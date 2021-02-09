The 2021 BMW 330e is a plug-in hybrid variant of the latest 3 Series sedan generation that BMW introduced for the 2019 model year. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, create a maximum combined output of 248 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. (A 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the rear seats powers the electric motor.) Also, a special boost mode provides even more power for brief acceleration bursts.
2021 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid
2021 BMW 3 Series Review
- Polished handling
- Tastefully modern interior with plenty of room
- Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
- Infotainment system can be complicated to use
- Unrefined operation of some driver assist features
- New 330e plug-in hybrid version
- Wireless Android Auto smartphone integration is now available
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
The current-generation BMW 3 Series sedan made its debut just a few years back, and for 2021 another new variant joins the lineup: the 330e plug-in hybrid. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, create a maximum combined output of 288 horsepower. That's about 30 more horses than the base 330i.
On top of that it has a hybrid battery that you can recharge at home or at a public charger to provide an EPA-estimated 23 miles of all-electric range (that drops to 20 miles when equipped with all-wheel drive). After the battery runs out of juice, the 330e pretty much drives just like any other 3 Series.
Aside from that, the 3 Series remains relatively unchanged for 2021. It's not quite as engaging to drive as some past 3 Series iterations, but this latest model — especially in M340i guise — is undeniably impressively quick and capable. And what the 3 Series may have lost in terms of driving dynamics, it's made up for it in refinement and premium touches. The interior is handsome and comfortable, and it's available with a good array of in-car tech and driver aids.
So is this 2021 3 Series for you, or should you get an Audi A4, Mercedes C-Class or Volvo S60 instead? Check out the categories of our Expert Rating to help you decide.
Our verdict
How does the 3 Series drive?
The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to control in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. We also like the car's agility when going around turns. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well controlled. Experienced drivers might find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this luxury sedan is easy to drive quickly.
How comfortable is the 3 Series?
We do like the 330i's exceptionally quiet cabin at highway speeds. Plus, the front seats are supportive and have plenty of available adjustments. The 3 Series' climate system is capable but operating it can be puzzling at times. Some functions are odd — syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen, for instance. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself.
2021 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid pricingin Ashburn, VA
How’s the interior?
We're less fond of the 3 Series' iDrive infotainment system. It has plenty of functions, but they are often hard to locate in the convoluted maze of menus. Also, the layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but you'll have to take your eyes off the road to find the flat buttons on the console — you can't just feel them by touch. It'll take some time for owners to get accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup.
How’s the tech?
BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay, but after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto support. Our test car had the optional Harman Kardon audio system — we found it delivers rich, clean sound up front but less so for the rear passengers.
How’s the storage?
For family taxi duty, the 3 Series does a respectable job. The Isofix anchors for securing child safety seats are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. There's also enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.
How’s the fuel economy?
Is the 3 Series a good value?
Wildcard
Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 3 Series models
The 2021 BMW 3 Series sedan is offered in three trim levels: 330i, M340i and the new 330e plug-in hybrid. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive (BMW's xDrive) is optional across the board. Although the three use different engines, all route their power through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Features include:
330i
Starts you off with:
- 255-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Sunroof
- Automatic climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Simulated leather upholstery
- 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- 10-speaker audio system
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Notable options for the 3 Series include:
- Leather upholstery
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Premium package
- Digital instrument cluster
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
- Ambient interior lighting
- Keyless entry
- Executive package
- Includes Premium package features
- Gesture control (allows you to use hand gestures to operate certain infotainment functions)
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Driver Assistance package
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Parking sensors
- Driver Assistance Professional package
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the 3 Series back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- M Sport package
- 19-inch wheels
- Sport suspension
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Dynamic Handling package
- 19-inch wheels
- Upgraded brakes
- Sport differential (enhances traction)
- Adaptive suspension
330e
It's similar to the regular 330i but has:
- Plug-in hybrid powertrain with a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor (combined 288 hp)
- 23 miles of estimated all-electric range with rear-wheel drive
M340i
The M340i gets a big jump in performance with:
- 382-hp turbocharged six-cylinder engine
- Contents of the M Sport and Dynamic Handling packages (minus the adaptive suspension)
2021 BMW 3 Series videos
BMW 3 Series vs. Tesla Model 3 Review & Compare -- Which Drives Better?
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 BMW 3 Series, but since the 2021 BMW 3 Series is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
2021 BMW 3 Series Plug-in Hybrid Features & Specs
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 75 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 28 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 10.6 gal. capacity
- Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 3 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 23 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 265.0/349.8 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 288 hp
- Torque: 310 lb-ft
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 185.7 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 81.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 4039 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 13.2 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:
- Driving Assistance Professional package
- Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot and vibrates the steering wheel if you attempt to change lanes.
- Side- and Top-View Camera
- Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in navigating tight spaces.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 3 Series vs. the competition
2021 BMW 3 Series
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C-Class is one of the 3 Series' well-known rivals. Both are similar takes on the small luxury sedan formula. The current-generation C-Class has been around since 2015, but a steady stream of updates have kept it feeling relatively fresh. We like the C-Class' available tech and driver aids, premium interior and refined driving dynamics.
BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4
The Audi A4 benefits from a recent revision that includes an updated exterior design and more in-car tech and driver aids. It doesn't feel quite as new inside as the 3 Series, but the cabin is spacious and has a premium feel other sedans struggle to match. It offers standard all-wheel drive for less money than you'll pay for a base 3 Series. It's not quite as athletic as the BMW, but it's comfortable, quiet and reasonably sporty.
BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 is one of the newest kids on the block, but what an entrance. It doesn't quite match the class leaders — including the 3 Series — when it comes to an overall premium feel, but it's quite nice inside and significantly less expensive than its rivals. It's fun to drive without compromising comfort much.
2021 BMW 3 Series First Impressions
Demand for diesel-fueled sedans in the United States has waned in recent years, but shoppers continue to seek more efficient alternatives to conventional gasoline-powered cars. This plug-in hybrid replaces the last-generation 330e and fills the void left by the last diesel 3 Series. It combines the eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle with the convenience and range of a hybrid.
One key plug-in hybrid rival to the new BMW 330e is the Volvo S60 T8. With 400 hp, it's considerably more powerful than the 3 Series, but its range-topping status in the S60 lineup means it starts at about $10,000 more than a base 330e.
The Lexus ES 300h is a standard hybrid luxury sedan that is comfortable, efficient and roomy, but it's not as refined as the BMW and trails in terms of performance. On the other side of the spectrum, you might consider the electric Tesla Model 3. It has impressive acceleration and loads of tech, but you'll have to contend with typical EV range and charge restrictions.
In a lot of ways, the 2021 BMW 330e lets you choose your own driving adventure. You can select from Electric, Hybrid, Sport and Adaptive drive modes, and each provides a distinct behavior. In the 330e's default Hybrid mode, you get a balanced blend of gasoline and electric propulsion. The transition between gas and electric power is subtle but not entirely seamless.
Electric mode will mostly keep the gasoline engine out of the mix. But if you happen to signal the need for extra power by pushing down hard on the gas pedal, the four-cylinder will still spring to life.
Sport mode places heavier emphasis on the gas engine and uses electricity for power boosts. The transmission will maintain lower gears and higher revs. Throttle response is also sharper. Adaptive mode analyzes driver behavior and chooses one or a mix of the above mentioned selections to best suit conditions.
In all but Sport mode, power output is limited to 248 hp. Switching to Sport (either with the mode button or moving the gear selector to the left into its own Sport setting) enables the XtraBoost function, which delivers a max of 288 hp for 10 seconds if you floor the pedal past a kickdown detent. Under these conditions, you feel a distinct shove of electric power in conjunction with the pull of the gas engine. BMW estimates the rear-wheel-drive model will reach 60 miles per hour in a respectable 5.6 seconds, or 5.7 seconds with all-wheel drive. Overall, acceleration is strong and satisfying.
Whichever drive mode you select, the brakes ably slow down the 330e. The pedal is easy to modulate, and there's no artificial feeling or odd response between battery regeneration and when the mechanical brakes take hold. Unfortunately, just as you roll to a halt, there is a noticeably abrupt stop. It may be due to some unnecessarily grabby brakes, the fuel-saving auto stop-start system switching off the engine, or a combination of the two. Also, the regenerative braking effect isn't as strong as what you'd find in a typical EV. For instance, you won't be able to do one-pedal driving as you would in a Tesla.
Handling is trustworthy but not particularly sporty for a BMW. The extra 600 pounds from the hybrid system — most of which is the battery pack under the rear seats — make themselves known when cornering. That additional weight makes the 330e feel dimensionally larger sedan than it is, discouraging livelier driving.
The steering response also takes some getting used to. The on-center feel is vague, making it seem as though there's a delay on initial input. The all-season tires also exhibit more squirming and squealing over the pavement than we're accustomed to. Fortunately, for most economy-minded shoppers, performance customarily comes second to efficiency.
When driven with less sporting intent, the 330e is stable and reassuring. The ride quality is comfortably smooth, and the cabin remains pleasantly quiet.
As we've come to expect from the BMW 3 Series, the 330e's interior is elegantly modern. Aside from the different drive mode buttons and corresponding digital instrument panel screens, there's nothing to distinguish it from the conventionally powered 330i.
The front seats have ample padding for long-distance comfort, yet they also have enough sporty lateral support to keep you in place when cornering hard. The rear seats are spacious enough to hold average-size adults, too. The roof pillars don't impede outward visibility, so you can get a good sense of the sedan's physical boundaries.
This most recent iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system is packed with features, yet it remains easy to use. You can also customize some menus and placement of the on-screen buttons, much like you would on your smartphone. The inclusion of additional and more natural voice commands keeps it competitive with Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system.
A new dashcam-like recorder feature makes use of the 3 Series' existing cameras and has the potential for a variety of applications. It can automatically start recording in the event of a serious collision, giving you the option to use the footage in your defense. Or you can simply record your epic scenic drive to share with friends. You also have the ability to set a rolling buffer to capture moments that may have just occurred.
The 330e's hybrid components reduce the trunk capacity to 13.2 cubic feet compared to the non-hybrid 330i's 17 cubic feet. Despite the smaller space, there's still a decent amount of room for cargo. Plus, the 40/20/40-split rear seatback folds to accommodate larger items. The passenger compartment has enough moderately sized pockets and bins to keep your items secure.
Our initial impressions of the 2021 BMW 330e are predominantly favorable. With an all-electric range of about 41 miles and improved overall fuel economy, the new 330e delivers useful local EV-style driving along with the ability to go long distances. On top of that, it's pleasant to drive and has the refinement expected of a luxury sedan.
