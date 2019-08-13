The 2021 BMW 330e is a plug-in hybrid variant of the latest 3 Series sedan generation that BMW introduced for the 2019 model year. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission, create a maximum combined output of 248 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. (A 12-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the rear seats powers the electric motor.) Also, a special boost mode provides even more power for brief acceleration bursts.
2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive
2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDriveMSRP: $56,700
- Polished handling
- Tastefully modern interior with plenty of room
- Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
- Infotainment system can be complicated to use
- Unrefined operation of some driver assist features
- New 330e plug-in hybrid version with improved performance and efficiency.
- 330e has an EPA-estimated 22 miles of all-electric range
- Wireless Android Auto smartphone integration is now available
- Part of the seventh 3 Series generation introduced for 2019
Demand for diesel-fueled sedans in the United States has waned in recent years, but shoppers continue to seek more efficient alternatives to conventional gasoline-powered cars. This plug-in hybrid replaces the last-generation 330e and fills the void left by the last diesel 3 Series. It combines the eco-friendly aspects of an electric vehicle with the convenience and range of a hybrid.
One key plug-in hybrid rival to the new BMW 330e is the Volvo S60 T8. With 400 hp, it's considerably more powerful than the 3 Series, but its range-topping status in the S60 lineup means it starts at about $10,000 more than a base 330e.
In a lot of ways, the 2021 BMW 330e lets you choose your own driving adventure. You can select from Electric, Hybrid, Sport and Adaptive drive modes, and each provides a distinct behavior. In the 330e's default Hybrid mode, you get a balanced blend of gasoline and electric propulsion. The transition between gas and electric power is subtle but not entirely seamless.
As we've come to expect from the BMW 3 Series, the 330e's interior is elegantly modern. Aside from the different drive mode buttons and corresponding digital instrument panel screens, there's nothing to distinguish it from the conventionally powered 330i.
The 330e's hybrid components reduce the trunk capacity to 13.2 cubic feet compared to the non-hybrid 330i's 17 cubic feet. Despite the smaller space, there's still a decent amount of room for cargo. Plus, the 40/20/40-split rear seatback folds to accommodate larger items. The passenger compartment has enough moderately sized pockets and bins to keep your items secure.
Our initial impressions of the 2021 BMW 330e are predominantly favorable. With an all-electric range of about 41 miles and improved overall fuel economy, the new 330e delivers useful local EV-style driving along with the ability to go long distances. On top of that, it's pleasant to drive and has the refinement expected of a luxury sedan.
Features & Specs
|M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$56,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the BMW 3 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW 3 Series?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 BMW 3 Series:
Is the BMW 3 Series reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW 3 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW 3 Series?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW 3 Series is the 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $56,700.
Other versions include:
- M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $56,700
What are the different models of BMW 3 Series?
2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive Overview
The 2021 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
