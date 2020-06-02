  1. Home
2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive

2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive
MSRP: $58,500

2021 BMW 4 Series Review
  • Likely a good balance of handling and ride comfort
  • Powerful yet efficient engines
  • Praiseworthy interior refinement
  • Questionable grille styling
  • New iDrive system isn't as intuitive as before
  • No manual transmission option
  • Fully redesigned for 2021
  • Kicks off the second 4 Series generation
Cameron Rogers, Reviews Editor
06/02/2020 (updated 09/29/2020)
What is the 4 Series?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and no car embodies that spirit more than the redesigned 2021 BMW 4 Series. Essentially a two-door version of the BMW 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series coupe and convertible look sleek and sophisticated from the side and predictably sporty from the rear. Glance at the 4 Series head-on, though, and the sight of the bucktoothed grille might elicit a shriek of terror. If nothing else, the 2021 4 Series might serve as an excellent case study for a new generation of car designers.

What's under the 4 Series' hood?

It should come as no surprise that the 4 Series uses the same powertrains as the 3 Series. The base engine in the 430i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it's good for a 0-60 mph sprint time of 5.5 seconds in the rear-drive coupe, or 5.3 seconds with all-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive). Opting for the heavier rear-drive convertible increases the acceleration time to 5.9 seconds, which works out to be 0.1 second quicker than the previous-generation 4 Series.

The M440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six instead, with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft on tap. The 4 Series' version of this engine, unlike the one in the 3 Series, will be augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It is designed to aid in fuel efficiency but can also provide a small boost of up to 11 horsepower during heavy acceleration. The M440i xDrive coupe's estimated 0-60 mph time is reduced to 4.3 seconds, or just 0.2 second slower than the current M4 sport coupe. The convertible is available in rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations, with the rear-drive version accelerating to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. (xDrive figures haven't been released yet.) Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

How's the 4 Series' interior?

From the front seats forward, the 4 Series' cabin is nearly identical to the 3 Series' cockpit. Its theme of technological elegance is personified by the ample use of leather and chrome and punctuated by ambient lighting strips, metallic weave trim and high-resolution displays. As with the current 4 Series, a mechanical arm delivers your seat belt so you don't have to twist in position and reach back.

The 4 Series convertible gets some upgrades of its own for its newest generation. The most immediately apparent change is the convertible top construction, which switches from a multi-piece folding hardtop to a traditional soft top. According to BMW, the soft top increases headroom and cargo space and is 40% lighter than the hardtop. There's even a pass-through if you need to store long items that need to stretch into the cabin to fit.

How's the 4 Series' tech?

The 4 Series will come standard with a more comprehensive set of standard safety features than the 3 Series. Notable driving aids include forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation and blind-spot monitoring. Beyond that, the optional Driving Assistance Professional package adds traffic-adaptive cruise control and limited automated driving at low speeds.

You can also add extras such as a 360-degree parking camera, an automated parking system, and a system that uses the vehicle's front and rear camera to record short video clips, which can be useful in the case of an accident or damage.

Front and center in the cockpit is a standard 8.8-inch touchscreen powered by BMW's latest iDrive 7 infotainment interface. This is the same setup as in other new BMWs. It packs a lot of features, but the maze of on-screen menus can be off-putting.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen is optional, and it's paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. Navigation is standard, and it can tie into transmission behavior to select the right gear for upcoming road conditions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is also included.

EdmundsEdmunds says

We want to like the 2021 BMW 4 Series. On paper, it has everything a buyer could want from a modern luxury car. Figure out a way to replace that grille, and we'd buy one in a heartbeat.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 4 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$58,500
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 4 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4 Series has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW 4 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 4 Series:

    Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 4 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW 4 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 4 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 4 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 4 Series?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW 4 Series is the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,500.

    Other versions include:

    • M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $58,500
    What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series, the next question is, which 4 Series model is right for you? 4 Series variants include M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 4 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive Overview

    The 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 4 Series M440i xDrive.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 4 Series M440i xDrive featuring deep dives into trim levels including M440i xDrive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

