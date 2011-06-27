2022 BMW 4 Series M440i
MSRP range: $56,700 - $64,200
|MSRP
|$57,695
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$56,551
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW 4 Series Review
- Even the base four-cylinder engine offers responsive acceleration
- Sporty handling doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort
- Intuitive iDrive infotainment system
- Surprisingly roomy cargo area
- About that front end ...
- Flat hood makes it hard to place the front edge of the car
- Dynamic Handling package adds brakes that are powerful but grabby
- Standard sunroof means tall drivers who don't fit are out of luck
- Four-door Gran Coupe joins lineup (reviewed separately)
- Premium package gains a head-up display and other minor features
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $56,700
- MPG & Fuel
- 25 City / 34 Hwy / 28 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.6 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 4 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 382 hp @ 5800 rpm
- Torque: 368 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 188.0 in. / Height: 54.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 72.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3858 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 12.0 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 4 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 4 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the 4 Series ranges from 10.6 to 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW 4 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW 4 Series:
Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 4 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW 4 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW 4 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 4 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW 4 Series?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW 4 Series is the 2022 BMW 4 Series M440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,700.
Other versions include:
- M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,200
- M440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $56,700
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series, the next question is, which 4 Series model is right for you? 4 Series variants include M440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and M440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 4 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
