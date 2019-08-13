  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. 2021 BMW 3 Series
  5. 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i

2021 BMW 3 Series M340i

2021 BMW 3 Series M340i

2021 BMW 3 Series M340i
MSRP: $54,700

MSRP$54,700
Dealer Price
2021 BMW 3 Series Review
  • Polished handling
  • Tastefully modern interior with plenty of room
  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • Infotainment system can be complicated to use
  • Unrefined operation of some driver assist features
  • New 330e plug-in hybrid version with improved performance and efficiency.
  • 330e has an EPA-estimated 22 miles of all-electric range
  • Wireless Android Auto smartphone integration is now available
  • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
by the Edmunds Experts08/13/2019 (updated 03/26/2020)
What is it?

The 2021 BMW 330e is a plug-in hybrid variant of the latest 3 Series sedan generation that BMW introduced for the 2019 model year. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, create a maximum combined output of 248 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. (A 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the rear seats powers the electric motor.) Also, a special boost mode provides even more power for brief acceleration bursts.

The 330e's electric-only range of 22 miles (20 miles if you opt for the xDrive all-wheel-drive model) should serve for most commutes. Even short stints on the freeway don't require activating the engine since the 330e can travel at speeds up to 87 mph in EV mode.

Why does it matter?

Demand for diesel-fueled sedans in the United States has waned in recent years, but shoppers continue to seek more efficient alternatives to conventional gasoline-powered cars. This plug-in hybrid replaces the last-generation 330e and fills the void left by the last diesel 3 Series. It combines the eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle with the convenience and range of a hybrid.

What does it compete with?

One key plug-in hybrid rival to the new BMW 330e is the Volvo S60 T8. With 400 hp, it's considerably more powerful than the 3 Series, but its range-topping status in the S60 lineup means it starts at about $10,000 more than a base 330e.

The Lexus ES 300h is a standard hybrid luxury sedan that is comfortable, efficient and roomy, but it's not as refined as the BMW and trails in terms of performance. On the other side of the spectrum, you might consider the electric Tesla Model 3. It has impressive acceleration and loads of tech, but you'll have to contend with typical EV range and charge restrictions.

How does it drive?

In a lot of ways, the 2021 BMW 330e lets you choose your own driving adventure. You can select from Electric, Hybrid, Sport and Adaptive drive modes, and each provides a distinct behavior. In the 330e's default Hybrid mode, you get a balanced blend of gasoline and electric propulsion. The transition between gas and electric power is subtle but not entirely seamless.

Electric mode will mostly keep the gasoline engine out of the mix. But if you happen to signal the need for extra power by pushing down hard on the gas pedal, the four-cylinder will still spring to life.

Sport mode places heavier emphasis on the gas engine and uses electricity for power boosts. The transmission will maintain lower gears and higher revs. Throttle response is also sharper. Adaptive mode analyzes driver behavior and chooses one or a mix of the above mentioned selections to best suit conditions.

In all but Sport mode, power output is limited to 248 hp. Switching to Sport (either with the mode button or moving the gear selector to the left into its own Sport setting) enables the XtraBoost function, which delivers a max of 288 hp for 10 seconds if you floor the pedal past a kickdown detent. Under these conditions, you feel a distinct shove of electric power in conjunction with the pull of the gas engine. BMW estimates the rear-wheel-drive model will reach 60 miles per hour in a respectable 5.6 seconds, or 5.7 seconds with all-wheel drive. Overall, acceleration is strong and satisfying.

Whichever drive mode you select, the brakes ably slow down the 330e. The pedal is easy to modulate, and there's no artificial feeling or odd response between battery regeneration and when the mechanical brakes take hold. Unfortunately, just as you roll to a halt, there is a noticeably abrupt stop. It may be due to some unnecessarily grabby brakes, the fuel-saving auto stop-start system switching off the engine, or a combination of the two. Also, the regenerative braking effect isn't as strong as what you'd find in a typical EV. For instance, you won't be able to do one-pedal driving as you would in a Tesla.

