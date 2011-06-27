  1. Home
MSRP range: $76,800
BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
+1
MSRP$77,795
Edmunds suggests you pay$75,734
2 for sale near you

2022 BMW 5 Series Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
  • A host of innovative features and leading-edge tech
  • Interior is quiet and comfortable
  • Generous trunk capacity
  • Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
  • Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
  • New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 5 Series.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$76,800
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 196.0 in. / Height: 57.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.5 in.
Curb Weight: 4383 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.7 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 5 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 5 Series has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 5 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW 5 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 5 Series:

  • New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 5 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 5 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 5 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW 5 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 5 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 5 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 5 Series?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW 5 Series is the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,800.

Other versions include:

  • M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,800
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 5 Series, the next question is, which 5 Series model is right for you? 5 Series variants include M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 5 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 BMW 5 Series

2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Overview

The 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 5 Series M550i xDrive.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 5 Series M550i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M550i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?

2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,061 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,061 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,734.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrives are available in my area?

2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Listings and Inventory

There are currently 5 new 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrives listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $83,060 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 BMW 5 Series 5 Series M550i xDrive you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,864.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive and all available trim types: M550i xDrive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive?

2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement4.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase117.1 in.
Length196.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.8 in.
Curb Weight4383 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW 5 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

