traffic alert.
Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection
Warns the driver if a pedestrian, cyclist or animal threatens to enter the car's path at night. Highlights the hazard on the dash.
Remote 3D View
Displays a 3D view surrounding the car on the driver's smartphone for increased situational awareness.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. the competition

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 5 Series

While they share similar powertrains, the 6 Series GT is longer and has more interior room than the 5 Series. The 5 Series can be optioned up to be sportier, though its rear seat is smaller than the GT's. These two models also share similar interior technology and active driver assist capability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 5 Series.

Compare BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo & BMW 5 Series features

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

If you like the hatchback-meets-sedan motif but the 6 Series GT is too expensive, consider the 3 Series Gran Turismo. Fundamentally, they share the same general layout of a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and a hatchback for additional cargo space. There's more room than a sedan but less room than a similarly sized SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 3 Series.

Compare BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo & BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo features

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Unlike the 6 Series, the E-Class is available in a range of body types. The sedan and wagon are most applicable, though none of them truly directly match up. The E-Class has a buttoned-down ride that's a fair compromise between sporty and comfort. The 6 Series GT, on the other hand, is designed for optimum highway comfort.

Compare BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