Handling is trustworthy but not particularly sporty for a BMW. The extra 600 pounds from the hybrid system — most of which is the battery pack under the rear seats — make themselves known when cornering. That additional weight makes the 330e feel dimensionally larger sedan than it is, discouraging livelier driving.

The steering response also takes some getting used to. The on-center feel is vague, making it seem as though there's a delay on initial input. The all-season tires also exhibit more squirming and squealing over the pavement than we're accustomed to. Fortunately, for most economy-minded shoppers, performance customarily comes second to efficiency.

When driven with less sporting intent, the 330e is stable and reassuring. The ride quality is comfortably smooth, and the cabin remains pleasantly quiet.

What's the interior like?

As we've come to expect from the BMW 3 Series, the 330e's interior is elegantly modern. Aside from the different drive mode buttons and corresponding digital instrument panel screens, there's nothing to distinguish it from the conventionally powered 330i.

The front seats have ample padding for long-distance comfort, yet they also have enough sporty lateral support to keep you in place when cornering hard. The rear seats are spacious enough to hold average-size adults, too. The roof pillars don't impede outward visibility, so you can get a good sense of the sedan's physical boundaries.

This most recent iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system is packed with features, yet it remains easy to use. You can also customize some menus and placement of the on-screen buttons, much like you would on your smartphone. The inclusion of additional and more natural voice commands keeps it competitive with Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX system.

A new dashcam-like recorder feature makes use of the 3 Series' existing cameras and has the potential for a variety of applications. It can automatically start recording in the event of a serious collision, giving you the option to use the footage in your defense. Or you can simply record your epic scenic drive to share with friends. You also have the ability to set a rolling buffer to capture moments that may have just occurred.

How practical is it?

The 330e's hybrid components reduce the trunk capacity to 13.2 cubic feet compared to the non-hybrid 330i's 17 cubic feet. Despite the smaller space, there's still a decent amount of room for cargo. Plus, the 40/20/40-split rear seatback folds to accommodate larger items. The passenger compartment has enough moderately sized pockets and bins to keep your items secure.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Our initial impressions of the 2021 BMW 330e are predominantly favorable. With an all-electric range of about 41 miles and improved overall fuel economy, the new 330e delivers useful local EV-style driving along with the ability to go long distances. On top of that, it's pleasant to drive and has the refinement expected of a luxury sedan.

Compare dealer price quotes

2021 BMW 3 Series M340i pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 3 Series lease offers
2021 BMW 3 Series price drops
Shop used 2021 from $56,041

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW 3 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for BMW 3 Series
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993
    1992
    1991
    1990

    Features & Specs

    M340i 4dr Sedan features & specs
    M340i 4dr Sedan
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$54,700
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    BMW 3 Series for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013
    2012
    2011
    2010
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001
    2000
    1999
    1998
    1997
    1996
    1995
    1994
    1993
    1992
    1991
    1990

    Related 3 Series Articles

    FAQ

    Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 3 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 3 Series has 13.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 3 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW 3 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW 3 Series:

    • New 330e plug-in hybrid version with improved performance and efficiency.
    • 330e has an EPA-estimated 22 miles of all-electric range
    • Wireless Android Auto smartphone integration is now available
    • Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 3 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW 3 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW 3 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 3 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 3 Series?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW 3 Series is the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,700.

    Other versions include:

    • M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $54,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 3 Series, the next question is, which 3 Series model is right for you? 3 Series variants include M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 3 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 BMW 3 Series

    2021 BMW 3 Series M340i Overview

    The 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i is offered in the following styles: M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 3 Series M340i.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 3 Series M340i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M340i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 BMW 3 Series M340is are available in my area?

    2021 BMW 3 Series M340i Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 4 new 2021 [object Object] 3 Series M340is listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,090 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] 3 Series M340i for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i 3 Series M340i you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new BMW 3 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,705.

    Find a new BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,708.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i and all available trim types: M340i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out BMW lease specials

    Related 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles