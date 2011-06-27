2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive
MSRP range: $76,800
|MSRP
|$77,795
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$75,734
What Should I Pay
2 for sale near you
2022 BMW 5 Series Review
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge tech
- Interior is quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
- New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW 5 Series.
Helpful shopping links
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $76,800
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 523 hp @ 5500 rpm
- Torque: 553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 196.0 in. / Height: 57.8 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.7 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 73.5 in.
- Curb Weight: 4383 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.7 cu.ft.
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 5 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 5 Series has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 5 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 5 Series:
- New high-performance M5 CS added to the lineup
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 5 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 5 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 5 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 5 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 5 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 5 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 5 Series is the 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,800.
Other versions include:
- M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,800
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 5 Series, the next question is, which 5 Series model is right for you? 5 Series variants include M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 5 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 1993
- Used Audi A5 2014
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2010
- Used Lexus RX 450H 2006
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1998
- Used Lexus LX 570 2005
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Ford F-150
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2005 For Sale
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- MINI Convertible 2021
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- 2022 Audi RS 3 News
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Crossovers
Other models to consider
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Charger
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- Dodge Challenger 2020 SRT Hellcat
- 2020 Journey
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Durango
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Aston Martin DB11
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- Audi R8 2021
- 2021 Shelby GT500
- 2021 Acura NSX
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- Lamborghini Huracan 2021
- Porsche 911 2021
- 2020 Civic
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Chevrolet Cobalt 2010 Features Specs
- Acura CL 1997 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 2017 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1994 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1996 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Huntington Beach, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Sport in Youngstown, OH
- Used Scion Ia in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Maserati Levante in East Orange, NJ
- Used BMW M6 in Fall River, MA
- Used Audi Allroad in Shawnee, KS
- Used Lexus Is-350 in Norwalk, CA
- Used Ford Shelby-Gt350 in Jacksonville, NC
- Used Honda Cr-V-Hybrid in Virginia Beach, VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class in Deltona, FL
- Used Subaru B9-Tribeca in Shawnee, KS
- Used BMW X5-M in Perris, CA
- Used Toyota C-HR in Costa Mesa, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Allentown, PA
- Used Saturn Vue in San Leandro, CA
- Used Bentley Continental-Supersports in Gresham, OR