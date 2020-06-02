Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and no car embodies that spirit more than the redesigned 2021 BMW 4 Series. Essentially a two-door version of the BMW 3 Series sedan, the 4 Series coupe and convertible look sleek and sophisticated from the side and predictably sporty from the rear. Glance at the 4 Series head-on, though, and the sight of the bucktoothed grille might elicit a shriek of terror. If nothing else, the 2021 4 Series might serve as an excellent case study for a new generation of car designers.
- Likely a good balance of handling and ride comfort
- Powerful yet efficient engines
- Praiseworthy interior refinement
- Questionable grille styling
- New iDrive system isn't as intuitive as before
- No manual transmission option
- Fully redesigned for 2021
- Kicks off the second 4 Series generation
It should come as no surprise that the 4 Series uses the same powertrains as the 3 Series. The base engine in the 430i is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. BMW says it's good for a 0-60 mph sprint time of 5.5 seconds in the rear-drive coupe, or 5.3 seconds with all-wheel drive (dubbed xDrive). Opting for the heavier rear-drive convertible increases the acceleration time to 5.9 seconds, which works out to be 0.1 second quicker than the previous-generation 4 Series.
From the front seats forward, the 4 Series' cabin is nearly identical to the 3 Series' cockpit. Its theme of technological elegance is personified by the ample use of leather and chrome and punctuated by ambient lighting strips, metallic weave trim and high-resolution displays. As with the current 4 Series, a mechanical arm delivers your seat belt so you don't have to twist in position and reach back.
The 4 Series will come standard with a more comprehensive set of standard safety features than the 3 Series. Notable driving aids include forward collision mitigation, lane departure mitigation and blind-spot monitoring. Beyond that, the optional Driving Assistance Professional package adds traffic-adaptive cruise control and limited automated driving at low speeds.
We want to like the 2021 BMW 4 Series. On paper, it has everything a buyer could want from a modern luxury car. Figure out a way to replace that grille, and we'd buy one in a heartbeat.
Features & Specs
|M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$58,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW 4 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 4 Series:
Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW 4 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 4 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 4 Series is the 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,500.
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?
Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
