Electric mode will mostly keep the gasoline engine out of the mix. But if you happen to signal the need for extra power by pushing down hard on the gas pedal, the four-cylinder will still spring to life.

Sport mode places heavier emphasis on the gas engine and uses electricity for power boosts. The transmission will maintain lower gears and higher revs. Throttle response is also sharper. Adaptive mode analyzes driver behavior and chooses one or a mix of the above mentioned selections to best suit conditions.

In all but Sport mode, power output is limited to 248 hp. Switching to Sport (either with the mode button or moving the gear selector to the left into its own Sport setting) enables the XtraBoost function, which delivers a max of 288 hp for 10 seconds if you floor the pedal past a kickdown detent. Under these conditions, you feel a distinct shove of electric power in conjunction with the pull of the gas engine. BMW estimates the rear-wheel-drive model will reach 60 miles per hour in a respectable 5.6 seconds, or 5.7 seconds with all-wheel drive. Overall, acceleration is strong and satisfying.

Whichever drive mode you select, the brakes ably slow down the 330e. The pedal is easy to modulate, and there's no artificial feeling or odd response between battery regeneration and when the mechanical brakes take hold. Unfortunately, just as you roll to a halt, there is a noticeably abrupt stop. It may be due to some unnecessarily grabby brakes, the fuel-saving auto stop-start system switching off the engine, or a combination of the two. Also, the regenerative braking effect isn't as strong as what you'd find in a typical EV. For instance, you won't be able to do one-pedal driving as you would in a Tesla.

Handling is trustworthy but not particularly sporty for a BMW. The extra 600 pounds from the hybrid system — most of which is the battery pack under the rear seats — make themselves known when cornering. That additional weight makes the 330e feel dimensionally larger sedan than it is, discouraging livelier driving.

The steering response also takes some getting used to. The on-center feel is vague, making it seem as though there's a delay on initial input. The all-season tires also exhibit more squirming and squealing over the pavement than we're accustomed to. Fortunately, for most economy-minded shoppers, performance customarily comes second to efficiency.

When driven with less sporting intent, the 330e is stable and reassuring. The ride quality is comfortably smooth, and the cabin remains pleasantly quiet.